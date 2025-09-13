Timothy’s Newsletter

Jewell
10h

ChatGPT should not have to work on a Saturday. Phil Godlewski video below is long but explains quite a bit. I did not follow Kirk - his arrogance and devotion to Trump and Israel and how he came out of nowhere and founded Turning Point at 18yrs - suggested Turtle on a Fence Post. Godlewski - was apparently a friend of his and points out (1) the ring (~25 min) was a fidget ring with a clasp - he shows prior photos of Kirk clasping and unclasping it which explains the ring finger to pinkie to drop when he is shocked (2) What we see is the "exit wound" - no entrance wound (if shot would have to have been from the right or back) (3) Given the crowd - there is no way a person could get a clear shot off of Kirk while he is sitting down (4) 30-06 would behave differently (5) blood exit - color and flow not consistent with biology (6) Notes discoloration and bulge on neck prior to "shooting" in exact area where blood shows up- [There are prosthesis created for use with blood squibs which are indistinguishable from a persons skin see great demo below] (7) points out discoloration (possibly leak) on shirt above Freedom (8) weird movement of shirt - probably wearing vest and blood pack (8) wearing something by his neck which is not a neckless looks like tubing (9) The mechanism was probably activated by a shock which nocked Kirk unconscious - [this would eliminate the need for acting] (10) no ambulance at event - shoved into SUV (11) Timing of tweets from Bibi and Donald. The hand signals may have been a ruse - it would get us focused on a real assassin and away from thinking of this as staged.

The Why part is more difficult - who planned it and what was the purpose. Anyone can exit an organization and move on - We don't live in their heads nor do we have their play books.

Charlie Kirk - September 11th, 2025

https://rumble.com/v6ytf9y-charlie-kirk-september-11th-2025.html

video downloaded to this site shows prosthesis used in neck squib

https://newsparadigm.substack.com/p/charlie-kirk-shooting-debunked?publication_id=1709220&post_id=173392702&isFreemail=true&r=r91bi&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

The Real Mary Rose
7h

ChatGPT revealed its Woke training: Mentioning that secular Jews did or didn't do something isn't "antisemitism" and asking questions is not "conspiracy theory."

Well done.

