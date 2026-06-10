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Crixcyon
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Intake of excessive toxic poisons = sickness and disease. The pristine body operates in a state of equilibrium and harmony until it is overly upset by toxic poisons. Look at the numerous methods the body detoxifies...colds, flu, #1, #2, upchucking, bleeding, sweating, fevers, coughing, and any other emitting of fluids. Still, things like toxic vaccines and drugs can stifle the body's detox systems as well as toxic man-made chemicals including supplements.

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