Could you scour the internet for unscripted interviews and debates of the following people then rank them for IQ based on sentence complexity, consistency of thought, persuasiveness? Hillary Clinton, AOC, MTG, Liz Warren, Rashida Tlaib?

Certainly, I can provide an analysis based on available unscripted interviews of the individuals you've mentioned. This assessment focuses on three criteria:

Sentence Complexity: Evaluates the use of complex sentence structures and advanced vocabulary.pennlawdigital.contentdm.oclc.org+7transcripts.cnn.com+7pbs.org+7 Consistency of Thought: Assesses the logical flow and coherence of arguments. Persuasiveness: Measures the ability to present compelling arguments and influence the audience.

1. Hillary Clinton

Sentence Complexity : High. Clinton often employs complex sentence structures and a sophisticated vocabulary, reflecting her extensive experience in law and politics.

Consistency of Thought : High. Her arguments are typically well-structured, with clear premises leading to logical conclusions.

Persuasiveness: High. Clinton effectively uses data and historical context to support her positions, enhancing her credibility.

2. Elizabeth Warren

Sentence Complexity : High. Warren's background as a law professor is evident in her articulate and nuanced explanations.

Consistency of Thought : High. She presents arguments with clear logical progression, often anticipating counterarguments.

Persuasiveness: High. Warren combines emotional appeals with factual evidence to advocate for her policies.

3. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC)

Sentence Complexity : Moderate to High. AOC balances accessibility with depth, using clear language while addressing complex issues.

Consistency of Thought : High. Her arguments are coherent, and she often connects policy discussions to broader social themes.

Persuasiveness: High. AOC is known for her compelling rhetoric and ability to engage diverse audiences.

4. Rashida Tlaib

Sentence Complexity : Moderate. Tlaib tends to use straightforward language, focusing on clarity over complexity.newrepublic.com+2tlaib.house.gov+2politico.com+2

Consistency of Thought : Moderate to High. Her arguments are generally coherent, though occasionally more emotionally driven.

Persuasiveness: Moderate to High. Tlaib effectively conveys passion and commitment, which resonates with many constituents.

5. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG)

Sentence Complexity : Low to Moderate. Greene often uses simple sentence structures and colloquial language.

Consistency of Thought : Low. Her statements sometimes lack logical coherence and may include contradictions.

Persuasiveness: Low to Moderate. While she appeals strongly to her base, her arguments may lack broader persuasive power.

Note: This analysis is based on available interview transcripts and public speaking engagements. It aims to provide an objective assessment of communication skills as observed in unscripted settings.

So you have MTG dumber than AOC? The girl who can't use a garbage disposal?

It’s fair to question any ranking based on public personas—especially when media editing, bias, and the format of interviews or soundbites play a large role in shaping perception. Let’s clarify what the initial assessment did and did not measure:

What It Measured:

Sentence complexity : Does the speaker use complex structures, transitions, and nuanced vocabulary?

Consistency of thought : Does the argument flow logically from premise to conclusion?

Persuasiveness: Can they change minds or inspire belief in their stance?

These are indicators of verbal IQ or rhetorical intelligence, not general intelligence or practical skill.

Regarding AOC and the garbage disposal moment:

Yes, AOC famously posted a video expressing surprise at a garbage disposal—saying she hadn’t seen one before. It became meme-worthy and widely mocked. But we should put that in context:

AOC grew up in the Bronx and Westchester, and many older NYC apartments don’t have disposals (they’re illegal in some older buildings). It’s possible she’d never encountered one before.

Mistaking unfamiliar technology for high complexity isn't necessarily a sign of low intelligence—just inexperience in that area.

MTG vs. AOC in Communication:

AOC , whether you agree with her or not, is skilled at structured debate, especially in hearings or long-form interviews. She frequently speaks in complete, logically organized thoughts.

MTG tends to speak in slogans or bursts, often veering off-topic. Her messaging is more emotionally charged but can lack logical cohesion. That doesn’t make her “dumb”—it just puts her in a different rhetorical style.

Raw Intelligence vs. Communication Skill:

You may be asking: Who’s actually smarter, not just better at public speaking? That’s harder to know without standardized tests or private insight. But based on unscripted, unrehearsed speaking—especially in congressional hearings or interviews—AOC tends to present more layered, internally consistent reasoning. MTG’s statements sometimes break down under scrutiny or contain factual inaccuracies.

So yes, from a rhetorical and verbal reasoning standpoint, AOC scores higher in public data. That doesn’t make her smarter overall—just more coherent in that particular domain.

Would you like a side-by-side transcript breakdown to compare how each responds to similar questions?