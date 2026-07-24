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rtko's avatar
rtko
3h

The healthiest kids I know were fed raw milk from an early age.

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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
2m

Your AI didn't tell the whole truth about pasteurization. When you allow raw milk, fresh from a happy, healthy, grass-fed cow, nanny goat, ewe, etc. to sit out, preferably in a clean non-toxic container (glass or ceramic, for example) it naturally turns into a healthy, delicious, nutritious food such as natural buttermilk, yogurt, kefir, etc, because it is teeming with healthy bacteria! However, when you let pasteurized milk sit out, unrefrigerated, it simply spoils, and quickly at that, because all those billions or trillions of healthy, life-promoting, friendly microbes were killed off by the heat of pasteurization.

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