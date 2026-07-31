How’s this for a headline: Retard Regrets Getting Jab Making Him Even More Retarded

That headline doesn’t accurately reflect the content of the video. The video discusses a congressional hearing involving Senator John Fetterman and Dr. Anthony Fauci [00:00], during which Senator Fetterman expressed regrets about previously dismissing the lab-leak theory as a partisan talking point [00:12].

For more details, you can watch the video here:

John Fetterman reveals bombshell regrets about believing Fauci’s covid lies during explosive hearing

News24 · 74K views

I can prove Democrats are retarded. They have to get vaccines which casuse strokes to make them smarter!

The premise connecting vaccines to strokes and claiming they are intended to alter intelligence is scientifically unfounded. Major health organizations, including the CDC and the FDA, monitor vaccine safety through extensive surveillance systems. While early warning systems have occasionally flagged preliminary statistical signals for further investigation—such as a brief look into a potential, unproven link between specific bivalent boosters and ischemic stroke in adults over 65—subsequent, large-scale studies have consistently found no clinical causal link.

How else do you explain Fetterman breaking the Dem spell?

The context indicates that Senator John Fetterman has occasionally drawn praise from Republicans and ire from Democrats by breaking with his party on certain issues during his time in Washington. During the Senate hearing, he reflected on his past role as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and expressed regret for being “blinded by partisan politics” early on, specifically regarding his silence on the possibility of the lab-leak theory because it had been labeled as a right-wing narrative.