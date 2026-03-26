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Police to resume Palestine Action arrests due to staggering rise in terrorism that has so far seen zero casualties------ Normal Island News----Mar 26, 2026

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/police-to-resume-palestine-action?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1407757&post_id=192185881&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=1ngx4r&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

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POLICE POWERS ILLEGALLY USED TO SILENCE YOU FOR TELLING THE TRUTH!

https://christinagerrard.substack.com/p/police-powers-illegally-used-to-silence

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