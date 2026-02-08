Why is southern Spain experiencing a cluster of earthquakes?

Southern Spain is currently experiencing frequent earthquake clusters (often called seismic swarms) due to its location at the “messy” meeting point of two massive tectonic plates.

While the general cause is the collision between Africa and Europe, the specific reason for the “clusters” involves some fascinating local geology.

1. The “Diffuse” Plate Boundary

Unlike the San Andreas Fault in California, which is a clear, single line, the boundary between the Eurasian Plate and the African Plate in southern Spain is “diffuse.”

The Movement: The African plate is pushing north-northwest into Europe at a rate of about 4 to 6 millimeters per year .

The Result: Because there isn’t one main fault to handle all that pressure, the stress spreads out across a web of smaller, interconnected faults beneath provinces like Granada, Almería, and Málaga.

2. Why “Clusters” (Swarms) Occur?

Southern Spain—particularly the Granada Basin—is famous for seismic swarms rather than single large shocks.

Shallow Faults: The region sits on a complex system of shallow faults (often less than 10 km deep). When one small fault slips, it shifts stress onto the next one immediately adjacent to it, triggering a “pop-pop-pop” chain reaction of tremors.

The Alborán Sea Influence: Much of this activity is driven by the Alborán Domain, a micro-tectonic block between Spain and North Africa that is moving and “stretching” the crust, creating many small fractures rather than one giant rift.

3. Recent Factors (2025–2026)

Recent data from early 2026 and late 2025 highlights two specific phenomena:

Clockwise Rotation: New satellite and seismic studies show the Iberian Peninsula is rotating clockwise. This rotation creates extra torsion (twisting) in the south, specifically near the Gibraltar Arc, leading to more frequent adjustments in the crust.

Hydraulic Stress (The “Strange” Quakes): Interestingly, following the extreme rainfall from Storm Leonardo in early February 2026, some geologists have noted “unusual” micro-tremors in Malaga and Andalusia. Intense rainfall can sometimes increase pore-fluid pressure in the ground, “lubricating” small, shallow faults and triggering minor clusters.

Summary of Risk Zones

RegionPrimary CauseGranadaShallow, high-angle faults in the Granada Basin; prone to long swarms.AlmeríaConvergence in the Alborán Sea; higher potential for offshore-to-onshore shocks.MurciaInland strike-slip faults (like the one that caused the 2011 Lorca quake).

Note: Geologists actually view these frequent small clusters as a “safety valve.” They allow the Earth to release pent-up energy in small increments rather than saving it all up for one massive, destructive event.

