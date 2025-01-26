In 2015 I presented my research on water structuring in Varna Bulgaria. There I was, a non-scientist, speaking to a gathering of top minds, including the late Luc Montagnier, winner of the Nobel Prize for his discovery of HIV. After my speech I was approached by an affable gentleman speaking perfect English with a faint German accent. He explained that he was trying to market a special water discovered in an ancient Roman well in Germany. I offered to structure some water for him on the spot to prove my process softened water. He tasted the water and was instantly convinced my process was real, and we became instant friends. That evening we spoke until 2 or 3 AM until the hotel staff made us go to bed.

Rolf was a street kid from Koln and as we say in America, ‘he came up the hard way.’ He didn’t suffer fools lightly and could spot a phony a mile away. I thought to myself either we’re both crazy, or finally I found someone who thinks like me! Our views on politics and science were also in near perfect alignment, almost disturbingly so.

They say that no good deed goes unpunished, and Rolf was punished. From snob scientists dismissing his water discovery, to health regulators persecuting him for making ‘medical claims.’ If more people had listened to the Rolf’s of this world, the Covid fraud would never have been possible; his ‘Bullshit Detector’ was simply too powerful and finely tuned. I was an army of one trying to convince ‘science’ of my own discovery, just like Rolf, and he believed in me at a time in my life when I needed it most, and I will never forget his friendship, humor, generosity and wit. In life, ‘Rolfs’ only come along once in a great while, if at all, and I doubt I will be lucky enough to meet another Rolf any time soon, if ever again.

I’m sorry Rolf is gone; he will be missed by all whose lives he touched. But for me, he’s not really gone, because every time I ‘call bullshit’ I do so in a slight German accent.