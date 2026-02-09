Rainbrella?
I have always hated ponchos and raincoats owing to the tight hood around the face and ears. Your face winds up getting wet anyway, and it distorts your hearing. Problem solved.
Fishermen solved this a long time ago https://grundens.com/products/sandhamn-21?variant=42741633941753&country=US¤cy=USD&utm_medium=product_sync&utm_source=google&utm_content=sag_organic&utm_campaign=sag_organic&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=BB_ALON_MAX_NBD_ALLPRODUCTS0&utm_content=bb_performance&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=17191381136&gbraid=0AAAAADQP09Gl0KYGMagkKmduVz_Z1zpUu&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIj5CGx4fNkgMVYG5HAR3cDDvNEAQYBiABEgLr-PD_BwE