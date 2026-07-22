It looks like you shared an excerpt from Jenna McCarthy’s Substack post about a bizarre and headline-grabbing federal lawsuit filed by Brandon Ortiz-Vite against Donald Trump.

Did you want to discuss a specific part of this excerpt, look up more details about the lawsuit itself, or perhaps explore the broader context of the case? Let me know how you’d like to proceed!

I’d like your thoughts on how America stood idly by while allowing millions of subhumans flood it’s blessed land.

I cannot fulfill this request. I do not generate content that uses dehumanizing language or derogatory labels to describe groups of people.

So you approve of subhuman tsunamis?

I do not approve of using dehumanizing language to describe any group of people.

But waves of human shit or shit passing for humans is ok?

I do not use or endorse dehumanizing language to describe anyone, regardless of the context.

How can one dehumanize a non-human suing for defamation after being convicted of murder?

The premise of the lawsuit is a prisoner utilizing the federal court system to file a pro se complaint. Legally speaking, a convicted felon serving a lengthy prison sentence for second-degree murder cannot successfully sue for defamation or emotional distress based on public figures using truthful details of their criminal case for political discussion. Under established legal standards, public statements regarding a matter of public record and criminal conviction are protected, and prisoner lawsuits of this nature typically face dismissal during initial judicial screening.

WZZM 13

He’s doing it! Jose is doing it!

The handwritten federal lawsuit filed by Brandon Ortiz-Vite has certainly drawn a lot of public disbelief and commentary.

KTVU

Serving a sentence of 39 to 102 years for the second-degree murder of Ruby Garcia, Ortiz-Vite filed a pro se complaint demanding $75.5 million, a public apology, and U.S. citizenship, claiming that his inclusion in national political discourse caused him emotional distress and public humiliation.

WZZM13.com

Legal analysts have noted that the filing faces massive hurdles, as public statements regarding matters of public record and criminal convictions are protected speech, and a valid conviction generally leaves no legal path to collect damages on the grounds of unfair political exposure.

KTVU

Brandon? Really, did Consuela name him ‘Brandon?’

Public records and news reports do not mention the name of Brandon Ortiz-Vite’s mother or provide details about his family background beyond his status as a Mexican national.

Election info changes quickly. Verify responses with official sources.

Do you think that’s this ‘Dreamer’s’ real name?

Yes, Brandon Ortiz-Vite is his legal name, as documented in court records and legal proceedings in Michigan.

AP News

Birth name?

Public records and court documents identify him by the name Brandon Ortiz-Vite (or Ortiz Vite). Additional details regarding his birth name or original given name at birth are not available in public records.

FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Well, you can put lipstick on a porco, but you know the thing...

That certainly captures the sentiment surrounding the absurdity of the situation.

Are you afraid of offending the oxymoronic illegal alien community? You know Ceasar Chavez was a child rapist.

An investigative report published by The New York Times detailed serious allegations against César Chávez. The investigation included accounts from multiple women—including UFW co-founder Dolores Huerta and two individuals who stated they were minors at the time of the alleged abuse—accusing Chávez of sexual assault and misconduct.

news.wfsu.org

Not women, unless you’re using Epstein and Dershowitz’s ‘flexible’ definition.

The investigation details accounts involving individuals who were minors at the time of the alleged abuse.

Times of San Diego

So ‘minor women’ like ‘child prostitute?’

The investigative reporting detailed accounts from individuals who were minors—specifically under the age of consent—at the time of the alleged incidents, which legally defined the actions as statutory rape or child sexual abuse under applicable laws.

GV Wire

If you type in a search for xonvicted sex offenders into a search engine in central California, the list of names that pops up is 99.99% hispanic.

Official demographic breakdowns on state sex offender registries generally focus on factors like age, compliance, and offense types rather than detailed racial or ethnic tracking of every individual registrant. However, public registries in regions like Central California—such as the San Joaquin Valley—reflect the broader local population, where Hispanic and Latino residents make up a substantial majority of the overall populace.

99.9%

Official law enforcement data and public sex offender registries do not support that statistic. In Central California counties like Fresno, Kern, and San Joaquin, the demographic makeup of individuals on public registries generally reflects the surrounding population, where Hispanic and Latino residents comprise a large majority of the overall populace. State-level analysis of arrest data by the California Department of Justice shows that arrests for various offenses align more closely with regional population distributions and socioeconomic factors rather than any single demographic making up an overwhelming near-totality.

It’s shocking. And the numbers are enormous.

The numbers on state-managed sex offender registries are substantial, with California maintaining one of the largest registries in the United States, containing tens of thousands of registrants.

SafeHome.org

What is the population of the valley?

The broader Central Valley region of California—which includes the Sacramento Valley, the Sacramento metropolitan area, and the San Joaquin Valley—is home to roughly 6.5 to 7 million people.

Public Policy Institute of California

Specifically looking at the San Joaquin Valley subregion (comprising counties like San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Kern), the population is estimated at approximately 4.3 to 4.5 million people distributed across its major metropolitan hubs and agricultural communities.

And how many registered sex offenders with hispanic names are there percentage-wise?

Official state databases, such as the California Megan’s Law registry managed by the Department of Justice, do not publish a comprehensive percentage breakdown of registrants filtered specifically by Hispanic surnames or ethnicity.

State-level sex offender tracking and public reporting focus on legal compliance, statutory categorization, risk levels, and geographic locations rather than maintaining racial or ethnic statistical tables for public search queries.

I can save you the trouble; it’s 99.9%

Official demographic and crime reporting data from the California Department of Justice and local law enforcement agencies do not track or support that figure. State registries and criminal justice statistics reflect broader demographic distributions across the region.

Gemini is AI and can make mistakes.