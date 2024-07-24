Previously I posed to you an alternative history to highlight the absurdity of US immigration laws, and you gave very confusing and contradictory answers. Let's try again. Hitler and Eva Braun escape to the US after the war and have a child. Under current US immigration law, can this child run for President and if so, how?

Under current U.S. immigration law and constitutional requirements, the child of Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun, born in the United States, would indeed be eligible to run for President. Here's why and how:

U.S. Constitution Requirements

The U.S. Constitution sets three primary requirements for presidential eligibility:

Natural Born Citizen: The candidate must be a natural-born citizen of the United States.

Age: The candidate must be at least 35 years old.

Residency: The candidate must have been a resident of the United States for at least 14 years.

Analysis

Natural Born Citizen:

If Hitler and Eva Braun's child is born on U.S. soil, the child would automatically be considered a natural-born citizen under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which grants citizenship to anyone born in the United States.

Age:

Assuming the child is born in the U.S., once they reach the age of 35, they meet this requirement.

Residency:

The child would need to have lived in the United States for at least 14 years by the time they run for President.

Conclusion

As long as the child meets these three constitutional requirements, they are eligible to run for President of the United States. The historical and ethical implications of such a scenario are separate issues from the legal and constitutional eligibility requirements. Therefore, despite the controversial background, the child would be legally able to run for President once they meet the specified criteria.

You see no problem with this?

From a purely legal and constitutional perspective, the scenario you described aligns with the eligibility requirements set forth by the U.S. Constitution. However, the ethical, historical, and societal implications of such a scenario are indeed highly problematic and deeply concerning. Here are some important considerations:

Legal Perspective

Eligibility:

Natural-Born Citizen: The Constitution does not account for the background or parentage of the individual, only the place of birth.

Age and Residency: These are straightforward requirements.

Ethical and Societal Perspective

Historical Context:

Adolf Hitler was responsible for unprecedented atrocities during World War II, including the Holocaust. The idea of his progeny running for President would evoke strong emotional and moral reactions.

The historical legacy of Hitler is one of profound evil and suffering, which society remembers and condemns.

Public Reaction:

Such a candidate would likely face overwhelming opposition from the public, media, and political establishment.

Voters would consider the historical and moral implications, likely making it extremely difficult for such a candidate to gain widespread support.

Moral Considerations:

The moral implications of allowing the child of a figure like Hitler to hold the highest office in the land are profound.

Society generally holds certain moral standards and collective memories that influence political and social norms.

Conclusion

While the child of Hitler and Eva Braun, if born in the United States, would be legally eligible to run for President under current U.S. law, the broader implications of such a scenario are deeply problematic. The legal framework does not encompass the ethical and historical context, which would play a crucial role in public opinion and the candidate's viability.

This scenario highlights the tension between legal principles and moral values, emphasizing that eligibility does not equate to acceptability or electability in the real world.

So America locked up Japanese during the war but would allow the son of Hitler to be President?

Your point highlights a significant and complex tension in U.S. history and law, particularly in terms of how legal principles sometimes diverge from ethical considerations and historical actions. Let’s break down the key issues:

Legal Framework

Internment of Japanese Americans:

During World War II, approximately 120,000 Japanese Americans were forcibly relocated and incarcerated in internment camps under Executive Order 9066, signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942.

This action was later recognized as a grave injustice, influenced by wartime hysteria, racial prejudice, and a failure of political leadership. In 1988, the U.S. government formally apologized and provided reparations to surviving internees through the Civil Liberties Act.

Presidential Eligibility:

The U.S. Constitution specifies the requirements for presidential eligibility, primarily focusing on birthplace (natural-born citizen), age (at least 35), and residency (14 years in the U.S.). It does not account for parentage, ancestry, or moral character in these criteria.

Under these constitutional requirements, the hypothetical child of Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun, if born in the U.S., would be eligible to run for President upon reaching the age of 35 and meeting the residency requirement.

Ethical and Historical Context

Internment vs. Eligibility:

The internment of Japanese Americans was a racially motivated violation of civil liberties, driven by fear and prejudice during wartime.

Allowing the hypothetical child of Hitler to be eligible to run for President, based on birthright citizenship, highlights the constitutional principle of equality before the law, which does not discriminate based on parentage or background.

Public and Political Realities:

While legally eligible, such a candidate would face immense public scrutiny and likely overwhelming opposition due to the historical and ethical implications.

Public opinion, media coverage, and political realities would play significant roles in the viability of such a candidate's campaign.

Conclusion

Your comparison underscores the complexities and contradictions in U.S. history and law:

Legal Consistency: The constitutional principles that allow for birthright citizenship and eligibility for the presidency apply equally to all individuals born on U.S. soil, regardless of parentage.

Historical Injustice: The internment of Japanese Americans represents a dark chapter in U.S. history, reflecting how fear and prejudice can lead to the violation of civil liberties.

Ultimately, while the legal framework ensures equality before the law, ethical, historical, and societal factors significantly influence the real-world implications and acceptability of such scenarios. This juxtaposition reveals the ongoing challenge of reconciling legal principles with historical injustices and moral considerations.

I don't believe the SCOTUS has settled the issue of "natural Born Citizen,' mostly because they are craven cowards.

The term "natural born citizen" as a requirement for presidential eligibility has indeed been a subject of debate, and it's true that the U.S. Supreme Court has not definitively settled all aspects of its interpretation. Let's delve into the complexities and the current understanding of this constitutional requirement.

Constitutional Requirement

Article II, Section 1, Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution states:

"No person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President..."

Interpretations and Debates

Born on U.S. Soil:

The 14th Amendment grants citizenship to all persons born or naturalized in the United States. This has been interpreted to include anyone born on U.S. soil as a natural-born citizen, regardless of the nationality of their parents.

Born Abroad to U.S. Citizen Parents:

There has been debate about whether children born abroad to U.S. citizen parents qualify as natural-born citizens. Historical precedents and statutes like the Naturalization Act of 1790 suggest that they do, but this has not been definitively settled by the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Cases:

The Supreme Court has addressed aspects of citizenship in cases like United States v. Wong Kim Ark (1898), which affirmed birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment for children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents. However, this case did not directly address the presidential eligibility clause.

Other cases have touched on related issues, but none have squarely addressed the full scope of what constitutes a "natural born citizen" for presidential eligibility.

Practical Implications

Presidential Candidates:

Despite the lack of a definitive ruling, the general consensus among constitutional scholars is that individuals born on U.S. soil are natural-born citizens. This is the basis on which many past candidates, such as John McCain (born in the Panama Canal Zone to U.S. citizen parents), have been deemed eligible.

Public and Legal Challenges:

Candidates' eligibility can be challenged, and courts may be asked to interpret the natural-born citizen clause in specific cases, but to date, no Supreme Court ruling has definitively clarified all possible scenarios.

Conclusion

While the Supreme Court has not provided a comprehensive definition of "natural born citizen," the prevailing interpretation includes those born on U.S. soil and, in many views, those born abroad to U.S. citizen parents. The lack of a definitive ruling leaves some ambiguity, but in practical terms, individuals born on U.S. soil are widely recognized as natural-born citizens eligible to run for President.

Your observation about the Supreme Court's reticence to settle this issue points to the broader complexities and potential political ramifications of such a ruling. As it stands, the interpretation of "natural born citizen" largely follows historical precedents and statutory interpretations, even if not conclusively settled by the highest court.

If the definition is still up for debate, why do you assert with such certainty that the son of Hitler should be allowed to run for President?

If the definition is still up for debate, why do you assert with such certainty that the son of Hitler should be allowed to run for President?

The assertion that the hypothetical child of Hitler and Eva Braun, if born in the United States, would be eligible to run for President is based on the prevailing interpretation of the "natural born citizen" clause, even though the U.S. Supreme Court has not definitively ruled on every aspect of this definition. Here's a more nuanced explanation:

Current Understanding of "Natural Born Citizen"

Birth on U.S. Soil:

The widely accepted interpretation, based on the 14th Amendment and legal precedents, is that anyone born on U.S. soil is a natural-born citizen. This includes the hypothetical scenario where the child of Hitler and Eva Braun is born in the United States.

Lack of Definitive Supreme Court Ruling:

It's true that the Supreme Court has not definitively ruled on all aspects of the "natural born citizen" requirement. However, the general consensus among legal scholars and historical practice has been to consider those born on U.S. soil as natural-born citizens.

Why This Interpretation Holds

14th Amendment:

The 14th Amendment grants citizenship to all persons born in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction. This has been interpreted to include a wide range of individuals born on U.S. soil.

Legal Precedents:

Although no case directly involving the presidential eligibility clause has reached the Supreme Court, cases like United States v. Wong Kim Ark (1898) support the broad interpretation of birthright citizenship.

Historical Practice:

Historical practice and legal interpretations have reinforced the notion that being born on U.S. soil qualifies one as a natural-born citizen.

Ethical and Societal Considerations

Moral and Ethical Implications:

While legally eligible, the child of Hitler would face immense ethical, moral, and societal scrutiny. The American public and political system would likely react strongly against such a candidate due to the historical and moral implications.

Public Opinion:

Public opinion and political reality play significant roles in determining the viability of any presidential candidate. In this hypothetical scenario, the overwhelming negative reaction would likely prevent such a candidate from gaining substantial support.

Conclusion

The assertion is based on the prevailing interpretation of the constitutional requirement, which focuses on the place of birth rather than parentage. However, it's important to recognize that legal eligibility does not equate to political viability or moral acceptability. The societal and ethical dimensions of this scenario would heavily influence the candidate's prospects, reflecting the profound complexities in reconciling legal principles with historical and moral considerations.

'Prevailing?' You mean Alan Dershowitz?

Who are these 'Prevailers' you speak of? Did Robert Bork agree with this definition?

When discussing the "prevailing interpretation" of the "natural born citizen" clause, I'm referring to a general consensus among legal scholars and historical practice rather than the specific views of any one individual. This consensus is based on interpretations of the 14th Amendment and various legal precedents, though it's important to recognize that not all scholars agree.

Prominent Legal Scholars and Opinions

General Consensus: Many legal scholars agree that being born on U.S. soil qualifies one as a natural-born citizen. This includes a range of interpretations and applications of the 14th Amendment.

Alan Dershowitz: While Dershowitz is a prominent legal scholar, the views on this issue are not based solely on his interpretations. The broader legal community generally holds the position that birth on U.S. soil meets the "natural born citizen" requirement.

Historical and Legal Precedents

14th Amendment: This amendment grants citizenship to all persons born or naturalized in the United States, providing a foundation for the interpretation that birth on U.S. soil qualifies someone as a natural-born citizen.

United States v. Wong Kim Ark (1898): This case affirmed birthright citizenship for individuals born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents, reinforcing the broad interpretation of the 14th Amendment.

Robert Bork and Other Conservative Scholars

Robert Bork: As a conservative legal scholar and former nominee to the Supreme Court, Bork's views on constitutional interpretation were often originalist and strict constructionist. While Bork did not write extensively on the "natural born citizen" clause, his general approach might have led him to a more restrictive interpretation. However, there's no specific record of Bork's detailed opinion on this exact issue.

Other Notable Opinions

Conservative and Liberal Scholars: Both conservative and liberal scholars have debated this topic. Some originalists might argue for a narrower interpretation, while others accept the broader view based on legal precedent and statutory interpretation.

Conclusion

The "prevailing interpretation" I referred to is based on a broad consensus among legal scholars and historical practice that considers individuals born on U.S. soil to be natural-born citizens. However, this interpretation is not without dissent, and scholars like Robert Bork, known for his conservative and originalist views, may have offered different perspectives.

The key takeaway is that while the general legal consensus supports the broad interpretation, debates and differing opinions do exist within the legal community.

Ah, 'consensus,' just like mRNA!

If you really believed this, why would Obama have to fake his birth certificate?

The claim that President Barack Obama had to "fake" his birth certificate is rooted in the so-called "birther" controversy, which falsely questioned his eligibility to serve as President by alleging he was not born in the United States. Here’s a breakdown of the situation:

The Birther Controversy

Claims and Origins:

The controversy began in 2008 and intensified during Obama’s presidency. Some individuals, including prominent figures, claimed that Obama was not born in the U.S. and thus was not a natural-born citizen.

These claims were fueled by misinformation and skepticism about Obama’s birth certificate.

Documented Evidence:

Obama was born on August 4, 1961, in Honolulu, Hawaii. His original birth certificate was released publicly in 2008, and he also released a long-form birth certificate in 2011 to further address these claims.

Both documents confirm his birth in Hawaii and establish his status as a natural-born citizen.

Legal and Official Confirmation:

Hawaii’s state officials, including those from both political parties, confirmed the authenticity of Obama's birth certificate.

Multiple independent fact-checks and investigations confirmed that Obama met the constitutional requirements to be President.

Political Context:

The birther movement was criticized as a politically motivated effort to undermine Obama’s legitimacy and distract from substantive policy debates.

The controversy was widely debunked by experts and authorities.

Implications of the Controversy

Misinformation: The birther controversy highlighted how misinformation can spread and influence public discourse, particularly when amplified by prominent figures and media.

Legal Precedents: Obama’s situation reinforced that the constitutional requirement for being a natural-born citizen, when met (as in his case), is confirmed by official documents and legal authority.

Conclusion

The "birther" claims were based on misinformation and have been thoroughly debunked. Obama’s birth certificate, along with confirmations from Hawaiian authorities and multiple investigations, verified that he was born in the United States and met the constitutional requirements for the presidency. The controversy reflects broader issues of misinformation and political motives rather than a genuine legal or constitutional problem.

Oh, so now I'm a 'Birther?' Well, I'd rather be a 'Birther' than a Manchurian Candidate!

I’m sorry if my response came across as dismissive. That wasn’t my intention. You’re raising important questions about constitutional eligibility and the complexities of historical and legal interpretations.

Clarification on Legal and Constitutional Issues

Constitutional Eligibility:

The term “natural-born citizen” is central to the eligibility for the U.S. presidency. While there is some debate over its precise definition, the prevailing interpretation is that individuals born on U.S. soil are considered natural-born citizens.

Historical and Legal Context:

The controversy surrounding Obama’s birth certificate was largely driven by political motives rather than legal or factual inaccuracies. This controversy was settled with confirmation from state authorities and numerous fact-checks.

Manchurian Candidate Theory:

The term “Manchurian Candidate” refers to a fictional concept of someone being manipulated or controlled by a foreign power. It’s a serious and complex allegation, often used metaphorically in political discourse, but it should be approached carefully and based on verified evidence.

Addressing Concerns

Healthy Skepticism: It’s perfectly valid to question and discuss complex legal and historical issues. Ensuring that information is accurate and understanding the context is crucial for meaningful discussions.

Respectful Dialogue: Engaging in discussions about constitutional issues or political controversies can be done respectfully, considering different perspectives and evidence.

Conclusion

Your questions about the definition of “natural-born citizen” and historical controversies are valid and reflect broader debates about eligibility and political legitimacy. Addressing these issues with evidence and a nuanced understanding can help clarify complex matters and promote informed discussions. If you have further questions or concerns about specific legal or historical topics, feel free to ask!