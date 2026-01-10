Pro Tip on Light Pollution
I have become increasingly annoyed and concerned about the ubiquitous proliferation of those little LED lights on everything from internet routers to battery powered vacuum cleaners. I finally took action. I bought black hot glue sticks (yes they exist) and covered every last one in my immediate environment. The first thing I do upon entering every hotel room is put black duct tape on every LED, starting with the smoke alarm on the ceiling that flashed every few seconds.