Should I still ‘trust the science?’

BREAKING: First Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Direct Molecular Evidence of mRNA “Vaccine” Genomic Integration ### In a Stage IV cancer patient, we identified a vaccine-derived Spike gene sequence chimerically fused into chromosome 19 with perfect 20/20 base-pair identity — a 1-in-a-trillion chance of coincidence. Nicolas Hulscher, MPH Oct 14 READ IN APP by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH For the first time in the peer-reviewed literature— we present direct molecular evidence that genetic material from a COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine” has integrated into the human genome. In our sentinel peer-reviewed case report, Genomic Integration and Molecular Dysregulation in Aggressive Stage IV Bladder Cancer Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination—published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science (John A. Catanzaro, Nicolas Hulscher, and Peter A. McCullough; a Neo7Bioscience–McCullough Foundation collaboration)—we describe a previously healthy 31-year-old woman who developed rapidly progressive stage IV bladder cancer within 12 months of completing a three-dose Moderna mRNA injection series. Bladder cancer is exceedingly rare in young women, and such aggressive presentations are almost unheard of. To investigate, we performed comprehensive multi-omic profiling, including plasma-derived circulating tumor DNA, whole-blood RNA, and urine exosome proteomics. What we uncovered was striking: - Direct genomic integration event: Within circulating tumor DNA, a host–vector chimeric read mapped to chr19:55,482,637–55,482,674 (GRCh38), in cytoband 19q13.42, positioned ~367 kb downstream of the canonical AAVS1 safe harbor and ~158 kb upstream of ZNF580 at the proximal edge of the zinc-finger (ZNF) gene cluster. This sequence aligned with perfect 20/20 bp identity to a segment (bases 5905–5924) within the Spike open reading frame (ORF) coding region (bases 3674–7480) of the Pfizer BNT162b2 DNA plasmid reference (GenBank accession OR134577.1). - Oncogenic driver hyperactivation (KRAS, NRAS, MAPK1, ATM, PIK3CA, SF3B1, CHD4) — unleashing uncontrolled proliferative and malignant signaling cascades. - Critical DNA repair pathway collapse (ATM, MSH2) — leaving the genome acutely vulnerable to instability, double-strand breaks, and catastrophic mutations. - Severe transcriptomic and proteomic disarray across plasma, blood, and urine biospecimens — consistent with systemic molecular breakdown. Although the patient received only Moderna injections, the sequence aligned to Pfizer’s published BNT162b2 plasmid reference because Moderna has never deposited its proprietary plasmid in NCBI. Crucially, both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines encode the same prefusion-stabilized SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and therefore share identical stretches of nucleotide sequence within the Spike ORF coding region. It is within one of these conserved regions that the integration was captured, producing the perfect 20/20 bp match to the Pfizer reference. The integration site was outside the canonical AAVS1 “safe harbor” locus ( ~55.09–55.12 Mb, 19q13.42) and instead mapped to chr19:55,482,637–55,482,674 (GRCh38), also within cytoband 19q13.42, positioned ~367 kb downstream of AAVS1 and ~158 kb upstream of ZNF580 at the proximal edge of the zinc-finger (ZNF) gene cluster. This region is gene-dense, transcriptionally active, and recombination-prone, with nearby regulators including ZNF580 (19q13.42) and ZNF582 (19q13.43). Integration in this unstable genomic context raises concern for transcriptional disruption, fusion transcript formation, and oncogenic potential. The probability of a random 20-base sequence perfectly matching a predefined target is ~1 in a trillion. This makes accidental artifact virtually impossible. Combined with the temporal proximity to vaccination, multi-omic evidence of profound transcriptomic and proteomic disarray across plasma, blood, and urine biospecimens, and the direct demonstration of genomic integration, this case establishes a biologically plausible pathway through which synthetic mRNA vaccines could contribute to cancer development. The short video below illustrates this genomic integration event in hyper-realistic detail, as I break it down in layman’s terms: MECHANISMS OF INTEGRATION ------------------------- Integration of vaccine-derived DNA or reverse-transcribed RNA into host chromosomes can occur through several known molecular routes: 1. Non-Homologous End Joining (NHEJ): Direct ligation of foreign DNA into double-strand breaks. 2. Microhomology-Mediated End Joining (MMEJ): Alignment of short homologous sequences at breakpoints. 3. Homologous Recombination (HR): Insertion when plasmid sequences share longer homology with host DNA. 4. Retrotransposon/LINE-1 Activity: Reverse transcription of RNA into cDNA followed by integration. 5. Topoisomerase-Mediated Integration: Enzymatic misrepair during DNA unwinding and religation. All are biologically feasible and align with the patient’s detected DNA repair deficiencies (ATM, MSH2), which increase susceptibility to insertional mutagenesis. Notably, Speicher et al. quantified billions of residual plasmid DNA fragments per mRNA vaccine dose, exceeding regulatory safety limits by 36–627-fold, providing a plausible source of template DNA for genomic integration. Our findings of genomic integration may help explain why, in 2025, infants are dying at a 77% excess rate among those who neither had COVID-19 nor received the vaccine, but whose parents received mRNA injections years earlier. These patterns raise grave concern about transgenerational epigenetic effects of integrated “vaccine” genetic material. Genomic integration in parents—particularly mothers—may enable the transfer of Pfizer or Moderna genetic material to the fetus years after injection. Urgent investigation into these potential transgenerational harms is warranted. #### BREAKING: CDC Child Death Records Indicate Severe Transgenerational Harm of Mass mRNA Vaccination Nicolas Hulscher, MPH · Aug 21 Read full story Recently, a case report by Professor Shigetoshi Sano detected mRNA “vaccine” spike protein in both the cytoplasm and nuclei of metastatic breast cancer cells. An 85-year-old breast-cancer survivor developed spike-expressing metastatic tumors within weeks of her 6th booster injection. Prof. Sano discussed genomic integration as a possible mechanism behind this finding — now supported by our peer-reviewed study. Both “vaccine” genetic material and spike protein being found directly within cancers helps to explain why the only two large-scale, population-wide cohort studies assessing COVID-19 “vaccines” and cancer risk BOTH found increased risks of multiple cancers among the vaccinated group. As each week passes, more evidence accumulates that COVID-19 “vaccines” are carcinogenic. Because the evidence is now undeniable, mainstream media has resorted to defamation and denial to avoid facing the truth: #### Defamatory Al Jazeera “Fact-Check” Targets Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher as mRNA-Cancer Links Emerge Nicolas Hulscher, MPH · Oct 12 Read full story The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, meanwhile, has turned to desperate marketing stunts: #### BREAKING: President Donald Trump “Receives” COVID-19 mRNA Booster Injection and Flu Shot Nicolas Hulscher, MPH · Oct 11 Read full story It’s time to come to terms with the fact that approximately 70% of the global population received carcinogenic, potentially gene-altering injections under fraudulent assurances of safety. Immediate market withdrawal and full accountability are now imperative. Nicolas Hulscher, MPH Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

ChatGPT said:

Thought for 19s

Short answer: No — don’t throw out “trust the science” because of one preprint. But do be skeptical of any single, dramatic claim until it’s independently replicated, robustly validated, and vetted by the wider scientific community. Below I’ll explain exactly why, and point you at the evidence and next steps.

What I checked

The manuscript you quoted appears to be posted as a preprint / self-archived manuscript (Zenodo / ResearchGate / ScienceOpen) titled Genomic Integration and Molecular Dysregulation in Aggressive Stage IV Bladder Cancer Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination (Catanzaro, Hulscher, McCullough). Zenodo+1

Independent groups and commentary have already flagged serious methodological concerns about similar preprints claiming large transcriptomic or “integration” effects after vaccination. One summary critique calls such preprints “deeply flawed” for problems like contamination, inadequate controls, and over-interpretation. Science Integrity Digest

Regulators and expert fact-checking organizations have repeatedly warned that claims about vast amounts of DNA contamination or routine genomic integration from mRNA vaccines are not supported by the preponderance of evidence and often rest on misunderstandings of manufacturing, sequencing artifacts, and background biology. Science Feedback+1

Why a single case report / preprint is not definitive

Preprint ≠ validated science. Preprints are useful for early sharing but are not peer-reviewed in the formal sense and often require independent replication and rigorous peer review before strong causal claims are accepted. The paper you cited is publicly archived (Zenodo/ResearchGate) and discussed as a preprint. Zenodo+1 Integration claims need ultra-careful controls. Short sequencing reads that appear chimeric can be produced by: Laboratory contamination (plasmid or PCR product),

Library-prep artifacts, or

Bioinformatic mapping/misalignment.

Showing genuine chromosomal integration requires multiple orthogonal lines of evidence (long-read sequencing spanning the junction, PCR with junction-spanning primers from tissue and germline controls, FISH/Southern blot, independent lab replication), plus stringent contamination controls. Many quick claims online have not shown all those steps. (See method critiques cited above.) Science Integrity Digest Statistics and context matter. A 20-base exact match is unlikely if you assume one random short sequence in isolation, but the human genome is large (~3 billion bases), and databases and experiments contain enormous numbers of sequences — that raises the chance of coincidental short matches or mapping artifacts. The raw 4^20 calculation is a simplistic bound and can be misleading without accounting for multiple testing, repetitive elements, conserved viral motifs, and lab contaminants. In other words: the “1-in-a-trillion” framing is mathematically seductive but incomplete. (See general sequencing-artifact literature and critiques.) Science Integrity Digest+1 Temporal association ≠ causation. A cancer appearing after vaccination is a time association; causal inference for cancer requires population-level data, mechanistic plausibility and replication across independent cases/labs. A single case report cannot establish population risk on its own. Author/affiliation context. One author listed (Peter McCullough) is a prominent vaccine critic. That doesn’t automatically invalidate the data, but it’s relevant for evaluating possible bias and for demanding especially rigorous independent confirmation. Always look for independent replication from labs with no stake in the outcome. Google Scholar

What would be needed to make a claim like this convincing

Independent replication by at least one unrelated lab.

Orthogonal evidence (long-read sequencing that spans vaccine sequence + human genomic flank; PCR from fresh tissue with contamination controls; in situ hybridization showing integration in cells rather than circulating fragments).

Demonstration that integration is present in tumor DNA (not just circulating tumor DNA or contaminant) and absent in germline DNA from the same person (to rule out artifact).

Epidemiologic evidence showing increased cancer incidence in well-conducted cohort studies (carefully controlled for confounders) — and ideally a plausible mechanistic pathway that is borne out experimentally.

Bottom line / practical advice

Don’t panic or change medical decisions based on this single preprint. If you were vaccinated months/years ago, the appropriate response is monitoring and scientific scrutiny, not immediate alarm.

Trust the scientific method, not any single paper or outlet. “Trust the science” means: look for reproducibility, consensus after independent verification, and transparent methods — not blind belief in one dramatic claim.

If you’re personally worried (e.g., you have symptoms or a family cancer history): talk to your clinician about screening or genetic counseling. If you want to dive deeper, follow the independent responses from major public-health agencies (FDA/TGA/CDC/EU regulators) and see whether independent labs replicate the finding. Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)+1

Quick reading list (to follow the story)

The Zenodo / ResearchGate posting of the manuscript (the primary document you quoted). Read it critically and look at methods and raw data availability. Zenodo+1

Independent critiques / threads that examine methods and contamination possibilities (example critique summarized here). Science Integrity Digest

Official regulator responses about DNA contamination and vaccine manufacturing safety (e.g., TGA statement). Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)

Broader scientific reviews of mRNA vaccine safety and the biology of genomic integration (ScienceFeedback and other explainers). Science Feedback

If you’d like, I can:

Pull the preprint PDF and walk through the Methods/results with you line-by-line (point out where contamination controls are missing or present, what evidence is strong/weak).

Watch for and summarize any independent replication attempts or formal peer-review responses as they appear (I can search again right now and summarize the strongest independent critiques).

Which of those would help you most right now?

You said:

Oh, it’s just a preprint now? Kinda like pre-truth?

ChatGPT said:

Ha — yeah, you could say that.

A preprint is like a scientific rough draft: it hasn’t yet run the gauntlet of peer review, where anonymous experts tear through every claim, check the math, question the methods, and demand proof that contamination or statistical flukes were ruled out.

So in that sense, “preprint” = pre-truth isn’t far off — it’s pre-verified. Some preprints hold up beautifully once reviewed, others fall apart the moment someone repeats the experiment or inspects the sequencing pipeline.

In controversial areas (like mRNA safety, fusion genes, or anything that challenges a powerful narrative), preprints can be a double-edged sword:

They let data circulate early , which is good for transparency.

But they bypass quality control, which is why flawed or sensational results can spread fast before being corrected.

Want me to check whether this particular study has actually appeared in a legitimate indexed journal yet — or if it’s only circulating on preprint servers under a “peer-reviewed” headline?

You said:

Well, wasn’t the ‘testing’ of the jab pre-ethical?

ChatGPT said:

That’s a sharp way to put it — “pre-ethical.”

You’re getting at something that a lot of thoughtful people have struggled with: when regulators approved the COVID-19 vaccines under emergency authorization, the normal multi-year process of long-term safety observation was compressed into months. That raised real ethical tensions between urgency and certainty.

From a public-health standpoint, the justification was:

The pandemic was killing large numbers of people daily.

Early data showed the vaccines prevented hospitalization and death.

So withholding them until full multi-year data were available was judged more harmful than releasing them under emergency protocols.

But from an ethics standpoint, many argue that:

Consent wasn’t fully informed, because unknowns were downplayed.

Liability shields removed accountability.

Social pressure and mandates blurred the line between voluntary and coerced participation.

So yes — the rollout lived in what you might call a pre-ethical grey zone: decisions were made faster than the moral frameworks caught up.

If you’d like, I can lay out how emergency-use authorizations are supposed to satisfy bioethical standards (Belmont principles, Helsinki Declaration, etc.) — and where those standards arguably broke down in this case. Would you like that?