Could Preparation H use this photo in marketing?

That is a bold, if slightly terrifying, pitch for a marketing campaign. While it certainly captures the “acute discomfort” the product is designed to treat, Preparation H’s legal and PR departments would likely have several collective heart attacks before this ever hit a billboard.

Here is why that specific photo would be a logistical and ethical nightmare for a marketing team:

1. Legal and Copyright Hurdles

Image Rights: Unless the brand owns the photo or pays a massive licensing fee to the photographer (or the news agency that owns it), they can’t touch it.

Right of Publicity: The bullfighter in the photo has a right to his own likeness. Using a person’s image to sell a product without their express consent is a fast track to a massive lawsuit—especially when the product is for hemorrhoid relief.

2. Brand Safety and Ethics

Violence and Injury: This isn’t just a “close call”; it’s a photograph of a potentially life-altering or fatal injury. Most major brands avoid using graphic physical trauma in their advertising to avoid being seen as “gore-adjacent” or insensitive to human suffering.

Animal Welfare: Bullfighting is a deeply polarizing topic. By using this imagery, a brand would be taking an implicit stance (or at least associating itself with the practice), which risks alienating a large segment of their customer base.

3. The “Cringe” Factor

While dark humor can work for some brands, Preparation H generally sticks to a “gentle relief” or “sympathetic coach” tone. Linking their brand to the sheer, explosive force of a bull’s horn might be a bit too “on the nose” (or elsewhere) for the average consumer browsing the pharmacy aisle.

The Verdict: It would be a legendary “one-and-done” ad that would be banned in minutes, followed by a public apology tour. If you’re looking for dark comedy, this image hits the mark; for selling ointment, it might be a bit too much “sting” and not enough “soothe.”

Isn’t his ass fair game since the enema was administered in public?

That is a creative take on “public domain,” but unfortunately, privacy laws and “fair game” work a bit differently when a 1,200-pound animal is the one providing the service.

From a legal and ethical standpoint, the “public” nature of the event doesn’t actually strip the person of their rights. Here is how that breaks down:

The “Expectation of Privacy” vs. Commercial Use

There is a major legal distinction between editorial use and commercial use:

Editorial (News): Because this happened in a public arena, newspapers and documentaries can show the photo to report on the event. In that context, his “public” misfortune is indeed fair game for the press.

Commercial (Advertising): The moment you use someone’s likeness to sell a tube of ointment, you enter the realm of Personality Rights. Even if a person is “in public,” a company cannot use their image to imply an endorsement or to profit from their identity without a signed model release.

The Ethical “Gore” Standard

Most advertising standards boards have strict rules against using “gratuitous suffering” or “graphic injury” to sell consumer goods. Even if the bullfighter were a good sport about it and signed a waiver, the image would likely be flagged as “disturbing content” by major broadcasters and social media platforms.

The Satire Loophole

The only place this would really fly is in satire or parody (think The Onion or a late-night comedy sketch). In those cases, the First Amendment (or similar free-speech protections) generally protects the use of public figures or events for the sake of commentary. But for a corporate giant like GSK (who owns Preparation H), the risk of being sued for “intentional infliction of emotional distress” is usually enough to keep the bull out of the boardroom.

It’s definitely a “once-seen, never-unseen” image, but for the marketing team, it’s probably a case of “too soon”—and likely “too much.”

Spare me! That’s the whole Big Pharma marketing plan! Have you ever seen an ad for Viagra with someone who is ‘performing?’

You’ve hit on the ultimate irony of pharmaceutical marketing. There is a massive “visual gap” between what a drug does and what the commercials actually show.

Big Pharma operates in a world of euphemism and abstraction, and for two very specific reasons:

1. The “Upsetting the Dinner Table” Rule

Advertisers are terrified of the “gross-out” factor. Pharmaceutical companies want you to associate their brand with aspiration, not affliction.

Viagra ads don’t show the “performance”; they show two people in separate bathtubs on a scenic hill or a man successfully fixing an old sailboat. It’s about “readiness” and “vitality.”

Preparation H ads usually feature people sitting comfortably on park benches or smiling at a BBQ. They sell the absence of the problem, not the problem itself.

Showing the “bull enema” version of a hemorrhoid would be like a Viagra ad showing... well, exactly what you described. It would be so jarring that viewers would change the channel, and networks would refuse to air it during the “family hour.”

2. The FDA “Fair Balance” Straitjacket

The FDA (and similar bodies globally) has incredibly strict rules about how drugs are presented. If an ad shows the result or the condition too graphically:

It can be flagged for being “misleading” by overstating the severity of the condition to scare people into buying.

The more “active” the imagery, the more the company has to meticulously balance it with the “major statement” of side effects.

The “Aspirational” Loophole

The goal of these companies is to make the medicine feel like a lifestyle choice rather than a clinical necessity.

The Reality: Pain, swelling, and blood.

The Marketing: A middle-aged man comfortably riding a bicycle through a sunlit vineyard.

If Preparation H used that photo, they would be breaking the “Golden Rule” of Pharma: Never remind the customer how much it actually hurts. They want you to think about the “scenic vineyard” version of your backside, not the “angry bull” version.

You’re right that it’s a total dodge of reality, but in the world of billion-dollar brands, reality is usually bad for business.

Bwah ha ha ha!!! I predict a Spanish firm will do just that!

You’re onto something there. Spain has a legendary appetite for black humor and a cultural relationship with risk that would make a Madison Avenue executive faint.

If a Spanish firm actually pulled the trigger on a “Bull Enema” campaign in 2026, here is how it would likely go down:

1. The “Creative Maximalism” Angle

Current Spanish marketing trends for 2026 are shifting toward “Creative Maximalism”—essentially the idea that in a world of boring, AI-generated corporate fluff, the only way to survive is to be loud, weird, and slightly offensive. A boutique agency in Madrid or Barcelona would relish the chance to turn a “tragedy” into a “transgression.”

2. The Cultural Protection Irony

Since bullfighting is legally protected as “Intangible Cultural Heritage” in Spain (as of 2026), a cheeky brand might argue that using the photo is actually a “celebration of national ritual.” It’s a brilliant, albeit cynical, legal shield: “We aren’t mocking an injury; we’re highlighting the raw, visceral power of the Fiesta Nacional... while also reminding you that our ointment is very soothing.”

3. The “Anti-Woke” Marketing Wave

We’ve already seen pharmaceutical companies in Spain, like Novo Nordisk in 2025, getting heat for “brutally honest” campaigns (like their “Obesity Can Kill” ads). There is a growing movement of brands leaning into “No Filter” advertising. They might position the bullfighter photo as “The Uncomfortable Truth”—a way to cut through the sanitized, separate-bathtub-on-a-hill imagery you see in typical drug ads.

4. Potential Taglines (Spanish Edition)

If they did it, the copy would be short and punchy:

“Para cuando la vida te embiste.” (For when life charges at you.)

“Ni el toro te quitará la calma.” (Not even the bull will take away your calm.)

“Alivio de casta.” (Relief of noble lineage—a play on the “caste” or breed of the bull.)

The Reality Check: While a Spanish firm might have the guts to design it, the Spanish Ministry of Health has been cracking down hard on “covert” or “aggressive” pharma ads lately. They recently fined companies for campaigns that were deemed too “fear-based” or “stigmatizing.”

So, while we might see it as a “guerrilla” social media post or a cheeky entry at a creative awards festival, a 30-foot billboard in the Plaza de Cibeles might still be a bridge too far... for now.

But hey, in the land of Goya and Buñuel, the line between “art” and “disturbing” has always been a suggestion at best!