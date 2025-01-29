Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterRFK PredictionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRFK PredictionTimothy WineyJan 29, 20251Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterRFK PredictionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareRFK will not be confirmed for 2 reasons: His presence will be a constant reminder of Trump’s Warp Speed attack on the world, andRFK is too charismatic and hence, to big a threat to Trump’s popularity and ego. 1Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterRFK PredictionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Agreed. Or he WILL be brought on because he's NOT antivax.