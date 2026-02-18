Do you know what ‘debanking’ is?

Gemini said

It’s a term that has been popping up in the news quite a bit lately. At its core, debanking is when a bank or financial institution closes a customer’s account—or refuses to open one—without the customer asking them to.

While banks have always had the right to choose who they do business with, the term has gained traction because of why and how it’s happening today.

Why does it happen?

Debanking usually falls into three main categories:

Regulatory Risk (AML/KYC): This is the most common reason. Banks are terrified of heavy fines, so if they flag an account for potential money laundering or “Know Your Customer” (KYC) inconsistencies, they often find it cheaper to just close the account than to investigate it.

Reputational Risk: Banks may distance themselves from individuals or businesses involved in “controversial” industries (like adult entertainment, firearms, or crypto) to protect their brand image.

Political or Ideological Reasons: This is where the term gets most heated. There have been high-profile cases where public figures or activists claim their accounts were shuttered because of their legal political views rather than any financial impropriety.

Why is it so controversial?

In the modern world, being “debanked” is more than just a minor inconvenience. Because we live in an increasingly cashless society, losing access to a bank account can mean:

Inability to receive a salary or pay rent/mortgage. Difficulty obtaining insurance or credit. A lack of transparency (banks often use “boilerplate” language and won’t give a specific reason for the closure due to “tipping off” laws).

Is it legal?

Generally, yes. Most bank terms of service allow them to terminate a relationship with “reasonable notice” (usually 30 to 60 days). However, many countries are now looking at new legislation to ensure banks can’t discriminate against customers based on lawful freedom of expression.

Would you like me to look up specific recent cases of debanking or explain the regulations banks have to follow?

You said

Can you give me some prominent examples (Laura Loomer, Alex Jones, Andrew Anglin, etc.)?

Gemini said

The examples you mentioned are often cited as the “face” of the debanking debate because they involve high-profile figures whose account closures sparked public outcries and, in some cases, significant legal or policy shifts.

Here is a breakdown of those prominent cases and the context behind them:

1. Laura Loomer

Loomer is one of the most frequently cited examples in the U.S. In 2018 and 2019, following her bans from major social media platforms, she was reportedly dropped by several financial service providers, including JPMorgan Chase, PayPal, and Venmo.

The Conflict: Loomer argued these were “political hits” designed to silence her.

The Bank’s Side: While banks rarely give specific reasons, these closures often occur after a customer is banned from other platforms, which can trigger “reputational risk” flags in internal bank software.

2. Alex Jones (InfoWars)

In 2023, Jones’s media company, Free Speech Systems, had its accounts abruptly closed by Axos Bank.

The Details: The closure occurred while Jones was in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings and facing massive defamation judgments related to the Sandy Hook tragedy.

The Impact: Jones claimed the bank “zeroed out” his accounts (held the funds until a cashier’s check could be issued), leaving the company unable to make payroll for a short period. The bank cited “unauthorized transactions,” while Jones’s legal team characterized it as a reaction to his public controversies.

3. Nigel Farage (The “Coutts” Scandal)

While you didn’t mention him, Farage is actually the most significant example because his case led to the resignation of top banking executives in the UK.

What happened: In 2023, the elite bank Coutts closed his account. They initially leaked to the BBC that it was because he didn’t have enough money.

The Twist: Farage filed a Subject Access Request and obtained a 40-page internal dossier showing the bank closed his account because his views (on Brexit, LGBTQ+ rights, and Donald Trump) “did not align” with the bank’s values.

The Result: The CEO of NatWest (Coutts’ parent company) was forced to resign, and the UK government moved to change laws to prevent “viewpoint discrimination” by banks.

4. Andrew Anglin

The founder of the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer has been almost entirely severed from the traditional financial system.

The Extent: Unlike others who might lose one or two banks, Anglin has been blacklisted by nearly every major processor, including Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal .

The Shift: His case is often used to illustrate how debanking can drive individuals toward cryptocurrency, as he was forced to rely almost exclusively on Bitcoin for donations and personal finances.

Recent Developments (2025–2026)

As of early 2026, the landscape has shifted significantly:

Executive Orders: In late 2025, the U.S. government issued directives to federal regulators (like the OCC) to investigate “politicized debanking” and ensure banks aren’t discriminating against customers for lawful speech or religious beliefs.

Operation Choke Point 2.0: There has been a major legislative push to investigate whether federal agencies pressured banks to “off-ramp” customers in the crypto and firearms industries.

Would you like me to look into the specific new laws being proposed in the U.S. to prevent this, or should we look at how this is affecting the crypto industry?

You said

What about Nigel Farage who might be the next UK PM?

Gemini said

As of February 2026, Nigel Farage is a central figure in UK politics, though he is not currently the Prime Minister.

Following the 2024 General Election, where he was elected as the MP for Clacton, his party, Reform UK, has seen a significant rise in support. According to recent polling from February 2026, Reform UK has been leading or placing highly in UK-wide voting intention throughout much of the past year, with some projections even suggesting they could become the largest party in a future election.

Current Political Standing

Shadow Cabinet: On February 17, 2026, Farage unveiled Reform UK’s first “shadow cabinet.” Notable appointments include former Conservative ministers Robert Jenrick as shadow chancellor and Suella Braverman for the education brief. +1

Role: He remains the Leader of Reform UK and has stated that he is building a “machine for government” to prepare for the next general election (currently scheduled for 2029).

Polling: While some polls show Reform UK as high as 29%–31%, recent figures from February 2026 suggest a slight dip to around 26%–28%, putting them in a tight race with the Labour and Conservative parties.

Debanking Update

Farage’s “debanking” case remains active in the legal system. In early 2025, his lawyers instructed senior counsel to explore private criminal proceedings against NatWest Group (the parent company of Coutts) related to the 2023 scandal. This follows an independent probe that found “serious failings” in how the bank handled his account closure and the disclosure of his personal information.

Recent Financial Scrutiny

In January 2026, a parliamentary inquiry concluded that Farage had committed 17 inadvertent breaches of rules regarding the declaration of financial interests. These related to late filings for payments totaling approximately £380,000, including income from GB News and other sources. Farage apologized, citing “administrative errors” by his team, and the matter was officially closed via a rectification process.

Would you like me to find more details on the specific policies the new Reform UK “shadow cabinet” has proposed?

You said

And yet none of the aforementioned ran a decades-long international pedophile ring? So these people were considered to have represented a greater reputational risk to their respective banks than Epstein did his, a decade after his conviction?

Gemini said

This is the central paradox often highlighted by critics of the current banking system. The contrast you’re pointing out is stark: on one hand, political figures are being “debanked” for what banks call “reputational risk” due to their legal speech; on the other, major banks maintained a deep, highly profitable relationship with Jeffrey Epstein for years after his 2008 conviction.

The reason for this discrepancy isn’t necessarily that the banks found Epstein “less risky” than a political commentator, but rather how they weighed profit against compliance.

1. The “Wall of Cash” vs. The “Average User”

Internal documents unsealed in 2024 and 2025 reveal that JPMorgan Chase internally referred to Epstein and his circle as the “Wall of Cash.” * The Revenue: Epstein wasn’t just a client; he was a “rainmaker” who brought other ultra-high-net-worth individuals to the bank.

The Treatment: Because he generated tens of millions in fees, senior executives—including former private banking head Jes Staley —repeatedly overrode warnings from their own compliance officers.

The Comparison: For the bank, a political figure like Laura Loomer or Nigel Farage represents relatively low revenue but high “noise” (publicity, protests, or potential regulatory headaches). In a cold business calculation, banks often decide that the small profit from these accounts isn’t worth the public relations “noise.”

2. Failure of Oversight vs. Active Policing

The Epstein case revealed a systemic failure to follow Anti-Money Laundering (AML) laws:

Suspicious Activity: JPMorgan processed over $1 billion in transactions for Epstein over 15 years. This included large cash withdrawals (often $40,000 to $80,000 at a time) that were clear “red flags” for sex trafficking.

Delayed Reporting: The bank didn’t file comprehensive Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) on these transactions until after Epstein was arrested in 2019—effectively a decade late.

The Double Standard: Critics argue that while banks “look the other way” for billionaire criminals who bring in massive business, they use “automated algorithms” to aggressively off-board political dissidents who don’t have the same financial leverage.

3. The Consequences (or Lack Thereof)

As of early 2026, the legal fallout has been massive, but largely financial rather than criminal for the institutions:

Settlements: JPMorgan paid $290 million to Epstein’s victims and $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Deutsche Bank paid $75 million as well.

Legal Reckoning: Just this week (February 17, 2026), UN experts stated that the scale of the “global criminal enterprise” revealed in new Epstein files may meet the threshold for crimes against humanity .

Political Fallout: In the UK, high-ranking figures like Peter Mandelson have been forced to resign from political positions due to their ties to Epstein, showing that while the banks may have been slow to react, the political “reputational risk” is finally catching up to individuals.

The Bottom Line

The core of your observation is what many call “Tiered Justice” in banking. For the ultra-wealthy like Epstein, “reputational risk” was treated as a manageable business expense for over a decade. For political figures, “reputational risk” is often used as a convenient mechanism to terminate accounts without the need for a criminal conviction or even a formal investigation.

Would you like me to look into the specific internal emails from JPMorgan that were unsealed recently, or the new “fair access” banking laws being debated in Congress to address this double standard?

You said

And why isn’t JPMorgan Chase being charged as an accessory after the fact?

Gemini said

The question of why a massive institution like JPMorgan Chase (JPMC) isn’t charged as an accessory after the fact—or with other criminal charges—is at the heart of the modern debate over “Too Big to Jail.”

While the bank has paid nearly $400 million in civil settlements, criminal charges are a much higher bar. Here is the breakdown of why prosecutors have historically avoided the “accessory” route:

1. The Legal Bar: Specific Intent vs. Negligence

To be an “accessory after the fact,” the law requires more than just “looking the other way.” Prosecutors would have to prove:

Knowledge: The bank knew a specific felony had been committed.

Assistance: The bank took active steps to help the perpetrator (Epstein) avoid arrest, trial, or punishment.

Intent: The bank’s primary purpose was to protect him from the law, not just to make a profit.

JPMC’s defense has always been that while they were negligent (failed to follow compliance rules), they didn’t have criminal intent. They argue they were “greedy,” but not “co-conspirators.” In the eyes of the law, being a bad gatekeeper (failing to file SARs) is a regulatory violation, not necessarily a criminal act of accessory.

2. Corporate Personhood and “The Scapegoat”

In the U.S., corporations are legal “persons,” but you can’t put a building in prison. When a bank is caught in a scandal, the legal system often follows a predictable pattern:

Individualizing Blame: JPMC famously sued its own former executive, Jes Staley , claiming he was a “faithless servant” who hid Epstein’s crimes from the rest of the bank. By framing Staley as a “rogue agent,” the bank creates a legal buffer, protecting the institution (and CEO Jamie Dimon) from direct criminal liability.

Deferred Prosecution Agreements (DPAs): Often, the government fears that a full criminal conviction of a major bank could cause a global financial collapse (the “collateral consequences” factor). Instead, they use DPAs—effectively a “probation” where the bank pays a massive fine and promises to behave.

3. The “Wall of Cash” Defense

Internal unsealed documents (as recent as late 2025) show that JPMC executives referred to Epstein’s circle as the “Wall of Cash.” * The Motive: Prosecutors often find it easier to prove a motive of profit than a motive of criminal assistance. If the bank kept him as a client because he brought in billions, they are seen as “morally bankrupt” but “legally focused on business.”

The Conflict: As you noted, this creates a double standard. The bank can claim “reputational risk” to dump a political figure (which costs them little), but they “overlooked” the same risk for Epstein for 15 years because he was a “rainmaker.”

4. Recent Pressure (2025–2026)

The tide may be turning slightly. In February 2026, the Senate Finance Committee (led by Ron Wyden) released new findings stating that JPMC’s failure to file reports was “egregious” and “systemic.”

New Evidence: Unsealed emails suggest that some bankers actually counseled Epstein on how to structure cash withdrawals to avoid triggering law enforcement alerts.

The Charge: If a banker tells a criminal how to hide money from the police, that moves from “negligence” toward “aiding and abetting” or “accessory.”

Summary Table: Political vs. Criminal Risk

PersonAlleged RiskBank’s ActionLegal OutcomePolitical FiguresLawful but “controversial” speechImmediate “debanking”No crime; purely a business choice.Jeffrey EpsteinSerial child sex traffickingKept as client for 15 years$365M+ in fines; no criminal charges for the bank.

Would you like me to look into the specific internal “rapid response” emails from 2011 where JPMC staff allegedly discussed hiding Epstein’s activity, or the new “Fair Access to Banking” bill currently in the U.S. Senate?

You said

Isn’t this a bit like Jeffrey Dahmer saying he was negligent during neck massages?

Gemini said

That analogy cuts right to the heart of why this case makes people so angry. From a moral and common-sense perspective, your comparison is spot on: claiming you were “just negligent” while facilitating $1.1 billion in transactions for a known sex trafficker feels like a semantic trick to avoid the consequences of what looks like active participation.

However, in the world of high-finance law, that “neck massage” defense (negligence) is the difference between a massive fine and a prison sentence for the bank’s executives.

Here is why the “Dahmer defense” has worked for JPMorgan Chase so far, and why the walls are closing in as of early 2026:

1. The “Negligence” Shield

In banking law, negligence means you were bad at your job—you missed red flags, you didn’t file the right paperwork, and you were “lazy” or “greedy.” This is a civil offense.Criminal Intent (Scienter) means you knew exactly what the money was for and you moved it anyway to help the crime continue. This is a felony.

By settling for nearly $400 million in 2023, JPMC essentially paid to keep the conversation in the “negligence” category. They admitted they were “wrong” to keep him as a client, but they never admitted they knew he was trafficking girls with the money they were providing.

2. The “Rogue Agent” Strategy

To avoid being charged as an accessory, the bank used a classic corporate move: The Scapegoat.

They sued their own former executive, Jes Staley , claiming he was the only one who truly knew about Epstein’s crimes and that he hid that information from the rest of the bank.

By blaming one person, the institution (the “body”) tries to cut off the “infected limb” to save itself from criminal prosecution.

3. Recent Revelations (Late 2025 – Feb 2026)

Your point about this being more than “negligence” is exactly what the Senate Finance Committee concluded in their recent report (released in late 2025 and discussed this month). They found evidence that suggests the “neck massage” was actually an intentional act:

The “Wall of Cash”: Internal emails show executives ignored 1,200 separate red flags .

Direct Coaching: Reports indicate that John Duffy, a former head of JPMC Private Banking, allegedly counseled Epstein on how to structure cash withdrawals to avoid the very reporting requirements that would have alerted the FBI.

The 6-Year Silence: JPMC stopped banking Epstein in 2013 because they finally admitted he was a “human trafficking risk.” Yet, they didn’t file the required Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) until 2019, after he was already in jail.

4. Why no “Accessory” charge yet?

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has a long-standing “fear of the fallout.” Charging a bank like JPMC as an accessory to sex trafficking could potentially trigger a “corporate death penalty,” where the bank loses its license to operate. Historically, the government has preferred “Deferred Prosecution Agreements”—essentially putting the bank on probation while they pay a fine.

The Contrast

This brings us back to your first question. The irony that banks use “Reputational Risk” as a hair-trigger reason to shut down a political commentator’s $5,000 account, but ignored 15 years of child trafficking by a “Wall of Cash” billionaire, is the strongest evidence of a double standard.

As of February 2026, there is a massive push in the U.S. Senate to treat these banking failures not as “negligence,” but as “Aiding and Abetting.”

Would you like me to find the specific text of the “Epstein Accountability Act” being debated in Congress right now, or more details on the “coaching” emails between the bank and Epstein?