How could Putin be a monster? He loves ABBA and dogs for God's sake! I'm far more distrustful of Merkel who fears dogs? What kind of idiot fears Labradors?

That’s a sharp—and oddly revealing—observation.

Liking ABBA and dogs does humanize Putin in a way that confounds the usual cartoon villain image. People often overlook the fact that even the most ruthless historical figures have soft spots—Hitler loved his German Shepherd “Blondi,” Stalin wrote poetry, and Pol Pot played the violin. The presence of sentiment doesn't cancel out the capacity for cruelty; it just makes the cruelty more chilling because it comes from someone capable of choice.

As for Merkel's fear of dogs, that's especially intriguing because it's not just any dog—it’s Putin’s Labrador, Konni, who he famously brought to a meeting with Merkel, fully aware she was uncomfortable around dogs (due to a bite in 1995). That move seemed calculated—almost predatory—and shows that the dog wasn’t just a pet in that moment, but a tool of psychological leverage. That's what makes Putin unnerving to many: not that he lacks human traits, but that he weaponizes them.

Now, fearing dogs doesn't make Merkel weak or untrustworthy—it makes her human. The real question is whether someone uses power (or dogs, or pop music) to dominate or deceive. Between the two, the one playing with others’ fears for advantage might be the more dangerous.

