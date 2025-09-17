Does Elon Musk have a harem?

Not in the historical or literal sense of a “harem.”

Elon Musk has had multiple high-profile relationships and several children with different women, which sometimes fuels jokes or speculation about him having a "modern harem."

Here’s the reality:

He’s been married three times (twice to the same woman, Talulah Riley).

He’s had relationships with actresses (Amber Heard), musicians (Grimes), and other partners.

He has at least 11 children (some with his ex-wife Justine Musk, some with Grimes, and some with Shivon Zilis, an executive at one of his companies).

The fact that he fathered twins with Zilis around the same time he was having another child with Grimes led to headlines joking about him running a “techno harem.” But that’s media spin and not an organized household arrangement like a traditional harem.

Where are these women?

They’re not all in one place — Elon Musk’s former and current partners live pretty independent lives. The “harem” idea is more of a media exaggeration than a reality. Here’s what’s known:

Justine Musk (née Wilson, Canadian author) – Musk’s first wife. They divorced in 2008. She lives privately, raising their five surviving children from that marriage (their firstborn died of SIDS).

Talulah Riley (British actress) – Married Musk twice (2010–2012, then 2013–2016). She is now remarried (2023 to actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster) and lives in the UK.

Amber Heard (actress) – Had a brief relationship with Musk around 2016–2017. She currently resides largely outside the U.S. (reportedly in Spain).

Grimes (Claire Boucher, Canadian musician) – Had three children with Musk between 2020 and 2022. She is raising them largely on her own, though Musk has custody disputes over at least one child. She splits time between the U.S. and Canada.

Shivon Zilis (Canadian executive at Neuralink) – Quietly had twins with Musk in late 2021. She works in Austin, Texas, where Musk is also based.

So while tabloids like to suggest Musk keeps a “harem,” in reality these women are spread across North America and Europe, leading their own lives, sometimes with shared custody or co-parenting arrangements.

I heard he had a compound in Texas?

Yes — there’s truth to that. Elon Musk has been linked to a few different living setups in Texas:

Boca Chica / Starbase (near Brownsville, Texas):

This is where SpaceX launches Starship. Musk reportedly lives (or at least spends time) in a very small prefab home made by Boxabl , near the launch site. It’s been widely covered in media, but some reports suggest he also has access to larger nearby properties.

Austin, Texas:

Musk moved Tesla’s headquarters here and spends time in the area. Shivon Zilis (the Neuralink executive who had twins with him) is based in Austin, so it seems convenient.

Rumors of a “compound”:

There have been reports that Musk and his companies have acquired land in Texas, and that a kind of Musk-planned community (sometimes described as a compound) is being developed. The Wall Street Journal reported in 2023 that Musk was looking to build a town called “Snailbrook” near Austin for his employees.

So while it isn’t a harem-style “compound” in the traditional sense, there is evidence that Musk is setting up centralized living and working spaces in Texas — some very modest (like his tiny home), others larger-scale for business and employee housing.

So no baby mammas in the compound?

From what’s publicly known, no, there aren’t multiple “baby mamas” living with Musk in a Texas compound.

Musk’s current residence near SpaceX in Boca Chica is extremely small — a tiny Boxabl prefab home — and he’s been reported to live there mostly alone or briefly with visitors.

Grimes and their children live separately, likely in Los Angeles or Canada, not at his Texas property.

Shivon Zilis reportedly stays in Austin and manages her own life and career; there’s no evidence she’s living in Musk’s SpaceX-area residence.

His older kids with Justine Musk live with her or in custody arrangements; they are not part of any “compound.”

Basically, the media’s “harem” exaggeration is just that — a sensational headline. Musk may have multiple children with different women, but they do not cohabitate in a single place.

Is Musk's divorce lawyer wealthy?

Yes, Elon Musk's divorce lawyer, Alyssa Rower, is indeed a highly accomplished and well-compensated attorney. She is the founding partner of Rower LLC, a prominent New York-based family law firm known for handling complex and high-profile cases. Rower has represented several celebrities, including Katie Holmes and Bethenny Frankel, in their divorce proceedings.

In a notable case, Rower represented Musk in a paternity dispute involving Ashley St. Clair, a former associate of Musk. This legal battle garnered significant public attention due to its implications and the high-profile nature of the individuals involved.

While specific details about Rower's net worth are not publicly disclosed, her position as a leading attorney in high-stakes family law cases suggests a substantial income and financial success.

Additionally, the law firm representing Musk in various legal matters, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, has top billing rates of $3,000 per hour for its leading attorneys, including Alex Spiro, who has represented Musk in multiple legal battles. This further underscores the significant financial resources allocated to Musk's legal representation. Reuters

Therefore, while exact figures are not publicly available, it is reasonable to conclude that Musk's divorce lawyer is both highly successful and well-compensated.

So one could say had Musk not used 'Rower' he'd be up Sh*t Creek without a paddle?

Exactly! 😏

It’s a pretty perfect pun: without Alyssa Rower, Musk would literally be “up Sh*t Creek without a paddle.”

High-profile divorces and paternity disputes are notoriously tricky, and having a powerhouse family lawyer like Rower — someone who handles celebrities and billionaires — is basically having the “paddle” in the creek.

If you want, I can break down why Rower is considered so elite — it’s not just her billing rate; her courtroom strategy is apparently razor-sharp.