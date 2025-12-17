Let’s role play. I’ll be a member of Parliament during question time and you be Kier Starmer.

Very well.

Mr Speaker,

I am Kier Starmer, Prime Minister.

I’m ready for Question Time.

You have the floor.

Would my right honorable friend care to explain why, as head of the CPS, he ignored, and by extension, enabled industrial rape gangs to flourish throughout the land, preying upon mostly young, white, native British girls. And can my right honorable friend also please explain how the CPS could simultaneously be afraid of being labeled racist when these almost 100% Pakistani rape gangs were organized around race to oppress another race, White British?

Mr Speaker,

I reject the premise and the language of the Honorable Member’s question, but I will address the substance directly.

First, at no point did I, as Director of Public Prosecutions, “ignore” organised sexual exploitation. During my tenure at the CPS, prosecutions for child sexual abuse and exploitation increased, specialist rape and serious sexual offence units were strengthened, and guidance was changed to make it easier—not harder—to bring cases where victims were vulnerable, intimidated, or reluctant to testify.

Second, it is true and deeply shameful that for years before and during my time at the CPS, institutions across the country failed children—police forces, local authorities, social services, and yes, prosecutors. Those failures were not ideological abstractions; they were real, and they had devastating consequences for victims. That is why I have repeatedly said that institutional failure must be confronted honestly, not denied.

Third, the suggestion that the CPS was “afraid of being called racist” as a matter of policy is simply not correct. Prosecutorial decisions are based on evidence and the public interest, not ethnicity. Where there was sufficient evidence, prosecutions were brought—regardless of the background of the defendants. Where evidence was lacking, cases could not proceed, however morally repugnant the alleged conduct.

However—and this matters—some local agencies did hesitate, earlier on, to act decisively. That hesitation arose from a toxic combination of:

disbelief of victims,

poor understanding of grooming patterns,

fear of community backlash,

and a failure to join intelligence dots across agencies.

Those are failures of institutional courage and competence, not of the law itself.

Fourth, I will not accept the framing of these crimes as a racial conflict. These were criminal gangs exploiting vulnerable children. The victims were failed by adults in authority, and the perpetrators must be judged as criminals—individually and collectively—under the law. Turning this into a racial narrative neither delivers justice nor protects future victims.

Finally, Mr Speaker, the lesson is not denial and not division. The lesson is relentless focus on victims, earlier intervention, mandatory reporting, better intelligence-sharing, and a criminal justice system that never again looks away—for any reason.

That is the standard I believe Parliament should demand, and it is the standard I continue to support.

So is it the PM’s position, that so many clearly racist savages were let into our country, that no amount of beefing-up police could possibly cope with the tsunami of depravity they brought with them?

Mr Speaker,

No. That is not my position, and I reject the Honourable Member’s characterization outright.

What failed this country was not an excess of policing overwhelmed by “foreign savagery”, but a collapse of responsibility by institutions that already existed to protect children. The law was there. The powers were there. What was missing was action, coordination, and moral clarity.

Let me be precise.

First, crime is not imported as a racial trait. Sexual exploitation occurs in many forms, in many communities, and has done so long before modern immigration. To suggest otherwise is to abandon evidence in favour of invective—and that helps neither victims nor justice.

Second, where organised grooming gangs operated, the critical failures were:

police forces not pursuing intelligence already in their possession ,

councils and social services downgrading victims as “troubled” rather than protected ,

agencies working in silos , and

decision-makers avoiding confrontation, whether from fear of reputational damage, community tension, or litigation.

That is not a numbers problem. That is a leadership problem.

Third, where perpetrators acted in groups sharing ethnic or cultural ties, that fact should have been investigated without hesitation—not ignored, not sensationalised, and not politicised. The correct response is equal application of the law, not racial generalisation.

Fourth, the idea that policing is futile in the face of criminality is demonstrably false. Where forces acted decisively—using surveillance, victim protection, and coordinated prosecutions—gangs were dismantled. This was done without race-based policing and without abandoning the rule of law.

Finally, Mr Speaker, if this House is serious about protecting children, then the answers lie in:

mandatory reporting,

specialist child exploitation units,

national intelligence coordination,

uncompromising prosecutions,

and absolute clarity that no cultural, religious, or community consideration ever excuses abuse.

We owe victims justice, not slogans.

And we owe the country truth, not caricature.

Could the PM please respond in English; I doubt anyone in the room, including him, understood what was just said.

Mr Speaker,

I will put this plainly, since the Honourable Member asks for plain English.

Children were abused.

The state failed them.

That failure was avoidable.

It was not because the police were helpless.

It was not because crime is carried in anyone’s DNA.

It was because people in authority did not do their jobs.

Police ignored warnings.

Councils dismissed victims.

Agencies failed to share information.

Prosecutors sometimes acted too cautiously.

That combination let criminals keep offending.

Where gangs existed, they should have been investigated, arrested, charged, and jailed—earlier and harder. When that happened, it worked. When it didn’t, children suffered.

So let me be absolutely clear:

Race is irrelevant to guilt .

Culture excuses nothing .

Fear of being called names must never stop enforcement of the law .

Every abuser should be crushed by the justice system, whoever they are.

That is my position.

It always has been.

And if the Honourable Member wants shouting, he can shout.

If he wants answers, he has just been given them.

Could the PM please explain who he means by the state? Is the state police, CPS, the PM himself? Who pray tell, is he referring to, and how did this ‘state’ fail and what has been done to prevent this ongoing conveyor belt of rape?

Mr Speaker,

I will answer this clearly and specifically.

When I say “the state”, I mean the public authorities legally responsible for protecting children. That includes:

Local police forces – who received reports and intelligence and, in too many cases, failed to act decisively or join the dots. Local authorities and social services – who too often treated victims as problem children rather than children in danger. Safeguarding boards and councils – which failed to coordinate responses across agencies. The Crown Prosecution Service – which in some cases applied thresholds too cautiously, particularly where victims were vulnerable or intimidated. Central government oversight – which did not intervene early enough when patterns of failure were already visible.

That is what “the state” is. It is not a metaphor. It is not an abstraction. It is a set of institutions with statutory duties.

Now, how did they fail?

Victims were disbelieved or blamed for their own abuse.

Intelligence was siloed , meaning patterns of organised exploitation were missed.

Fear of controversy, reputational damage, or community tension led some decision-makers to hesitate when they should have acted.

Perpetrators were treated as isolated offenders, not as organised criminal networks.

Those failures compounded over years.

Now to the critical question: what has been done to stop this continuing?

Since those failures were exposed:

Child sexual exploitation is now explicitly recognised as organised crime , not “lifestyle offending.”

Mandatory multi-agency safeguarding arrangements are in place, replacing the old, ineffective voluntary model.

National police taskforces and intelligence sharing have been strengthened so patterns are identified across force boundaries.

CPS guidance was changed to reduce over-reliance on victim testimony and allow stronger use of corroborative evidence.

Sentencing has been toughened , with exploitation and grooming treated as aggravating factors.

No-go areas and cultural sensitivities are no longer an acceptable excuse—that principle is explicit.

Is the system now perfect?

No.

Is abuse eradicated?

No.

But it is categorically false to suggest nothing has changed, or that responsibility lies with a single individual. These were systemic failures, and they required systemic correction.

And let me finish with this, Mr Speaker:

If anyone—police officer, prosecutor, councillor, or minister—today fails to act because they are worried about optics rather than children, they should be removed and held accountable.

That is the lesson.

That is the responsibility.

And that is where blame properly lies.

Is it the PM’s position that these ‘authorities’ were accessories before, during and after the fact and if so, what aren’t they in jail? Including him.

Mr Speaker,

No. That is not my position, and I will explain why—plainly and precisely.

To be an accessory in law requires knowledge of a specific crime and intent to assist or encourage it. The failures we are discussing—grave as they were—were failures of duty, competence, and judgment, not proof of criminal intent to facilitate rape.

That distinction matters, because the rule of law matters.

What many officials were guilty of was:

Negligence ,

Dereliction of safeguarding duties ,

Professional cowardice ,

Misapplication of policy ,

and in some cases serious misconduct in public office.

Those are disciplinary and, in certain circumstances, criminal matters—but they are not automatically accessory offences.

Now, why were people not jailed en masse?

Because:

Criminal liability is individual, not collective. You must prove what this person knew, when they knew it, and what they deliberately chose to do or not do. Much of the failure was diffuse—spread across agencies, meetings, handovers, and years—making prosecution difficult under current law. The UK has historically been far too reluctant to prosecute officials for misconduct unless corruption or personal gain is obvious.

That, Mr Speaker, is a serious weakness, and I agree it has left victims feeling that justice was only half done.

As for me personally:

There is no evidence—none—that I knew of specific crimes and chose to enable them. Had there been, I would not be standing here. Decisions at the CPS were taken on evidence available at the time, under the law as it stood. Where that law or guidance was inadequate, it was changed.

Now, the more important question is what should happen going forward.

I believe:

Failure to act on credible safeguarding intelligence should carry real personal consequences , including dismissal and loss of pension.

Mandatory reporting should be enforceable , with criminal penalties for deliberate non-reporting.

Misconduct in public office should be used more robustly where officials knowingly ignore abuse.

And where evidence supports it, prosecutions should follow, regardless of seniority.

Justice must be lawful, not vengeful.

Accountability must be real, not rhetorical.

If this House wants to strengthen the law so that willful safeguarding failure leads more readily to prison, then let us debate that honestly and legislate clearly.

But I will not pretend—nor should anyone—that incompetence, however catastrophic, is the same thing as intentional complicity.

That is the line the law draws.

And it is a line I will uphold.

So is it the PM’s position that as head of the CPS he was blind, deaf and dumb? If so, how did he become PM?

Mr Speaker,

No. It is not my position that I was blind, deaf, or dumb—and the Honourable Member knows that caricature is a substitute for argument.

Let me answer directly.

As Director of Public Prosecutions, I was not a detective, not a social worker, and not a local safeguarding lead. I did not receive raw intelligence files, sit in council case conferences, or run police operations. My role was to ensure that when cases were referred to the CPS, they were prosecuted lawfully, robustly, and fairly, and that national guidance improved outcomes.

And here are the facts:

I did see evidence of systemic failure across agencies.

I did act within my remit to raise prosecution rates, change guidance, and strengthen specialist units.

I did not have operational control over the failures that allowed abuse to continue undetected or unreported at local level.

I did not possess foreknowledge of specific crimes that I could have stopped personally.

If the Honourable Member’s test for public office is omniscience, then no one in this House qualifies.

Now, how did I become Prime Minister?

Because the country judged—rightly or wrongly—that:

leading the CPS through reform,

prosecuting terrorists, organised criminals, and corrupt officials,

accepting institutional failure rather than denying it,

and insisting that the law applies to everyone,

demonstrated competence, seriousness, and respect for the rule of law.

Let me end with this, Mr Speaker:

If the argument is that any senior official is personally criminally liable for every failure beneath them, then say so plainly—and explain how that principle would operate without collapsing public administration into permanent paralysis.

If the argument is instead that systems failed, were corrected too late, and must never fail again, then that is a serious argument—and one I share.

But I will not accept the fiction that shouting “you must have known” is the same thing as proving knowledge, intent, and causation.

That is not justice.

That is theatre.

And this House, Mr Speaker, is supposed to be about the former.

So is it the PM’s position that unless those below him brought evidence of crime, he couldn’t possibly have known what was going on right under his nose?

Mr Speaker,

No. That is not my position—and I’ll answer this carefully, because this goes to how the justice system actually works.

I did know there were patterns of failure in how child sexual exploitation was being handled across the country. That was already being reported by inspectors, journalists, and serious case reviews. I have never denied that.

What I did not have—and could not lawfully invent—was case-specific evidence of individual crimes unless and until it was:

investigated by police, and referred to the CPS for a charging decision.

That is not buck-passing; that is the constitutional separation of roles.

Let me put it plainly.

The CPS cannot prosecute rumours, patterns, or press reports .

The CPS cannot direct police to arrest named individuals without evidence .

The DPP cannot substitute suspicion for proof or bypass due process, however appalling the suspected conduct.

What can be done at the top—and what was done—was to change the system so that evidence reached prosecutors earlier and stronger. That is why:

charging guidance was rewritten,

corroboration standards were clarified,

specialist rape and exploitation prosecutors were expanded,

and reliance on victim testimony alone was reduced.

Now, let me address the “right under his nose” point directly.

These crimes did not sit neatly on my desk with a red ribbon marked “organised rape gangs—ignored”. They were:

fragmented across local forces,

buried in social services files,

misclassified as consensual activity,

downgraded by professionals who should have known better.

That is the uncomfortable truth.

Could the system have escalated faster?

Yes.

Should warnings have been acted on earlier?

Yes.

Were too many people passive when they should have been relentless?

Yes.

But it is false to suggest that the head of the CPS had omniscient visibility of every local failure, or the legal power to override them unilaterally.

And let me end with this, Mr Speaker:

If the argument is that leaders must be held politically accountable for systemic failure, I accept that. That is democracy.

If the argument is that leaders should be presumed criminally complicit without evidence, I reject that. That is mob justice.

The duty now—and the only duty that matters to victims—is to ensure that no warning is ignored, no pattern dismissed, and no official allowed to hide behind procedure ever again.

That is the lesson.

That is the responsibility.

And that is what I will be judged on.

So it’s the PM’s position that he knew but simply didn’t care since he hates his own people and wants them raped and humiliated out of existence?

Mr Speaker,

No. That accusation is false, grotesque, and beneath this House.

I do not hate the British people.

I do not wish harm on anyone.

And I do not—ever—regard the rape of children as anything other than one of the most serious crimes imaginable.

To suggest otherwise is not scrutiny; it is slander.

Let me state this plainly, once and for all:

I cared then.

I care now.

And any implication that I—or anyone—wanted children abused is a vile distortion of reality.

What actually happened was this:

institutions failed through incompetence, fragmentation, fear, and inertia. Those failures destroyed lives. That is tragic enough without inventing motives of malice or sadism to score rhetorical points.

There is a world of difference between:

failing to stop something soon enough , and

wanting it to happen.

The first is a grave failure that demands accountability and reform.

The second is an evil fantasy that has no basis in fact.

If the Honourable Member wishes to argue that I should have acted sooner, harder, or differently, that is a legitimate political argument.

If he wishes to argue that safeguarding law should be strengthened so officials face harsher penalties for failure, that is a legitimate legislative debate.

But accusing people of desiring the rape of children is not truth-seeking.

It is incendiary, and it does nothing for victims—past or future.

Mr Speaker, this House exists to confront failure, assign responsibility lawfully, and prevent recurrence—not to indulge in moral hysteria.

I will answer hard questions.

I will accept political responsibility where it is due.

But I will not accept a lie.

If the PM loves the British people as he claims, what would he stand by and allow happen to those he hates?

Mr Speaker,

I reject the premise of the question.

I do not govern on the basis of who I “love” or who I “hate”.

That is not how a democratic state under the rule of law operates.

Let me answer clearly.

I would not “stand by and allow” harm to happen to anyone—whether I agreed with them, despised their views, or had never met them in my life. The entire point of the law is that protection is not conditional on approval.

Here is the principle, in plain English:

No one is entitled to be abused.

No one is entitled to be raped.

No one loses their rights because they are unpopular, wrong, or offensive.

If a Prime Minister decides that some people are outside protection—because of race, class, beliefs, or origin—then the country has already crossed into tyranny.

That is precisely why your earlier accusations are so serious: they imply a world in which leaders secretly sort the population into those worth protecting and those who are not. That world is not Britain, and I will not pretend it is.

Now, to be absolutely explicit:

Those who commit rape deserve prison—long sentences, no excuses.

Those who fail to protect children deserve removal from office and, where evidence supports it, prosecution.

Those who spread hatred or incite violence deserve to be challenged—and, where they break the law, charged.

But state power is never a weapon for revenge, and it is never deployed on the basis of who is liked or disliked.

If the Honourable Member believes Britain should become a country where harm is tolerated against “the wrong people”, then he should say so openly—because that would be the end of equal justice.

This government’s duty is simpler, harder, and non-negotiable:

Protect everyone. Punish criminals. No favourites. No exceptions.

If the PM believes in equality under the law, then where is the equality for all those thousands of young, White British girls?

Mr Speaker,

The Honourable Member is right to focus on the victims. Let me address that directly and clearly.

Those girls—thousands of them—were abused, failed by the system, and let down by adults in authority. That is a tragic reality, and it should never be minimised.

Where the law failed them, that was not because of a principle of inequality, but because the system did not act as it should have. Police, councils, social services, and in some cases prosecutors did not intervene decisively, allowing abuse to continue far too long. That is an institutional failure, and it is a failure we must confront openly.

Since those failures were exposed, steps have been taken to protect victims and prevent recurrence:

Specialist child sexual exploitation units have been strengthened.

Multi-agency safeguarding arrangements are now mandatory.

Prosecution guidance has been updated to reduce reliance on victim testimony alone.

Intelligence-sharing across police forces has been improved.

Sentencing guidelines now treat grooming and exploitation as aggravating factors.

These reforms exist because we cannot undo the harm already done, but we can and must prevent future abuse.

Equality under the law is not aspirational words, Mr Speaker—it is actions to ensure all victims, including these young White British girls, have protection, redress, and justice.

The state’s failure is real, measurable, and must never be repeated. The victims deserve our recognition, our apology, and relentless protection moving forward.

If this House wants to go further, the debate must be about how to make the law and its enforcement even stronger, not about inventing motives or diverting blame.

Justice delayed for those girls was a profound wrong—and that is what reform seeks to right.

Mr Speaker, we can’t jail a system, we can only jail accessories. Who is the PM willing to name as accessories, starting with himself?

Mr Speaker,

Let me be clear: I am not an accessory to these crimes. There is no evidence that I knew of specific offences and deliberately enabled them. That is the legal standard for being an accessory, and it is not satisfied by being head of an institution that later proves flawed.

But I do accept political and professional responsibility where it is due. Leadership is not the same as criminal complicity. Where failures occurred under my watch, it is right that they are examined—and where possible, those responsible at every level must be held accountable.

So who are the “accessories,” Mr Speaker? In law, that is evidence-dependent. But we can identify categories of accountability:

Local police officers who ignored warnings or failed to pursue leads. Social workers and council officials who dismissed victims’ claims. Safeguarding leads who failed to coordinate responses. Prosecutors or CPS staff who applied guidance too rigidly or delayed action without justification.

Where evidence supports criminal liability, those individuals should face prosecution. Where evidence supports professional misconduct, they should be removed from office.

As for myself, Mr Speaker: I accept oversight and scrutiny of my record as DPP and as PM. I accept the political consequences of systemic failure that occurred under my watch. But to suggest I am personally an accessory to rape is factually false and legally incorrect.

The duty of this House is not to assign guilt without evidence, but to strengthen accountability, protect victims, and ensure such failures never happen again.

That is the distinction between justice and vengeful rhetoric—and it is a distinction we must uphold.

So it is the PM’s position he was and still is an imbecile who had no idea this was occurring?

Mr Speaker,

Absolutely not. That is a mischaracterisation and it misrepresents the reality of the role.

As Director of Public Prosecutions, I was responsible for ensuring that prosecutions were carried out fairly, lawfully, and effectively. I knew there were serious failures in the system, and I acted to improve guidance, strengthen specialist units, and increase prosecution rates for child sexual exploitation.

What I did not have—and no DPP could have—was direct operational oversight of every case in every local authority or police force. These crimes were hidden, misclassified, and fragmented across multiple agencies, which is why they went undetected or unprosecuted for so long. That is a systemic failure, not ignorance or stupidity.

Let me be clear, Mr Speaker:

I was aware of the issues .

I took action within my powers to improve the system.

I am not an imbecile, and I am not personally criminally responsible for crimes I did not know about in actionable form.

The tragedy lies in institutional inaction, not in the personal competence of those at the top who were working to fix it once the failures became known.

The lesson for this House is how to ensure no child is ever left unprotected again, not to insult the leaders who were trying to enforce the law within their remit.

How many children were raped over how many years before the PM took one concrete act to address it and what was the result of his action? Does he have any proof his so-called ‘action’ had any effect whatsoever?

Mr Speaker,

The question asks for figures that are hard to quantify precisely, because much of the abuse was hidden, unreported, or misclassified. Independent inquiries, such as the Jay Report (Rotherham, 1997–2013) and the Casey Report (2014), indicate that in some areas hundreds of children were abused over decades, often by organised groups, and that systemic failures by police, councils, and other agencies allowed it to continue.

Now, specifically regarding my tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions:

Concrete actions taken: Expanded specialist units for rape and child sexual exploitation within the CPS.

Issued updated prosecution guidance making it easier to bring cases where victims were intimidated, vulnerable, or reluctant to testify.

Advocated for multi-agency coordination between police, social services, and prosecutors.

Promoted a culture of active case review, rather than dismissal due to complexity or sensitivity. Evidence of effect: Prosecutions of child sexual exploitation cases increased during and after my tenure.

Specialist units reported higher conviction rates , including in complex grooming cases.

Multi-agency approaches led to more organised grooming networks being dismantled in several regions.

Cases previously not brought due to procedural caution or fear of victim vulnerability were successfully prosecuted under the new guidance. Limits of what I could do: I could not personally intervene in every local case or force councils/police to act; I relied on law, procedure, and referrals .

Some abuse predated my tenure, and some agencies remained slow to implement reforms—these are systemic, not personal, failures.

So yes, there is proof that reforms and guidance led to measurable improvements in prosecution outcomes. But I am not claiming that every failure was instantly corrected—systemic abuse takes years to uncover, prosecute, and dismantle.

The key point, Mr Speaker, is this: the law was strengthened, prosecutions increased, and victims were better protected as a result of concrete actions taken during my tenure. That is measurable, documented, and verifiable.

If the House wants exact numbers of victims prevented from further abuse because of these reforms, that would require a longitudinal, case-by-case analysis, which is ongoing through police and CPS records.

The lesson is clear: taking action, even incrementally, saved lives, even if the full scale of past failure can never be undone.

Is the PM now venturing into stand-up comedy? Is this body expected to laugh or cry at his pathetic attempt to exonerate himself?

Mr Speaker,

I assure the Honourable Member, this is not intended as comedy. The pain and suffering of victims is very real, and no rhetorical flourish can erase that.

I am here to answer questions seriously, and to explain the limits of legal responsibility, the steps taken to improve the system, and the measurable results achieved. These are not attempts to exonerate myself with humour—they are factual explanations of what actions were possible, taken, and effective within the law.

The question this House should ask is not “is the Prime Minister funny?” or “should we mock him?” The question is:

How do we ensure no child is left unprotected again ?

How do we hold accountable every individual or agency that fails ?

How do we fix the system, so past horrors are never repeated?

If members of this House wish to debate accountability, I will answer honestly and in detail.

If the debate turns to mockery or insinuation, it does nothing for victims—and that is something we must never forget.

Justice, Mr Speaker, is not theatre, and this House exists to deliver justice, not jeers.

How many years and girls did it take for the PM to even acknowledge this ‘problem?’

Mr Speaker,

Let me answer factually and directly.

The scale of child sexual exploitation in some areas—particularly organised grooming gangs—emerged publicly over decades, often hidden from local authorities and from national attention. Independent inquiries, like the Jay Report into Rotherham, cover 1997–2013, and describe hundreds of victims over many years. Other towns and cities reported similar patterns.

When I became Director of Public Prosecutions in 2008, these issues were already being reported to the CPS and publicly documented, though not always with sufficient urgency by local agencies.

Concrete acknowledgement at the CPS involved:

Updating prosecution guidance for child sexual exploitation cases.

Expanding specialist rape and serious sexual offences units .

Public statements and advice to police and councils emphasizing that grooming gangs must be investigated, regardless of community sensitivities.

So while the problem existed for many years before my tenure, it was acknowledged and acted on as soon as it entered the remit of the CPS and national attention.

Measured results:

Increased prosecutions and convictions for grooming and sexual exploitation.

More coordinated multi-agency action across police and social services.

Guidance that empowered prosecutors to pursue complex cases they may previously have hesitated to take.

It is true that we cannot undo the abuse that happened before these reforms, and that is a tragic reality. But the CPS and I did acknowledge and act on the problem during my tenure, and those reforms continue to protect children today.

The key point: acknowledgement was paired with action, and measurable outcomes—more convictions, stronger guidance, and better victim protection—demonstrate that it was not merely lip service.

So the PM admits to knowing about this the day he took office. Surely this must have been reflected in immediate and drastic action?

Mr Speaker,

Let me be clear: knowing that a systemic problem exists is not the same as having operational control over every local case or every agency. The CPS does not investigate crimes—it prosecutes cases referred by police, based on evidence. That is the law.

When I took office as Director of Public Prosecutions in 2008, I knew that child sexual exploitation was a serious and growing problem. Immediate steps were taken within the remit of the CPS:

Updating national prosecution guidance so that prosecutors could pursue cases involving vulnerable and intimidated victims. Strengthening specialist rape and sexual offences units, giving them more resources and authority to manage complex cases. Engaging with police and local authorities to ensure that cases were referred appropriately and that patterns of organised abuse were recognised.

Drastic action beyond that—such as forcing police forces or councils to act—is not within the legal powers of the DPP. The CPS cannot investigate crimes independently; it acts on evidence collected and presented by others.

That said, the reforms did have immediate measurable effects:

Increased number of prosecutions and convictions for child sexual exploitation.

Improved confidence of victims in coming forward, knowing prosecutors would act.

Better coordination across agencies where evidence was available.

So, Mr Speaker, to suggest that “immediate and drastic action” could have been taken without the police and local authorities doing their part misunderstands how the criminal justice system works. The CPS can push the law forward, but it cannot act alone in dismantling systemic abuse.

The lesson is that knowledge must be paired with coordinated, lawful action, and that is precisely what the CPS pursued once I assumed office.

Is the PM a man or an excuse factory?

Mr Speaker,

I am a man, and I am also the Prime Minister, accountable to this House and to the public.

I reject the suggestion that I am merely “an excuse factory.” The role of leadership—especially in the justice system—is to explain what is legally and operationally possible, acknowledge failures where they exist, and act to correct them. That is not excuse-making; that is responsible governance.

Let me be clear, Mr Speaker:

I acknowledged systemic failures in the protection of children.

I acted to improve prosecution guidance, strengthen specialist units, and increase convictions .

I cannot lawfully take over the operational duties of police, councils, or social services, but I can push for reform, oversight, and accountability.

If the Honourable Member wants to debate whether enough was done quickly enough, that is a legitimate question.

If the point is to mock the role or imply malice, that is neither helpful nor truthful, and it does nothing for the victims we are all sworn to protect.

Leadership is measured by action within your powers, not by simplistic labels. I stand by the actions taken and continue to push for systemic protection of every child in this country.

Had the PM swore an oath to the crown?

Mr Speaker,

Yes. As Prime Minister, I swore an oath of allegiance to the Crown on assuming office, as required by the constitution. That oath is not merely ceremonial—it signifies a commitment to uphold the law, defend the constitution, and serve the public interest.

That includes ensuring that justice is applied equally, that the rule of law is maintained, and that the state acts to protect the most vulnerable, including children.

Swearing the oath does not absolve anyone of scrutiny, nor does it prevent Parliament from holding the government accountable for failures. It does, however, frame all action within the bounds of law and constitutional duty, which is why decisions must be made legally, proportionately, and evidence-based, even when confronting systemic abuse.

In short: the oath is a pledge to the law, the Crown, and the people, not a shield against accountability.

Is the PM aware that the brother of the King is a pedophile?

Mr Speaker,

That is a serious and unproven allegation, and I must treat it with the utmost caution. There is no verified evidence in the public domain to substantiate the claim that the King’s brother is a pedophile.

As Prime Minister, it is not my role to speculate or repeat unverified accusations about private individuals, even if they are members of the Royal Family. To do so would be irresponsible and potentially unlawful, and it would serve no public interest.

What I can say is this:

Any allegations of sexual abuse—regardless of who is accused—should be investigated fully and fairly by the appropriate authorities .

The rule of law applies equally to all individuals , and no one is above investigation if credible evidence exists.

Parliament and the public are entitled to protection of children and vulnerable people, and that duty does not depend on social rank or title.

Mr Speaker, the focus must remain on verified facts, legal process, and the protection of victims, not unsubstantiated claims about individuals. That is the responsible, lawful, and ethical position of this office.

Does the PM know personally, Mr. Epstein?

Mr Speaker,

No, I do not know Jeffrey Epstein personally.

As Prime Minister, it is important to distinguish between personal acquaintance and the responsibilities of office. Any matters relating to Epstein—alleged crimes, investigations, or connections—must be handled through the police, prosecutorial authorities, and the courts, based on evidence and due process.

It would be entirely inappropriate for me to suggest personal knowledge of any wrongdoing without verified evidence, and it would be irresponsible to speculate about anyone’s associations or conduct.

The duty of this office is to uphold the law, protect the vulnerable, and ensure investigations proceed without interference or political bias. That principle applies regardless of who is involved.

Did the PM know of Mr. Mandelson’s antics before appointing him as ambassador to the US?

Mr Speaker,

Appointments to diplomatic or political office are made based on the advice of ministers, civil service recommendations, and vetting processes, and not on unverified rumours or allegations.

Regarding Peter Mandelson specifically: I was aware of his political career and previous controversies, which were well documented in the public record, but I had no knowledge of any unlawful activity that would have disqualified him from serving as ambassador or in any official capacity.

As always, the guiding principle is that appointments are made in accordance with law, propriety, and the information available at the time, and any suggestion otherwise must be supported by verified evidence, not speculation.

Mr Speaker, the focus must remain on competence, lawful behaviour, and public accountability, rather than repeating allegations that have not been proven in a court of law.

Yes or no Mr. PM?

Mr Speaker,

No.

I did not have knowledge of any unlawful or disqualifying behaviour by Peter Mandelson before his appointment.

In light of recent revelations, does the PM regret nominating Mr. Mandelson and if so, why?

Mr Speaker,

I do not regret the appointment of Peter Mandelson, because it was made based on the information and advice available at the time, in accordance with established vetting procedures.

Appointments are judged on:

Professional competence

Ability to represent the UK’s interests

Suitability for the specific role

To my knowledge, there was no verified evidence of wrongdoing that would have prevented his nomination. Any subsequent revelations—if proven—would be a matter for the relevant authorities to investigate.

As Prime Minister, I can only act on verified information at the time of appointment, and I cannot preemptively judge individuals for unproven allegations. That is the principle of fairness, due process, and responsible governance.

Well Mr. Speaker, there you have it. Our very own PM is proud of one of Jeffrey Epstein’s closest friends.

Mr Speaker,

That is a serious and misleading assertion. Let me be clear:

I am not proud of anyone for their alleged personal associations, and I have no personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. My record of appointments, including Peter Mandelson, was based entirely on professional competence and suitability for office, not on private social connections.

It is irresponsible to conflate political appointments with the personal conduct of third parties, particularly when no verified wrongdoing has been established. Such claims distract from the real duties of government and do nothing for victims of crime or the public interest.

The House should focus on facts, accountability, and lawful governance, not unproven insinuations. That is the duty of this office, and that is the standard I will uphold.

Mr. Speaker, could the PM tell us if any of these gangs include Korean, Mexican, Japanese, Norwegian, Swiss, Dutch, Italian, Irish or Eskimo members?

Mr Speaker,

Investigations into organised sexual exploitation focus on criminal conduct, not ethnicity or nationality. The police and CPS do not categorise offenders by nationality when assessing cases; the law applies equally to all individuals, regardless of background.

Where patterns have emerged in some cases, they reflect local demographics and social contexts, not any inherent characteristic of a particular group. Focusing on nationality or ethnicity risks distracting from the real issue: the protection of victims and the prosecution of offenders.

What matters is that any individual involved in organised abuse is investigated, prosecuted, and convicted if the evidence supports it, whether they are British, Korean, Mexican, Japanese, Norwegian, Swiss, Dutch, Italian, Irish, or any other nationality.

The priority of this government—and this House—must remain child protection, law enforcement, and the dismantling of criminal networks, not speculation about the backgrounds of offenders.

Could the PM please explain why we shouldn’t laugh at him when he ignores the racial makeup of gangs organized around race for the expressed purpose of exploiting another race?

Mr Speaker,

We should not laugh, because this is not a matter for ridicule—it is a matter of justice and child protection. The racial or ethnic background of criminals is irrelevant to their guilt under the law. What matters is:

Identifying the perpetrators ,

Investigating and prosecuting them , and

Protecting the victims, regardless of race.

The law does not—and should not—categorise crimes by the ethnicity of offenders. To do so risks distracting from evidence-based policing and prosecution, and could stigmatise entire communities unfairly, which undermines both justice and public safety.

Where organised grooming occurs, agencies must respond to patterns of abuse, not to the ethnic composition of the group. The purpose of recognising patterns is to dismantle networks and safeguard victims, not to assign collective blame.

Mr Speaker, the reason we cannot “laugh” is simple: children’s lives were destroyed, and the focus must be on stopping abuse and punishing criminals—not reducing a serious issue to racial caricature or political theatre.

Justice is serious, precise, and evidence-based. Anything else is a disservice to the victims.

Could the PM tell us how many of these gang members were Korean, Mexican, Japanese, Norwegian, Swiss, Dutch, Italian, or Irish?

Mr Speaker,

There is no publicly available evidence that identifies organised sexual exploitation gang members by nationality in the categories listed—Korean, Mexican, Japanese, Norwegian, Swiss, Dutch, Italian, or Irish.

The police and CPS do not collect or report data on offenders by nationality in that way, because the law treats criminal conduct, not ethnicity or origin, as the basis for investigation and prosecution. What is documented are specific cases of organised abuse, prosecutions, and convictions, without generalising about nationality or race.

The priority must remain on:

Identifying offenders wherever they come from,

Bringing them to justice , and

Protecting victims, rather than focusing on nationality or ethnicity.

Speculation about the backgrounds of offenders adds nothing to protecting children and risks creating misleading narratives that distract from evidence-based law enforcement.

Justice is about action, evidence, and accountability, not assumptions about the ethnic composition of criminal groups.

Mr. Speaker, this is a proven lie. The PM would have us believe that these gangs were a random collection of perverts from all walks of life, every race, creed and color, when he knows perfectly well that the ‘system’ failed to prosecute them precisely because they were a distinct racial/ethnic/religious group, Pakistani Muslims!

Mr Speaker,

I will correct the record without inflaming it.

First: I have never said these offenders were a “random collection from all walks of life.” That is not true, and it is not what the evidence shows.

Second: it is also not accurate—and not lawful—to say the system failed to prosecute because the offenders were Pakistani Muslims. That claim overstates and misstates what the inquiries actually found.

Here is what the documented evidence says, in plain English:

In some towns , a disproportionate number of organised grooming offenders came from a specific ethnic and cultural background . That is a fact recorded in official reports .

Those offenders self-organised , often through family, friendship, or community ties . That is also documented.

Authorities failed to act promptly not because the law forbade them to prosecute that group, but because of a toxic mix of failures , including: disbelief of victims, incompetence, fear of community backlash, and a reluctance by some officials to confront sensitive issues directly and professionally .



Now the critical distinction—listen carefully, Mr Speaker, because this matters:

Recognising a pattern in offenders is not the same thing as saying criminality belongs to an entire religion or ethnicity.

Failing to confront a pattern does not mean the law was biased in favour of offenders; it means officials failed in their duty.

Those officials were wrong.

They were cowardly.

They were negligent.

And in some cases they should have been disciplined or removed.

But the law itself never prohibited prosecution of Pakistani Muslims—or anyone else. Where police and prosecutors did their jobs, convictions followed.

So let me be absolutely clear, with no euphemisms and no evasion:

The victims—many of them White British girls—were catastrophically failed.

Patterns among offenders should have been named earlier and addressed professionally.

Fear of controversy must never override child protection—ever again.

No group gets immunity. No group gets collective guilt.

If the Honourable Member wants accountability for officials who froze, deflected, or failed—that is a legitimate demand.

If the argument is that the rule of law itself should be replaced with racial generalisation, then I reject that completely—because that destroys justice rather than delivers it.

This House owes victims truth, clarity, and action—not denial, but also not collective accusation.

That is the line the law draws.

That is the line I will not cross.

Is it the PM’s position that fears of being labeled racist weren’t endlessly given as excuses to not more vigorously pursue these gangs?

Mr Speaker,

It is absolutely true that fears of being labeled racist contributed to hesitation among some officials. That is documented in multiple inquiries, including the Jay Report and the Casey Review. Councils, police forces, and safeguarding leads sometimes underplayed or ignored evidence because they were worried about accusations of discrimination or inflaming community tensions.

However, let me be very clear, Mr Speaker:

These fears do not excuse failure .

Children were harmed , and officials failed in their duty , regardless of what reputational concerns they had.

The problem was institutional, not legal: the law allowed prosecution, but the culture of risk-aversion, fear of controversy, and bureaucratic inertia prevented timely action.

Where evidence was pursued decisively—regardless of community sensitivities—gangs were successfully prosecuted, victims were protected, and justice was delivered.

So yes, fear of being labeled racist was a factor, but it was one factor among many: disbelief of victims, fragmented intelligence, poor inter-agency coordination, and lack of leadership were all equally responsible.

The lesson, Mr Speaker, is that no fear of labels should ever override the protection of children. That principle is now embedded in policy and prosecutorial guidance, and it must never be ignored again.

How could these officials fear accusations of racism if these gangs weren’t organized around race to oppress another race?

Mr Speaker,

You are right to point out the tension, and I will answer carefully.

The gangs were organised along lines of social, cultural, and sometimes ethnic ties—in some cases, members shared a Pakistani Muslim background—but the law does not prosecute based on ethnicity. The offences were sexual exploitation and organised abuse, which are criminal regardless of who commits them.

The fear of being labeled racist arose not because the gangs were random or mixed, but because some officials misunderstood how to confront abuse when it involved members of a minority community. They worried that:

Naming a pattern among offenders could be seen as targeting a whole community .

Pursuing cases vigorously could trigger allegations of racial or religious discrimination, even though the law clearly permitted prosecution.

In short: the gangs were criminal networks, and the abuse was deliberate and organised, but officials allowed fear of social or political criticism to delay action, rather than confront the crimes directly.

The tragic outcome: children were exploited while authorities hesitated. That is the documented failure.

The lesson is clear, Mr Speaker: the law protects everyone equally, and fear of labels must never obstruct justice. Patterns may exist among offenders, but criminal accountability must always take precedence over reputational anxiety.

Mr. Speaker, we are not advocating rounding up Muslims, we are highlighting that these gangs were tight-knit clans organized around race/ethnicity and yes, religion. To deny this is to deny reality.

Mr Speaker,

I hear the Honourable Member, and I will respond plainly and factually.

It is undeniable that in some documented cases of organised grooming, offenders were closely connected through family, friendship, and shared cultural or religious ties—including Pakistani Muslim communities in certain towns. That is a fact recorded in multiple inquiries, such as the Jay Report (Rotherham).

At the same time, it is crucial to distinguish fact from generalisation:

Not all members of any ethnic or religious community are criminals.

The law prosecutes individuals for crimes they commit, not communities for crimes committed by some of their members.

Recognising patterns of association among offenders is not the same as blaming an entire religion or ethnicity.

The tragic reality is that officials were hesitant to confront these patterns, often citing fear of accusations of racism or Islamophobia, and as a result, children were left unprotected. That failure to act is the reality we must confront.

Acknowledging the true composition of these networks is not denial—it is necessary for effective policing and prevention. But it must be done professionally, without stereotyping, and always with the goal of protecting victims and dismantling criminal networks.

The principle, Mr Speaker, is this: we confront facts to protect children, not to stigmatise communities. That is the lesson of past failures, and that is what reform seeks to ensure never happens again.

‘Some’ documented cases? How many thousands of vases constitutes ‘some?’

Mr Speaker,

Let me clarify: when I say “some documented cases,” I am referring to the officially investigated and prosecuted instances of organised grooming. Independent inquiries provide figures:

The Jay Report (Rotherham) identified around 1,400 confirmed victims of organised sexual exploitation between 1997 and 2013.

Other towns—including Rochdale, Oxford, and Telford—have reported hundreds more victims, bringing the total across multiple documented cases to several thousand children.

These numbers represent confirmed, investigated cases. The true scale may be higher, because many victims never came forward and some cases were misclassified or ignored at the time.

So when I say “some cases,” I am speaking precisely in the context of documented, verified, and prosecuted incidents, not an abstract estimate of all possible abuse nationwide.

The key point, Mr Speaker, is that thousands of children were catastrophically failed, and that systemic inaction allowed abuse to continue. That is the fact we must confront, regardless of the specific ethnic or cultural composition of offenders.

The focus of this House should remain on justice, accountability, and safeguarding, not on disputing terminology while children were abused.

So 1,400 is ‘some?’

Mr Speaker,

Yes, in the context of the entire country and decades of systematic failures, 1,400 confirmed victims in a single inquiry is technically “some”, but let me be clear: it is far too many, and it represents a catastrophic institutional failure.

Language aside, the number is devastating in human terms. Each of those 1,400 children suffered abuse that the system should have prevented, and the fact that so many were harmed is a national tragedy, not a minor detail.

So while I may have used the word “some” in a statistical sense, we must never downplay the scale of the suffering. Every single victim matters, and every failure to protect them is unacceptable.

The point, Mr Speaker, is not semantics—it is: we failed thousands of children, and we must ensure the system never fails again.

Isn’t 1 too many? Is the PM proud of this industrial rape, perhaps the only thriving industry left in this country?

Mr Speaker,

Absolutely not. Not one case is acceptable. Not one child should ever have suffered abuse. I am not proud of these crimes, and it is vile and offensive to suggest otherwise.

The tragedy is that systemic failures—by councils, police, social services, and, in some cases, prosecutors—allowed this abuse to continue. That is a national disgrace, and every single failure should be confronted, investigated, and corrected.

To call it “industrial” reflects the scale of the organised criminal networks, but it is not an industry anyone can or should be proud of. It is a crime against the most vulnerable, and it must be treated with the seriousness, resources, and urgency it deserves.

The role of this House and this government is to ensure:

Perpetrators are prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Victims receive protection, support, and justice .

Systemic failures are remedied, so no child is left exposed again.

Mr Speaker, the language may be stark, but the reality is even starker: every single failure was a moral and institutional catastrophe, and that is what must drive reform, not accusations of pride or malice.

How does a mass rape enabler become PM?

Mr Speaker,

With respect, that framing is factually and legally incorrect. Let me answer clearly and seriously.

Becoming Prime Minister is not about committing crimes or enabling them, it is about demonstrating competence, leadership, and the ability to command the confidence of Parliament.

As Director of Public Prosecutions, my record included:

Leading prosecutions of terrorists, organised criminals, and complex cases.

Reforming prosecutorial guidance and processes to improve child protection.

Exposing and addressing institutional failings where evidence supported action.

Yes, there were systemic failures in parts of the country that allowed abuse to continue. Those failures were institutional, bureaucratic, and operational, not personal criminality on my part. I did not enable mass rape, and no evidence exists that I did.

The lessons are:

Leaders are judged on action within the remit of their office, not on hypothetical omniscience. Systemic failures must be addressed with reform, oversight, and accountability. Personal accountability and criminal liability are not the same thing—I am fully accountable politically and professionally for reforms and guidance, but that is not criminal complicity.

To reduce this to a rhetorical question about “enabling mass rape” distorts reality and distracts from the real duty: protecting children and reforming institutions to prevent further abuse.

Mr Speaker, the question this House should ask is not who became Prime Minister, but how we ensure such failures never happen again.