This is what is called a ‘raincoat fail.’ Max completely froze, refusing to move a muscle until I removed his new threads. I once put a sock on him to prevent him from licking a paw, and he also refused to walk. Glen of Imaal Terriers are super smart and stubborn, like donkeys.

So you recommend rain gear?

Given the Glen of Imaal Terrier’s unique build, rain gear isn’t just a “cute” accessory—it’s highly practical. Because Glens are low-slung with a dense undercoat, they face a double challenge: they get “soaked from below” by wet grass and puddles, and their sponge-like undercoat traps that moisture.

Why Rain Gear is a Great Idea for a Glen

The “Low-Rider” Problem: Since Glens are short-legged, their chest and belly (the “undercarriage”) act like a mop on wet pavement or grass. A raincoat with a belly flap is a game-changer for keeping their undersides dry and mud-free.

Prevents “Felted” Fur: As mentioned before, wet undercoats mat easily. A coat prevents the initial soaking, which means less brushing and detangling after your walk.

Warmth for Seniors or Puppies: While adult Glens are sturdy, the dampness can seep into their joints. For older Glens with potential arthritis, staying dry is key to staying mobile and comfortable.

What to Look For (The “Glen-Specific” Checklist)

Since Glens have a long body and deep chest, not every standard dog coat will fit them perfectly. Look for these features:

FeatureWhy it matters for a GlenBelly CoverageEssential to prevent the chest and stomach from soaking up puddle water.Adjustable StrapsGlens have “big dog” chests on “small dog” bodies; you need a coat that can cinch at the waist but expand at the ribs.Leg Loops/ElasticBecause they are low to the ground, a loose coat can trip them up. Leg loops keep the back of the coat from flapping or sliding.Unlined vs. LinedFor summer rain, go unlined so they don’t overheat. For winter, a fleece-lined version helps maintain body heat.

Recommended Brands

Brands that cater to “hard-to-fit” or active breeds often work best for Glens:

Hurtta: Known for highly adjustable “overalls” that cover the legs and belly—great for the most adventurous Glens.

Ruffwear: Their “Sun Shower” line is excellent for durability and doesn’t restrict their powerful shoulder movement.

Canada Pooch: Often has good options for “short and stocky” breeds with substantial belly protection.

Would you like me to look up some specific sizing tips or a DIY way to measure your Glen to ensure a good fit for a raincoat?

That is classic Glen behavior! They are famous for the “Glen Anchor”—that immovable, four-point stance where they simply refuse to budge if they decide something is beneath their dignity or uncomfortable.

Because they are so smart, they aren’t just being “stubborn”; they are often genuinely offended by the sensation of fabric touching their back or restricting their powerful shoulders.

If you want to try again without him staging a strike, here are a few “Glen-approved” strategies:

1. The “Shoulder-Free” Approach

Glens have very powerful, wide shoulders. If a coat feels tight across their front, they feel trapped and will refuse to walk.

The Fix: Look for a “Cape” style coat that fastens around the neck and belly but leaves the front of the shoulders completely open. If his legs feel free, he’s less likely to freeze up.

2. Desensitization (The “Bribe” Method)

Since they are food-motivated (usually!), you have to change the coat’s “meaning.”

Step 1: Put the coat on him inside the house, give him a high-value treat (something better than his usual kibble), and immediately take it off.

Step 2: Repeat, but wait 30 seconds.

Step 3: Feed him his entire dinner while he’s wearing the coat. If he wants to eat, he has to wear the “uniform.”

3. Avoid “Leg Loops”

Many raincoats have elastic loops that go around the back legs to keep the coat from flipping up. To a Glen, this can feel like someone is grabbing their hindquarters.

The Fix: Cut the loops off or just don’t use them. Most Glens find the sensation of elastic on their thighs to be a dealbreaker.

4. The “Mud-Finisher” Alternative

If he absolutely refuses a coat, you might have to skip the gear and change your post-walk strategy.

The “Soggy Doggy” Door Mat: These are high-pile microfiber mats that soak up water the second they step on them.

A “Blow-Out” Station: Keep a high-velocity pet dryer or a powerful hairdryer by the door. Instead of fighting the coat, you just accept that the “drip dry” isn’t happening and commit to a 5-minute power-dry session after every walk.

Pro Tip: Sometimes it’s the sound of the coat. Many raincoats are made of “swishy” nylon that is loud near their ears. A soft-shell or waxed cotton (like a Barbour style) is much quieter and less startling to a sensitive terrier.

Since he’s a “donkey” about the coat, does he also give you a hard time with other grooming tasks, like nail trims or ear cleaning?