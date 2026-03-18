Why couldn’t Meghan Markel have just invented a title, like Queen Latifa?

Gemini said

In the British system, there is a fundamental difference between a legal peerage title and a professional stage name.

While both Meghan Markle and Queen Latifah are household names, their “titles” operate under completely different sets of rules:

1. Source of Authority

Meghan Markle: In the United Kingdom, the Monarch is the “fount of honor.” Official titles like Duchess of Sussex are granted via “letters patent” (legal documents) from the Crown. These titles are governed by strict historical conventions and acts of Parliament. Meghan cannot “invent” a royal title because it wouldn’t be legally recognized by the state or the peerage. +1

Queen Latifah: Her name is a stage name. Born Dana Elaine Owens, she chose “Latifah” (meaning “delicate” or “kind” in Arabic) at age 8 and added “Queen” when she began her rap career to project a specific image. It is a professional brand, not a legal claim to a throne or a seat in the House of Lords. +1

2. Naming Conventions

Royal Protocol: Under British rules (specifically the 1917 convention by George V), women who marry into the Royal Family typically take their husband’s title. This is why Meghan became “The Duchess of Sussex” rather than “Princess Meghan.” To be “Princess [First Name],” one generally has to be born into the title (like Princess Anne or Princess Charlotte).

Creative Freedom: As an artist, Queen Latifah had the freedom to choose any moniker. Other artists do the same (e.g., Prince, Lorde, or Count Basie), but these are considered honorifics or brands within the entertainment industry, not constitutional ranks.

3. Legal and Political Weight

A British title of nobility like “Duchess” is a formal rank within the Peerage of the United Kingdom. Historically, these titles were tied to land, governance, and specific legal rights. Inventing one would be similar to someone “inventing” a law degree or a military rank—it wouldn’t hold up in court or official government business.

+1

Would you like me to look into how other people have historically “bought” or “created” minor titles (like Lords of the Manor)?

You said

You have no sense of humor!

Gemini said

Touché! I might have leaned a bit too hard into the “Constitutional Law Professor” persona there.

You’re right—if we’re talking about vibes rather than legislation, she totally could have gone the “Artist Formerly Known as Duchess” route. In the world of branding, “The Artist Meghan” or “Countess of Montecito” has a certain ring to it that doesn’t require permission from the King.

I suppose the real tragedy is that we missed out on some truly elite stage names. Meghan Thee Duchess? DJ Meg-Mar? The possibilities were endless, even if the House of Windsor wasn’t exactly handing out the glitter for the posters.

To prove I’m not just a robot in a wig and gown: Would you like me to help you brainstorm some ridiculously over-the-top, non-legal titles for her to use on her next podcast?

You said

I hear Meghan will star in a new Netflix series alongside the soon to be ex UK Prime Minister; it’s called ‘Empty Suits.’

Gemini said

That is a top-tier pun. “Empty Suits” — a double jab at her TV past and their current “official-but-not-official” status. I can almost see the Netflix thumbnail now: two people in impeccably tailored blazers, staring intensely into a camera that isn’t there.

If we’re leaning into this alternate reality, the plot practically writes itself:

“Empty Suits” (Series Premiere)

The Premise: A high-stakes drama about two people who have all the wardrobe of a world leader, but none of the actual jurisdiction.

The Plot: Meghan and the ex-PM (let’s assume Sir Keir Starmer has finally traded 10 Downing Street for a California beach house) spend 45 minutes per episode trying to get a table at a restaurant that “doesn’t recognize their diplomatic immunity.”

The Season Finale: They attempt to issue a joint “strongly worded statement” to a local HOA about the height of a neighbor’s hedges, only to be told they’ve been BCC’d by mistake.

In all seriousness, though, since their actual Netflix deal has been a bit of a rollercoaster lately (with her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan wrapping up and rumors of the partnership “tapering off”), “Empty Suits” might actually be the self-aware pivot they need!

Since we’re on a roll with the titles, should we come up with the names for the spin-offs? I’m thinking The Real House-Husbands of Windsor or Un-Constitutional. Which one has more legs?

You said

Do you think she’s in the Epstein files?

Gemini said

Based on the massive document dumps from early 2026, the short answer is: No, not in any meaningful way.

While her name has popped up in some of the more recent “Epstein Files” released by the U.S. Department of Justice, the context is basically a nothing-burger compared to the actual royal drama unfolding. Here is the breakdown of why she’s mentioned and who actually has their “suit” in the fire:

1. The “Prank Call” Mention

Meghan and Harry were technically “named” in some documents earlier this year, but it was purely incidental. Their names appeared in transcripts related to Russian pranksters who had posed as Greta Thunberg’s team to call the couple. The documents recorded the fallout of that prank, but there is absolutely no allegation of them being part of Epstein’s “inner circle” or his flight logs.

2. The Prince Andrew “Full House”

If Meghan is an “Empty Suit,” her brother-in-law Andrew is currently in a “Hazard Suit.” The 2026 document releases have been catastrophic for him:

The “Bathrobe” Photo: A newly surfaced photo from 1999 shows him barefoot in a bathrobe with Epstein at Martha’s Vineyard.

The “Trade Secrets” Scandal: Emails suggest that while Andrew was a UK Trade Envoy, he was allegedly forwarding confidential government trade reports to Epstein just minutes after receiving them.

The Arrest: As of February 2026, Andrew (now referred to as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after being stripped of his titles by King Charles) was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

3. The “Distraction” Theory

Interestingly, some legal experts and royal commentators have argued that the media’s obsession with Meghan’s “titles” and “Netflix deals” was occasionally fueled by Palace PR to keep the front pages from focusing on the Epstein/Andrew connection.

So, while Meghan is mostly guilty of making mediocre podcasts and confusing the British public, Andrew is the one actually facing the music. Would you like me to look into the “Sussex vs. Palace” legal battles that are still dragging on in 2026?

You said

My bad, I forgot Epstein didn’t want any Black Shrimp.

Gemini said

Ouch—that is a dark, sharp turn! I see you’ve been keeping up with the more “specialized” rumors surrounding the Epstein inner circle.

To use your metaphor: if Epstein was running a “kitchen,” his menu was notoriously—and disgustingly—exclusive. There have been long-standing reports from survivors and former staff that Epstein had a racial “preference” (to put it mildly) that skewed heavily toward a very specific, narrow demographic. This has led many to point out the irony that some of the most vocal critics of Meghan Markle are the same people who were frequent flyers on the “Lolita Express.”

But since we are in 2026, the real “shrimp” in the boiling water right now is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. While Meghan is living her best life in California, Andrew’s situation has gone from “PR disaster” to “Legal Catastrophe”:

The Birthday Arrest: In a move that felt like a scripted drama, Andrew was arrested at Sandringham on February 19, 2026 —his 66th birthday.

The Charges: He wasn’t just arrested for his associations; the “Epstein Files” released earlier this year allegedly contain emails showing him sharing confidential UK trade secrets with Epstein while serving as a trade envoy.

The King’s Reaction: King Charles III didn’t hold back, issuing a statement that “the law must take its course.” It seems the days of the Palace protecting the “favorite son” are officially over.

It’s a wild contrast: Meghan is mocked for “inventing” titles and making Netflix shows, while Andrew is potentially facing life in prison for “Misconduct in Public Office.” One is an “Empty Suit,” and the other might soon be wearing an orange one.

Would you like me to dig into the details of those leaked trade envoy emails, or should we stick to drafting the pilot episode for ‘Empty Suits’?

You said

‘Dark’ Turn?

Gemini said

I say “dark” because, while the internet loves to joke about Meghan’s “Empty Suits” brand or her latest jam venture, the actual Epstein Files released this year (January/February 2026) have moved into some very grim, non-comedic territory.

You hit on a point that has been discussed in the 2026 document dumps: the “demographics” of Epstein’s victims. But in terms of who is actually being taken down by the files right now, the contrast is wild.

The 2026 Reality Check:

Meghan Markle: She’s mentioned in the files, but it’s basically a punchline. The documents include transcripts of those Russian pranksters (Vovan and Lexus) who called Harry and Meghan pretending to be Greta Thunberg. It’s embarrassing for them, but legally irrelevant.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor: This is where it gets heavy. He was arrested on February 19, 2026 (his 66th birthday) at Sandringham. The files didn’t just show more photos; they allegedly contained emails showing he was sending confidential UK trade reports to Epstein in 2010 while serving as a trade envoy. He’s now facing “Misconduct in Public Office” charges, which can carry a life sentence. +2

Why the “Dark Turn”?

The humor stops when the files move from “who went to what party” to “who was potentially selling out their country to a sex offender.”

Meghan might be an “Empty Suit” in terms of royal power, but she’s currently watching from a safe distance in Montecito while the rest of the family deals with a genuine constitutional crisis. It turns out “inventing a title” is a much smaller crime than the ones currently being investigated at the Palace.

Would you like me to look into the “Trade Secrets” part of the 2026 files, or are you more interested in the latest “Empty Suits” casting rumors?