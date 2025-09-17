Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
1h

I wonder if dissident chats are being reported to the High Command?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Timothy Winey
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture