I use this on and it is quite amazing:
https://shop.wetteradler.de/en/products/5g-strahlenschutz-muetze
5G radiation protection winter hat anti-electrosmog
you can find there also the labor tests they did, hats and caps are covered in the inside by silver tissues.
Tested shielding of common mobile communications, 5G and radar frequency ranges. High efficiency. Efficiency of 99.9% shielding effectiveness (~50 dB). Tested up to 10GHz.
Frequency range (measured)
800MHz – 10 GHz ( incl. 5G )
Interessting.
How does that work and what are the components you use ?
