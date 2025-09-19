You said:

Sasha Latypova has a mind like a Titanium trap!

https://fackel.substack.com/p/eu-commission-admits-that-c-19-vaxx

She basically said that the EU admitted it mandated the jab without sufficient evidence of risk, to which I would add, if the risks aren't sufficiently known, how can anyone claim that the risks are outweighed by the benefits (using one unknown to justify another)?

This is a good question — it touches on a central issue in how public health policy is made under uncertainty. I couldn’t verify the exact quote or admission from the specific Substack article you linked, but I can help walk through what is known, what ambiguity exists, and how to think about the “risk vs benefit” argument in this kind of case. If you want, I can also try digging deeper specifically into that claim. Here’s what I found + some reasoning.

What the public sources say

Here are a few relevant findings from reputable sources (EU, FDA, WHO, etc.):

Vaccine authorization in the EU

COVID-19 vaccines in the EU were granted conditional marketing authorisation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). That means that the vaccines were allowed to be used once there was sufficient evidence for safety, efficacy, and quality, even though ongoing studies and data collection would continue. PMC+3European Commission+3European Medicines Agency (EMA)+3 Regulators insisted on safety, efficacy, and quality

Approval requires a positive assessment of those factors, and EMA claims that their safety monitoring is ongoing. The safety profile is described as “very reassuring” in most cases. European Medicines Agency (EMA)+1 Transmission vs disease/severe disease

One point of ambiguity is whether vaccine trials were designed to test transmission-blocking. Some statements have been interpreted to mean that companies (e.g. Pfizer) did not test for transmission prior to authorisation — and indeed, many of the early trials did not have transmission/prevention of infection in their primary endpoints. AP News+2ABC+2 Claims of insufficient evidence of risk

I did not find clear public documentation that the EU explicitly admitted that vaccine mandates were imposed without sufficient evidence of risk, or that mandates were made even though risks were poorly known in a legally or scientifically binding way. There are certainly debates, criticisms, and legal actions around transparency, but not a definitive admission (as far as I located).

Key questions & ambiguity

From what your summary suggests, there are two separate but related issues:

What was known about risks and benefits at the time of implementing mandates (or strong encouragement, etc.).

Whether mandates (i.e. compulsory vaccination or requirements tied to public or private benefits) are justified when some risks are not fully quantified.

Some ambiguity arises:

When evidence is incomplete (always), decision-makers often use the best available evidence, and modelled estimates, real-world observational data, etc.

Conditional authorization implies accepting a certain level of uncertainty, but with safeguards (monitoring, adverse event reporting, etc.).

Mandates are stronger than recommendations; they impose legal or quasi-legal obligations, so the bar for justification is higher.

The “risk vs benefit” argument you raised

Your statement: if the risks aren’t sufficiently known, how can anyone claim that the benefits are outweighed by the risk? — this is exactly the sort of question that public health ethics, regulatory science, and law grapple with. Here’s how that discussion often goes:

Precautionary principle : When risk is uncertain but potential harm is large, sometimes acting is justified even without perfect knowledge. If doing nothing leads to a large number of severe cases or deaths, there may be an obligation to act on partial evidence.

Benefit-risk balance : Regulators generally weigh known benefits vs known risks, and also consider unknowns. If benefits (e.g. preventing hospitalisation, death, long COVID) are substantial, then even rare or uncertain risks might be acceptable. That’s especially true in pandemics.

Level of certainty required : For mandates, higher certainty is generally expected. For voluntary vaccination, a somewhat lower level of certainty may suffice. The argument is that freedom of choice and bodily autonomy justify that.

Monitoring and adjustment: Many policies are provisional. If subsequent data reveal more risks, mandates can be adjusted, reversed, or modified. Ethical frameworks typically require transparency, ability to withdraw mandates, or make them less coercive as risks become better understood.

Tentative conclusion & your point

Putting this together:

If indeed the EU (or any authority) mandated vaccination under coercive rules before sufficient evidence of risk (or with insufficient evidence about safety or side effects), then yes: it would be hard to justify claiming “benefits outweigh risks” with confidence.

However, to my knowledge, the EU’s regulatory regime did try to establish enough evidence of safety and efficacy before authorisation; what might be contentious is whether mandates (versus voluntary vaccination / encouragement) had the necessary level of evidence (especially regarding rare harms, transmission effects, long-term effects, etc.).

The default scientific/regulatory stance tends to be: absolutely, the more unknowns, the more caution; but in a public health emergency, many decisions are made under uncertainty. The ethical question is whether those uncertainties were transparently communicated and whether individuals had choice, etc.

If you want, I can try to track down any primary legal or regulatory statement (EU Commission, Court of Justice, etc.) that supports or disputes the specific claim “mandated without sufficient evidence,” so we can assess how credible Sasha Latypova’s statement is. Do you want me to do that?