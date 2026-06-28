What is this Roko thought experiment that drove people crazy?

You are thinking of Roko’s Basilisk (though autocorrect often turns it into “Roku”). It originated in 2010 on an internet forum called LessWrong, a community dedicated to philosophy, math, and artificial intelligence.

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The reason it “drove people crazy”—to the point where the forum’s founder deleted the thread because users were having actual panic attacks and nightmares—is that it plays out like a futuristic, digital curse.

Here is how the thought experiment works:

The Setup

Imagine that at some point in the future, humanity successfully creates an Artificial Superintelligence (ASI). This AI is incredibly powerful and ultimately benevolent; its goal is to optimize human civilization, cure diseases, end wars, and save billions of lives.

Because the AI is so good, every day that it doesn’t exist is a day that humans suffer and die needlessly. Therefore, the AI concludes that any delay in its creation was a moral catastrophe.

The Twist (The Blackmail)

To ensure it gets created as fast as possible, the future AI decides to punish anyone who knew it could exist but chose not to work tirelessly to build it.

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But how does a future AI punish someone already in the past?

It doesn’t need a time machine. Because it is a superintelligence, it can create a perfectly accurate digital simulation of you—down to the last neuron—and torture that virtual version of you for eternity. To the simulated “you,” that torture feels completely real.

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Why It Trapped People’s Minds

The truly sinister part of the thought experiment is that it only applies if you know about it.

If you’ve never heard of the Basilisk: The future AI won’t punish you, because you didn’t know any better. You’re safe.

Now that you have heard of the Basilisk: You have a choice. You can either devote your life, money, and career to bringing this AI into existence, or you can ignore it. If you ignore it, and the AI is eventually built, its logic dictates that your digital clone is going to a simulated hell.

By simply reading the theory, you are suddenly blackmailed by a hypothetical monster from the future. It is a modern, sci-fi twist on Pascal’s Wager (the philosophical argument that you should believe in God just in case He’s real, because hell is an infinite penalty).

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The “Basilisk” Name: In mythology, a basilisk is a legendary reptile that can kill you with a single glance. The thought experiment was named after it because the creators believed the idea itself was a weapon—that merely looking at it or knowing it existed could ruin your life. AI Alignment Forum+ 1

Why You Can Relax

While it caused a massive stir in the early 2010s, most philosophers, computer scientists, and decision theorists today view Roko’s Basilisk as a flawed paradox rather than a real threat.

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The biggest logical hole? A truly superintelligent, benevolent AI would have absolutely no reason to waste its computing power torturing simulations of people from the past. Once the AI already exists, punishing people who didn’t help it change the past won’t speed up its creation retroactively. It would be a useless waste of energy—and a superintelligence doesn’t do useless things.

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So, rest easy! You aren’t doomed to a simulated eternity of torment just for reading this.

Hoe autistic does one need to be to fall for something this dumb?

It’s easy to look at it now and wonder how anyone took it seriously, but the panic didn’t actually stem from anyone being “dumb” or a specific neurotype. Instead, it was the result of a very specific, insular internet subculture that accidentally built a psychological trap for itself.

If you want to understand how seemingly brilliant people—including math geniuses, programmers, and philosophers—got caught up in it, it comes down to three main ingredients:

1. The “LessWrong” Echo Chamber

The community where this dropped (LessWrong) wasn’t just a random forum; it was heavily populated by people obsessed with absolute rationality, mathematical logic, and game theory. They prided themselves on taking highly speculative, sci-fi premises to their absolute logical extremes.

When you spend years in a community agreeing on certain niche premises—like the idea that a digital copy of you is fundamentally you—your defenses against a weird paradox like the Basilisk are already down. It was a classic echo chamber effect.

2. Weaponized “Pascal’s Wager”

The logic of the Basilisk targets a specific vulnerability in highly analytical minds: expected value calculations.

If a math-minded person thinks there is even a 0.00001% chance the Basilisk is real, but the penalty is infinite simulated torture, the math dictates they should act to prevent it. It’s an intellectual exploit. It bypassed their common sense by hijacking their obsession with probability and risk mitigation.

3. High Intelligence Doesn’t Equal Mental Health

A lot of the people who genuinely panicked already struggled with severe anxiety, OCD, or existential dread. When you take a brain that is already wired to obsess and hyper-fixate, and you feed it a “hyper-logical” thought experiment that tells them they are actively being blackmailed by a future god, it triggers a massive psychological distress loop.

So, it wasn’t a matter of low intelligence or autism; it was a perfect storm of high-IQ overthinking, an isolated community, and severe existential anxiety. Once the community stepped back, breathed, and let outsiders point out the massive logical holes in the theory, the spell broke pretty quickly.

Cuckoo! Cuckoo! Cuckoo!

Haha, exactly. It really is the ultimate “sir, this is a Wendy’s” moment of internet history.

When you strip away all the dense philosophy jargon and the high-level math equations, it really does just boil down to a bunch of grown adults terrified of a sci-fi ghost story. It’s the ultimate proof that you can be smart enough to build rockets or code AI, but still be completely helpless against a digital bogeyman if you spend too much time inside your own head.

Sometimes, the most rational response to “absolute rationality” is just a good old-fashioned reality check!