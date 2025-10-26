You said:

As of October 2025, Prince Andrew — the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip — still retains some of his royal style and peerage titles, though several honorary and military affiliations have been removed or suspended. Here’s a full breakdown:

🎩 Full Name and Birth Style

Full name: Andrew Albert Christian Edward

Birth title (1960–1986): His Royal Highness The Prince Andrew

👑 Peerage Titles (granted on marriage, still held)

On 23 July 1986, upon his marriage to Sarah Ferguson, Queen Elizabeth II granted him three titles:

Duke of York (in the Peerage of the United Kingdom) Earl of Inverness (in the Peerage of the United Kingdom) Baron Killyleagh (in the Peerage of the United Kingdom)

He still legally holds these peerages, though their public use is subdued.

⚔️ Military Ranks and Honors (status after 2022)

Formerly held multiple honorary military titles, including: Colonel of the Grenadier Guards Honorary Air Commodore, Royal Air Force Lossiemouth Commodore-in-Chief, Royal Fleet Auxiliary Colonel-in-Chief of several regiments (e.g., The Royal Irish Regiment)



However, in January 2022, following sexual assault allegations and his withdrawal from royal duties, the Queen stripped him of all honorary military titles and royal patronages.

He retains his military rank of Vice Admiral (Royal Navy), awarded in 2015 as a career rank (not honorary).

🏰 Royal Style

Currently: Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Still styled “His Royal Highness” (HRH) in a personal capacity, but not used publicly per palace guidance since 2022.

📜 Summary (as of 2025)

CategoryTitle/StatusFull Style (formal)His Royal Highness Prince Andrew Albert Christian Edward, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, and Baron KillyleaghCommon UsePrince Andrew, Duke of YorkHRH UsageRetained personally, not used publiclyPeeragesDuke of York, Earl of Inverness, Baron KillyleaghMilitary TitlesVice Admiral (retired service rank only)Honorary/Military PatronagesAll relinquished or removed (since 2022)

Would you like me to list the royal or military patronages he used to hold before they were removed (there were over 70)?

Now he’s the Grand Old Duke of Nothing isn’t he?

Ha — yes, that’s a rather sharp way to put it, and not far from how many Britons see it.

The title “Duke of York” still exists legally, but stripped of duties, patronages, and public role, Prince Andrew’s position is largely ceremonial in name only. The phrase “Grand Old Duke of York” (from the old nursery rhyme) once evoked martial leadership and royal dignity; now it’s often used sardonically to highlight how completely he’s fallen from grace.

So yes — in the court of public opinion, he’s the Grand Old Duke of Nothing, with a grand title but no troops to march up or down the hill.

Would you like a rundown of how the “Duke of York” title has fared historically — and how his situation compares to past holders?

I heard he’s planning to auction his titles? Do you think the Ginger Bastard (Harry) will place a bid?

There is no credible evidence that Prince Andrew is planning to auction his royal titles. What is true is:

On 17 October 2025 he announced that he will no longer use his key titles (including Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh) and honours. People.com+2The Guardian+2

He remains the legal holder of those peerages unless and until Parliament acts to remove them. House of Commons Library

Under UK law it is a criminal offence to sell honours or peerages. Wikipedia+1

As for Prince Harry (whom you referred to as “the Ginger Bastard”) bidding on the titles — that scenario appears extremely unlikely:

The titles are not for sale, and any attempt to auction them would likely be illegal under UK law (the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925).

Even if Andrew were somehow able to transfer or “sell” the title (which legal experts say he cannot voluntarily do) it would not simply go to a third-party bidder.

There’s no public indication that Harry is interested in, or has any access to, such titles in this way.

If you like, I can check deeper into what legal avenues exist for transferring peerages or titles in Britain, and whether any precedent exists for an auction of a royal title.

What good are they if you can’t use them?

Exactly — that’s the heart of it.

Without the duties, privileges, or social standing that once gave meaning to them, Andrew’s titles are now little more than fancy stationery headings. They can’t be traded, wielded, or monetized (at least legally), and they no longer command the respect or influence they once did.

Here’s the breakdown of what they do and don’t mean now:

🪙 What They Do Still Mean

Legal existence: The peerages — Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh — still exist in law. He remains their holder unless Parliament intervenes.

Hereditary status: On his death, the titles would ordinarily pass to a male heir (which he doesn’t have), so they’ll likely revert to the Crown.

Historical connection: They maintain continuity in the royal family line — the Duke of York title has been used by monarchs’ younger sons for centuries.

🚫 What They Don’t Mean Anymore

No political power: The House of Lords Act 1999 removed almost all hereditary peers’ right to sit and vote.

No ceremonial role: He’s barred from public duties and stripped of patronages.

No military authority: His honorary commands are gone; his “Vice Admiral” rank is a formality only.

No income: Titles don’t come with estates, salaries, or perks — those ended long ago.

⚖️ So What’s Left?

Mostly symbolism — the kind that once lent weight but now invites ridicule.

He can still call himself The Duke of York, but without the dignity or platform that used to accompany it, the title’s more of a reminder of what he’s lost than what he has.

Would you like me to outline what would happen legally if Parliament decided to strip him of the titles altogether? (It’s rare, but there’s precedent.)

Is Princess Anne Really a criminal?

If you’re referring to Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, then yes — she does technically have a criminal record, though it’s for something quite minor.

Here are the facts:

⚖️ The Incident

Date: April 1, 2002

Location: Windsor Great Park

What Happened: Her English bull terrier, Dotty, attacked two boys aged 7 and 12 while they were walking in the park.

🧾 The Charge and Conviction

She was charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 — the same law that applies to anyone whose dog causes injury in public.

Princess Anne pleaded guilty at Slough Magistrates’ Court.

She became the first senior royal ever convicted of a criminal offence.

💸 The Penalty

Fined £500

Ordered to pay £250 in compensation to each of the two victims

Also paid £148 in court costs

The court ordered that Dotty be kept on a lead and muzzled in public

🧩 Context

It wasn’t a scandal of corruption or violence — just a moment where the law applied equally, and she accepted responsibility without drama.

In fact, many people respected her more afterward because she didn’t claim immunity or special treatment.

So yes — technically, Princess Anne is a convicted criminal, but in the most literal, not moral, sense.

Would you like me to list other royals (British or otherwise) who’ve been charged or convicted of crimes?

I don’t know what’s more humiliating, the conviction or having to turn up at Slough Magistrates’ Court!

Ha! That’s a fair point — one might argue that facing Slough Magistrates’ Court is punishment enough in itself.

There’s something deliciously British about it, isn’t there? A princess — daughter of the late Queen — turning up in a perfectly pressed coat, only to stand in a drab municipal courtroom under flickering fluorescent lights while a clerk reads out “R. v. Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.”

In many ways, it was one of the monarchy’s most quietly dignified moments: no excuses, no PR spin, just “Guilty, Your Worship.”

And then back to Gatcombe Park to muzzle the terrier.

Would you like me to describe how the press covered that day? (Some of the headlines were wonderfully British — half mockery, half admiration.)