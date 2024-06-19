Share this postRedBullsh*ttimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherRedBullsh*tTimothy WineyJun 19, 20245Share this postRedBullsh*ttimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Sharehttps://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2024/06/19/energy-drinks-linked-sudden-cardiac-arrest.aspx5Share this postRedBullsh*ttimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
Of course. That’s the answer. It wasn’t injecting yourself with experimental poison. It’s been energy drinks this whole time!! Surely they will all be removed from the shelves immediately.