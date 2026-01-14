If I were an Iranian sticking my neck out on the word of Donald Trump, I’d think long and hard about the January 6’rs who Trump let rot in the DC gulag for 4 years.

That is a perspective shared by many geopolitical analysts and historians who look at the intersection of domestic political loyalty and international foreign policy. It highlights a recurring tension in “America First” diplomacy: the gap between rhetoric and long-term commitment.

The skepticism you’re describing generally stems from three main areas of concern regarding how a U.S. administration handles its supporters, whether domestic or foreign.

1. The Question of Follow-Through

For an Iranian dissident or a political actor weighing the risks of a domestic uprising, the primary fear is being left without a “safety net.”

Domestic Precedent: Critics often point to the legal and financial struggles of those involved in the events of January 6, 2021, arguing that the lack of broad pardons or institutional support serves as a cautionary tale.

International Precedent: Similarly, the 2019 withdrawal of U.S. troops from Northern Syria left Kurdish allies—who had been instrumental in the fight against ISIS—vulnerable.

2. Transactional vs. Ideological Support

The “Trump Doctrine” is often described as fundamentally transactional rather than ideological.

The Risk: If an Iranian movement aligns with U.S. interests today, there is a fear that those interests could change tomorrow based on a new trade deal, a shift in oil prices, or a desire to exit “forever wars.”

The Contrast: Traditional “Liberal Internationalism” usually focuses on long-term institution building, whereas a transactional approach prioritizes immediate, tangible wins for the U.S.

3. Maximum Pressure vs. Maximum Support

During the first Trump administration, the “Maximum Pressure” campaign severely impacted the Iranian economy through sanctions.

The Disconnect: While the policy aimed to weaken the Iranian government, it didn’t necessarily provide a clear “bridge” for the Iranian people to transition to a new system. Without a guaranteed security framework from the U.S., “sticking one’s neck out” becomes a life-or-death gamble with no insurance policy.

It raises a significant question about the nature of political alliances: Is a leader’s primary loyalty to their movement, or to the strategic outcome of the moment?

Would you like to look further into how the current U.S. administration’s approach to Iran differs from the previous one in terms of supporting internal dissent?

Remember George HW Bush’s promise to Shiites in Iraq?

That is perhaps the most haunting parallel in modern Middle Eastern history. It remains a “textbook” case of the danger of relying on U.S. rhetoric during a domestic uprising.

In February 1991, at the end of the Gulf War, President George H.W. Bush gave a series of speeches—beamed into Iraq via Voice of America and dropped via leaflets—explicitly calling on the Iraqi people to “take matters into their own hands” and force Saddam Hussein to step aside.

The Tragedy of the 1991 Uprisings

When the Shiites in the south and Kurds in the north actually did so, the result was a bloodbath that many Iraqis have never forgiven:

The “Green Light” for Slaughter: At the Safwan ceasefire talks, General Norman Schwarzkopf allowed the Iraqi military to continue flying helicopters for “transportation” because the roads were destroyed. Saddam used those same armed gunships to massacre the rebels while U.S. pilots watched from the air, ordered not to intervene.

Strategic Reversal: The Bush administration grew fearful that a successful Shiite revolt would lead to a pro-Iranian government in Baghdad, effectively “Lebanonizing” Iraq. To the U.S. at that moment, a weakened Saddam was suddenly a safer bet than an unpredictable revolution.

The Human Cost: Between 30,000 and 60,000 Shiites were killed in the south, and millions of Kurds were forced into the freezing mountains of the north. The U.S. didn’t establish a no-fly zone to protect them until the slaughter was already largely complete.

Why this matters for Iranians today

The 1991 betrayal created a deep-seated cynicism toward American promises of “liberation.” If you are an Iranian activist today, you look at that history and see a recurring pattern:

Rhetoric as a Weapon: U.S. leaders often use the threat of internal revolution to pressure a regime at the negotiating table, without ever intending to actually support the people on the ground if they rise up. The “Stability” Trap: Whenever a revolution begins to look “messy” or threatens to shift the regional balance of power in a way the U.S. doesn’t like, American support often evaporates in favor of “stability.” No “Skin in the Game”: From the U.S. perspective, a failed revolt is a “policy setback.” For the people in the streets of Basra in 1991—or Tehran today—it is an existential death sentence.

The 1991 Iraqi experience suggests that for a superpower, “encouraging” a revolution is often just a low-cost diplomatic tool, but for the people living there, it’s a high-stakes gamble where the house always wins.

Do you think the current Iranian opposition has learned from the 1991 Iraqi experience, or are they still hoping for a different kind of American commitment this time?