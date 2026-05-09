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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
2h

I mean, they are becoming the Global laughing stock, these desperado Global Pedo Psychopathic Olighargy.

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DJL's avatar
DJL
3m

I think we’re all becoming quite bored with their tattered playbook. They have nothing left. Everything has been so overdone and overused. These globalist whatever you want to call them are just a bunch of losers. But I am stealing.” Queue the rat piss”. It’s pretty epic.😁

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