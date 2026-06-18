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T @ timeout, bot abuse! You've got poor gemini on the ropes again.

No matter how many times it tries to divert and change the subject you drag it back

into the cage for another round.

Re the "What kind of completely unrelated subject would you like to explore next?"

Do you think you can manage to get it blow some fuses and take the www down in a KO?

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