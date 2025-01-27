https://jackkruse.com/emf-7-quantum-prometheus/

By they way paleo, the skin is embryologically derived from neuroectoderm, the same tissue your brain is derived from. This is how the brain accounts for those free electrons from the sun too, in case you were wondering. They are tied biologically and by quantum non locality. Leptin is the accountant in this quantum dance of life. How rewarding is that knowledge now? Yes, if you believe food reward theory today, you will die early too. When you understand how the powerful the sun is in summer, you understand why the secondary physiologic effect of the the photoelectric effect is to make vitamin D in the skin. It is to offset the damage that a diet high in carbs causes in the cells because they dehydrate the structured water in the nanotubes to decrease energy production from water. This is why carbs are associated with obesity, aging, and glycation when they are used as we do today. The effect is magnified today epigenetically, because we have irreversibly ruined our electromagnetic field while many other things have occurred in the 20th century. This change in the electromagnetic field is the dominant cause of it and it is not arguable. Einstein’s universal laws say so. Doing this chronically will extinct you faster because you are dehydrating your main power source, as the environment continuously steals your electrons constantly because of the pulsed EMF’s.

This also explained why we have a pandemic in vitamin D today as well. It also explained the equatorial data for people Multiple sclerosis. They have lost photons from skin to decrease their interfacial water conduction is Schwann cells. This then explained to me why we lost our hair first, before our black skin. It explained why we became bipedal first in our transition from ape to man; during which time we lost our hair loss to gain more of the suns photons to gain the energy to fuel the developing brain in our head from all the seafood we ate on the seacoast edge when we were cut off from the forests in the East African Rift Zone (Brain Gut 4). The loss of the photoelectric effect from our skin with the loss of water superconduction explained the pathophysiology of depression, schizophrenia, autism, seasonal affective disorder, psoriasis, most autoimmune diseases, leaky gut, degenerative disc disease, and back pain, and most skin diseases. it changes everything.