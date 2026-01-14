Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RedStateNW's avatar
RedStateNW
1h

Really concerned if there is no show of support for Iranian freedom seekers and toppling the Ayatolah. Very concerned if we go in and remove the regime. What coalition governs in that vacuum?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Winey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture