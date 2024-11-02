Unless and until America returns to blind justice in defense of the Constitution and nothing more, the great American experiment will fail. Every bit of rot in government and the wider society can be traced to those charges with executing and defending the laws actually subverting them. This flows from a complete misunderstanding/perversion of the nature of Common Law principles. This rot that some people never see, was brought into clear focus because of the Kafka-esque persecution of Trump and the blind eye turned to real ctime.