take care..
wow. well as an art history buff... Vincent Van Gogh has them all beat. My son.. thank god for my son's sense of humor said that if BARNEY FIFE and WHISTLE had been posted on the buildings near the attempted assassination that it would not have happened. As a believer and I was watching in real time (now my TV mysteriously is down... gotta call Verizon again) I saw that Donald Trump moved his head off script to point out a chart. So I believe in miracles. Those jackass progressives are way behind the curve. The people who actually know how to use fire weapons including real snipers and people like Dan Bongino, my sons who grew up in Virginia where learning how is part of the culture of military.