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A Deep State Whistleblower Hints at who Really Runs the World

Ronald Bernard rose through the ranks of the financial cabal until a Near Death Experience changed his life. Here's some of what he says about how it all works.

https://madhavasetty.substack.com/p/a-deep-state-whistleblower-hints?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1279410&post_id=197575979&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=1ngx4r&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

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