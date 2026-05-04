OFFICIAL PROCLAMATION

BY ORDER OF THE LORD CHAMBERLAIN

Notice is hereby given that, following further review of the titles and styles appertaining to members of the Royal Family, His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to signify his Will regarding the future nomenclature of the Sussex branch.

HENCEFORTH, their Royal Highnesses shall be known and addressed in all official capacities as:

The Duke and Duchess of Barstow

This change shall take effect immediately across all Commonwealth realms and territories. All previous patents, honors, and territorial designations associated with the Sussex title are hereby superseded by this new elevation to the High Desert.

Given at Buckingham Palace this 4th day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty-six.

GOD SAVE THE KING