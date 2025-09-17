Dr John Campbell: "These are quite horrendous levels of DNA contamination!" =========================================================================== ### "Wish I'd known this at the start of 2021 when I took some of this wretched stuff, or mid-2021 when I took some" 2nd Smartest Guy in the World Sep 17 READ IN APP Back at the start of 2021 when the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” were first foisted on humanity, Dr. John Campbell was shilling hard for everyone to subject themselves to these depopulation injections. Since the outset of the scamdemic, this Substack was calling out the YouTube nurse-doctor extraordinaire, who since day one was pushing this DEATHVAX™ on his millions of subscribers. Will another 2 million+ vax believers wake up? 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · August 25, 2022 Dr. John Campbell has since day 1 rubbed yours truly the wrong way. Even early on in the PSYOP-19 program Dr. Campbell was touching upon the grim truths, yet his CogDis prevented him from making the connections. …fast forward to today, and Dr. Campbell is terrified, and rightly so, because he along with many of his 3.25 million+ naive VAIDS-afflicted subscribers that genetically modified themselves by taking these eugenics injections are finally making the connections… …and now Dr. Campbell is finally sounding the alarm, admitting that cancer risk surged 23% in people who received the PSYOP-19 "vaccines," as per a peer-reviewed study published in EXCLI Journal in July 2025. Also, Dr. Campbell has to admit that the risk of breast cancer jumped 54% and bladder cancer rose 62% within 180 days of the first "vaccination." While not explicitly saying it out loud yet, Dr. Campbell now knows full well that we are in the midst of a burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic that is all too real, and will only get far worse over time…

by Aussie17

Hi friends,

Send this 17-minute clip to your friends in case people are still unaware of the massive DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines, which is leading to cancers. There should now be more than enough evidence.

This is the paper that Dr. John Campbell refers to:

SOURCE Malhotra’s Speech Stuns Reform UK Wow, what a moment at the Reform UK conference—currently Britain’s most popular political party (35% polling)—where Dr. Aseem Malhotra earned a standing ovation for his fiery 18-minute speech! He dropped some serious truth bombs, calling for a moratorium on COVID mRNA vaccines after a reanalysis of Pfizer and Moderna trials revealed a 2-4 times higher r… Listen now 10 days ago · 318 likes · 67 comments · Aussie17 Transcript (Highlights are mine) Welcome to this talk. Now, in this talk, we'll be giving conclusive evidence of very high levels of DNA contamination in the mRNA vaccines. Why does this matter? Why does DNA contamination in messenger RNA vaccines matter? Well, it matters because that DNA gets into the cells. The lipid nanoparticles in the vaccines take it into the cells. From the cells, it can hang around in the cytosol of the cell, the cytoplasm of the cell, and it can also get into the nucleus of the cell, which of course has the DNA, the deoxyribonucleic acid, the very recipe of our lives, and it can contaminate that. Now if it gets into our, our own DNA, that changes the nature of our DNA, and that is a mutation, and that's how we get cancers. And there's other mechanisms by which cancers can be caused as well. So this is giving overwhelming proof of DNA contamination and that DNA contamination is probably going to lead to cancers in the future. That's why this matters. Now, I've just got off a video call with David, and he said that there's already people trying to get this paper retracted, but as of now, it's in print. But it has been submitted to Senator Johnson for the US congressional hearing, so it's actually in the record, even if the opposition do manage to get it taken down. This is the paper here. "Quantification of the residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter enhancer sequences in Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna modified RNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada." So bit of a mouthful, but basically, quantification looking at how much residual DNA there is from the manufacturing process, where the synthetic plasmids were grown up in E. coli bacteria, same as the bacteria in your poo, to be quite honest. It's the, called coliforms, the, the bacteria from the human colon, E. coli. I'm looking at how much contamination is in these things. And I'm also going to play you some clips from David's lab as well. Now and you'll see David, Dr. Speicher working in in his lab. Now he looked at 32 vials representing 16 unique vaccine lots, and these data demonstrate that the presence of billions to hundreds of billions of DNA molecules per dose in the modified RNA COVID-19 products were present in those vials tested. And these are the vials tested here. He had a, a group of vials that they're, were tested. As we say, 32 vials from 16 unique vaccine lots. So quite a good sample. There's also tested vials from different parts of the world at different times. David's become a bit of a world-leading expert in this, to be quite honest. All products tested exceeded the guidelines for residual DNA set by the FDA and WHO of 10 nanograms per dose, and they were exceeded by 36 to 627 fold. So that's not a 36% increase. It's 36 times more than there should have been. Or others contained 627 times more DNA. Hundreds and hundreds of times more DNA than is allowed. And these allowances are already set way, way, way too low in, in my opinion. The reason that the, the levels are set way too low is the levels, the level set for the DNA contamination was set when it was naked DNA, just DNA on its own. Now the DNA is in these lipid nanoparticles, that's taken into the cells hundreds, maybe thousands of times more readily. So actually, the amounts of DNA contamination should be several thousand times less than they actually are, but even at the high levels of contamination that are allowed, still exceeding that by 36 to 627 fold. These are quite horrendous levels of DNA contamination, in my view. Wish I'd known this at the start of 2021 when I took some of this wretched stuff, or mid-2021 when I took some. But we weren't told. Informed consent was not given. So exceeded the regulatory limit by these huge amounts, these regulatory limits set by the FDA and WHO. And of course, the WHO is not known for being that stringent, is it? But it still greatly exceeded those. The Pfizer, it was 36 to a 153 fold above the levels. The Moderna, it was a 112 to 627 above, fold, times, times, 112 to 627, 627 times more than the allowance. Three Pfizer vials exceeded the regulatory limit for SV40 promoter enhancement, the original sequence. Of course, that works on p53. Now, what happens here is that this contamination, this DNA contamination contains the genetic code required to make the SV40 protein.... from the simian virus. And this simian virus, this SV40 protein, once it's made inside the cells, inhibits a protein called p53 made from our p53 genes. So we get less of our own p53 protein. Why is it important that we have adequate p53 protein and it is not inhibited? That's because this p53 protein inhibits cancer formation. So in other words, this SV40 DNA produces SV40 protein, and that SV40 protein inhibits our own p53 tumor or oncosuppressor genes, making cancer more likely. It's basically debilitating our body's own natural defense mechanisms, which is why it's so important. The PCR results for the most recent XBB 1.5 Moderna and Pfizer vaccines suggest that the DNA residues have not been reduced from previous vaccine versions. So it's still there. Pfizer, the total DNA range from this is the actual dose now, the actual amount, so in the Pfizer 371 to 1,548 nanograms of DNA contamination per dose and you can see that's well over a microgram. Moderna, it was even higher, so the amount of Moderna... In Moderna, the amount of DNA contamination was 1,130 to 6,280 nanograms per dose. So you can see that's 6.28 micrograms. We we're getting into a really quite high levels of contamination. This is quite large amounts of DNA present. There was also specific DNA sequences, as we've said, like the SV40 in the Pfizer range from 0.22 to 7.82 nanograms per dose. In the Moderna it was 0.01 to 0.78 nanograms per dose. So both the specific DNA sequences and the general DNA sequences all contribute to the problem of the DNA contamination. And the way David explained it to me was you get billions, billions and billions of these short DNA sequences. And he said it's like a shotgun or, or a shrapnel effect. Some of them are likely to be integrated into the human DNA, which is the, is the problem. So relatively short Well, this is, this is the SV40 promoter which we already discussed. Particularly worrisome in terms of promoting cancers. Sequences, sequences in one vial, the mean length is 241 base pairs, maximum length was 300 3,500 base pairs. So small lengths, but because there's billions of them, we've got this shatter, shrapnel, sort of shotgun effect that some of them are going to get into our DNA probably and unfortunately. So the presence of 1.23 times 10 to the eighth, so what's that? That's hundreds of millions, isn't it? To 1.6 times 10 to the 11th, that's hundreds of billions, I guess, plasma DNA fragments per encapsule per dose encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles. So hundreds of millions to hundreds of billions, but because they're in the lipid nanoparticles, because all these... So that's the lipid nanoparticle there, and the DNA contamination is in this lipid nanoparticle. Now, if the DNA was just loose like free DNA, like the original regulations stipulated, it probably wouldn't get into the body cell. So imagine that's a body cell there. So the body cell, of course, has got a lipid outside layer. So this lipid nanoparticle will just stick to that like that and let all these contaminations go directly in. Whereas without the lipid nanoparticle the, not many are going to go in, or virtually none are going to go in because this is fatty. But if you like, the lipid nanoparticle is kind of a Trojan horse that gets the DNA contamination into our own cells. That's why the amount that's allowed, which is specified for the naked DNA, is probably reasonable, but that's been carried on to the lipid nanoparticle age where the allowances should, in my view, be 1,000 or 10,000 or 100,000 times less but they're not. So the paper says "Our findings extended existing concerns about vaccine safety and call into question the relevance of guidelines conceived before the introduction of efficiently transfecting, transfection using lipid nanoparticles." And transfection is the process whereby the DNA contamination gets into our host cells. It is infecting our host cells. That is the problem. This work highlights the need for regulators and industry to adhere to the precautionary principle.... and provide significant and transparent evidence that products are safe and effective, and disclose the details of their composition and methods of manufacture, is what the paper is recommending. For some of the COVID-19 vaccines, the drug substances released to the market were manufactured differently than those used in the clinical trials. So we have good reason to believe that the vaccines doses, or most of them used in the clinical trials, would have much less, if any, DNA contamination than the ones that were actually stuck in my arm and your arm. Yet another part of the problem. So the rationale for the study, manufacturing nucleoside-modified mRNA that is, that the the sequences, the pseudouridine has been, has been modified from uridine to pseudouridine. mRNA vaccines for commercial COVID-19 vaccines relies on RNA polymerase transcription of a plasmid DNA template. So there's this synthetic plasmid DNA template which is put into an E. coli bacteria, and the RNA is, is taken from that DNA template. The DNA template is supposed to be got rid of, but as we've patently seen from David's work, it has not been got rid of. Previous studies identified high levels of plasmid DNA in vial, in vials of mRNA vaccines, suggesting that removal of the residue, residual DNA template is problematic. In other words, it's not being done properly. The DNA contamination is still there. Supposed to be taken out, but it hasn't. Therefore, we quantified the DNA load in a limited number of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 modified vaccine vials using two independent methods. This is a very important point. The lab used two independent methods and got similar results. This study emphasizes the importance of methodological considerations when quantifying residual plasmid DNA in Moderna mRNA products. Considering increased lipid nanoparticle transfection efficiency and cumulative dosing presents significant and unquantified risk to human health. So the lipid nanoparticle transfection is working. People are also being given cumulative doses. They're being hit again and again and again. And that is posing unquantified risks to human health, which should be quantified. And David did also tell me in the interview that if he was given biopsies from cancers, whether biopsies taken during cancer surgery or biopsies taken at postmortem, he could look at that and he could recognize spike protein DNA in the cancers, and he could also recognize if there was DNA contamination from these plasmids, these synthetic plasmids. So he has the ability to detect if their DNA contamination has got into cancer cells. But as of now, that work is not being done. Concerningly, he is currently working on potential transfection of sperm. So there we are, DNA contamination confirmed. There should be a moratorium on these vaccines till this is sorted out for this reason alone. Unfortunately, no such moratorium is in place. But this is good science, but it'll probably be ignored by many. But not by us, not by me, not by you. So thank you for watching. 