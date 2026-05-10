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JohnSmith
4h

Congratulations! After all, everything rotates upon itself and moves through space-time. From the tiniest electron to the largest planet, everything spins and shifts—and thus, inevitably, traces a spiral through space-time. You’ve had a real flash of insight—a brilliant intuition. It opens up immense worlds. Furthermore, beyond the three flaws you listed (the absence of the ether, the focus solely on entropy, and the reliance solely on linear equations), I would add the failure to grasp the concept of "resonance"—which is, fundamentally, anti-entropic. I absolutely have to build myself a torsional generator.

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