https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Report_(2019_film)

Since Hollywood almost entirely stopped producing anything worth watching some decades ago, I practically never recommend films. I do however recommend ‘The Report,’ a film about a young investigator tasked by Diane Feinstein with getting to the bottom of the CIA torture program. Despite portraying DiFi, one of the most craven crooks ever to attain high office, as the reincarnation of Jeanne d'Arc, the film adroitly provides a gripping window into the criminal and corrosive nature of government, crime hidden behind beurocratic labyrinths, labyrinths that are deliberate features, not accidental bugs. Nothing is provably anyone’s fault until one piece of evidence unravels the entire lie at which point the good guy inevitably gets charged for some process crime to cover for the actual criminals (Brennan and Co). Sound familiar?

One of the consistant undertones of the film is the ever-present utilitarian argument. ‘This torture program is not only inhumane and hypocritical, it doesn’t even work!’ Translation, ‘the mRNA vaccines violate every human, civil and Constitutional right imaginable, and they don’t even confer immunity!’ Maybe if these things worked (jabs and torture, not always mutually exclusive) we could justify them, if only on a ‘temporary’ basis. That is why this film is so timely; all one need do is substitute jabs for torture to see the fallaciousness of the ‘greater good’ argument on utilitarian grounds. The Conspiracy Theorist in me is almost tempted to think this film was predictive programming for inculcating the citizenry with greater good ‘logic.’ ‘We were in an emergency!’ We didn’t have time to vet the psychologists who had zero evidence supporting their methods yet were paid 20 million dollars for their so-called science!’ Whenever their torture didn’t work as advertised, they just increased it, kind of like ‘booster’ torture!

Here’s hoping you have more luck draining the swamp this time around Donald, but since you promoted Gena ‘Torture Tape Eraser’ Haspel to CIA director, I’m not holding my breath…