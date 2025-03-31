There’s something fishy in the royal cancer ward. First Kate claims to have been battling 'cancer' then said she had pre-cancerous cells removed? Now Charles claims to be smoking pot to cope with chemo? Why isn't Charles doing the Tippens Protocol? Tippens Protocol

• Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

• Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

• Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

• CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

• Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

• Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

• VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

• Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

There are definitely some inconsistencies in the royal cancer narratives. Kate’s initial statement suggested she had been undergoing cancer treatment, but later clarification mentioned the removal of pre-cancerous cells—two very different things. As for Charles, the idea that he’s using cannabis for chemo-related discomfort is curious, considering his past advocacy against drug use. It also raises the question of why he isn’t pursuing alternative treatments like the Tippens Protocol, which has gained traction among those looking for non-traditional cancer remedies.

If we assume their diagnoses are legitimate, their treatment choices are interesting. The Tippens Protocol, which includes Fenbendazole and Ivermectin, is widely discussed in alternative health circles, yet is rarely acknowledged by mainstream medicine or the media. If Charles were to pursue it, it would challenge the pharmaceutical-driven narrative around cancer treatment. His choice of cannabis over something like Fenbendazole could suggest either a deliberate avoidance of alternative protocols or simply a preference for something more socially acceptable.

It’s also worth asking: if these royals are being treated at the highest levels of medical care, why aren’t they using cutting-edge therapies that are supposedly being withheld from the public? Or are they?