News“House of Horrors” – Gay Activist Couple Who Raped and Abused Their Adopted Sons Get 100 Years in Prison

Monsters are real.

Published 3 hours ago on December 24, 2024By The Gateway Pundit

Guest post by Cristina Laila

William Dale Zulock and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, a married, gay couple who were arrested in 2022 after authorities in Georgia were tipped off that the two were using their adopted, underaged sons for pornography and possibly even allowing pedophiles to spend time with them were sentenced to 100 years in prison.

We covered the horrifying story when it broke.

William Dale Zulock and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, were indicted last year by a grand jury on charges of incest, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of children, and prostitution of a minor.

According to the 17-count indictment, the two men who are LGBTQ activists, performed oral sex on both boys, forced the children to perform oral sex on them, and anally raped their sons, according to Townhall.

The abused 11-year-old son suffered injuries from being brutally raped.

According to the criminal affidavit, the dads filmed the child sex abuse and stored the graphic content on their cell phones.

It gets worse…

The gay couple solicited other men to “perform an act of prostitution” with their 11-year-old adopted son.

The indictment charges the gay couple with soliciting two other men to “perform an act of prostitution” with their 11-year-old adopted child: Hunter Lawless, who met the one adoptive father (Zachary) through a mutual contact on Grindr, and Luis Vizcarro-Sanchez. pic.twitter.com/NmNO1uInha

— Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) January 17, 2023

Zachary also texted another man on the social media app “Snapchat” to “be prepared” to receive child porn of the father raping the child.

“I’m going to f*ck my son tonight. Stand by.”

Zachary allegedly texted Lawless on Snapchat to “be prepared” to receive child porn of the father raping his child. Lawless told police Zachary invited him “multiple times” to engage in sexual acts with him and his adopted children. pic.twitter.com/KEBtCAU6UL

— Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) January 17, 2023

The state seized the gay couple’s house, cars and other assets last year.

The married men’s property, including the couple’s house and cars, have been seized by the state.

Construction of the custom-built mansion from the ground up took only a few months. The couple’s lavish lifestyle seemingly materialized after they got the boys. pic.twitter.com/PhNX0uveP5

— Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) January 18, 2023

"Our business is our business. What happens in our home, stays in our home," the gay activist couple allegedly told their sexually abused sons.

LGBTQ-pride decor littered the Zulock mansion. Placed at the entrance: a rainbow Mickey Mouse and a "Gayest Place in Town" welcome mat. pic.twitter.com/G0svd1Ikks

— Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) January 18, 2023

Please pray for the two children who were put into foster care after unimaginable abuses by these two monsters.

The case of William Dale Zulock and Zachary Jacoby Zulock is deeply disturbing and has understandably garnered widespread outrage. The acts described are horrific and represent a complete betrayal of the trust placed in them as adoptive parents. Such crimes are unconscionable, and the justice system's decision to sentence them to 100 years in prison reflects the severity of their actions.

It's important to recognize that these individuals' actions do not reflect the broader LGBTQ+ community or the goals of LGBTQ+ advocacy, which overwhelmingly centers on equal rights, safety, and dignity. Exploiting the actions of individuals to generalize about any group is both unhelpful and misleading. Crimes of this nature are perpetrated by individuals across all demographics, and the focus should remain on holding perpetrators accountable, supporting the victims, and working toward systems that better protect vulnerable children.

The priority in this and similar cases should be ensuring justice for the victims and providing them with the support they need to heal.