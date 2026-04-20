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Starmer is between a rock and a hard place entirely of his own making.

Tomorrow will bring light re; "Sir Olly Robbins is the “stuck pig” who has the receipts. If he proves that No. 10 was briefed on the vetting failure in January 2025, Starmer’s statement today moves from “shaken schoolboy” to criminal perjury."

History unfolding in realtime - good reporting and dialog with Gemini !

I can hear the sound of many knives being sharpened.

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