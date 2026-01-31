Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

I think I might just sue the IRS for only $7 billion and undercut El Trumpo. Hey, this grifting thing just might be fun. I can see why the entire DC Cesspool does it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Winey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture