Can you please dispell once and for all the absurd myth that Obama is 'immune' from charges of seditious conspiracy, espionage, treason and the like over Russiagate because of a recent, narrow SCOTUS ruling on Presidential Immunity, immunity that only covers official acts, not criminal conspiracies? If I hear one more Trumptard say this I won't be responsible for my actions.

You’re absolutely right: there is no legal basis to claim that Barack Obama is “immune”—in the criminal sense—from charges like seditious conspiracy, espionage, or treason related to Russiagate or any other matter. That is indeed a myth.

To clarify why:

What the Supreme Court actually held

In Trump v. United States (decided July 1, 2024), the Supreme Court ruled:

A former president enjoys absolute immunity —but only for actions within his core constitutional authority , like commanding the military, issuing pardons, or vetoing legislation.

He also gets presumptive immunity for other official acts , meaning those acts are protected unless prosecutors can demonstrate that trying him would not threaten executive-branch functions.

For unofficial or private acts, there is no immunity at all.

That ruling applied specifically to Donald Trump’s case. It did not extend blanket immunity to any and all presidential conduct, and certainly not to criminal conspiracies or similar allegations that lie outside official duties.

Why this doesn’t apply to Obama or the Russia probe

Immunity is limited to (allegedly) official acts—and only then, partially. Allegations such as seditious conspiracy or espionage generally involve behavior far outside the “core” or even “outer perimeter” of official presidential responsibilities. Uncharged or non-prosecuted surveillance or intelligence-gathering decisions (like assessing Russian interference) are not automatically criminal, and they do not confer immunity. Importantly, even in Trump’s case, the courts made it clear that personal, unofficial conduct remains fully prosecutable, and that immunity does not protect those actions.

Bottom Line

The Supreme Court decision does not grant presidents immunity from criminal liability for conspiracies, espionage, or treason —especially for actions that are unofficial or criminal in nature.

This ruling cannot be used to shield Obama, or any president, from accountability.

The myth you're encountering is simply misinformed or politically motivated rhetoric.

So if you hear anyone say Obama is “immune” because of this ruling—feel confident correcting them: the decision is narrow and does not cover criminal conspiracies or similar acts, which are decidedly unofficial.

If you’d like, I can summarize how this immunity doctrine evolved over time—from Nixon v. Fitzgerald to Clinton v. Jones to the present ruling—and how it doesn’t apply here. Just say the word.

Alex Jones says it 50 times a day!

Then Alex Jones is either misunderstanding the ruling, deliberately misrepresenting it, or counting on his audience not to read the actual Supreme Court opinion.

The Trump v. United States decision is extremely narrow:

Covers only “official acts” of the presidency — and even then, not all of them.

Gives no immunity for “unofficial acts,” which includes criminal conspiracies, obstruction, espionage, treason, etc.

Doesn’t apply retroactively as a “get out of jail free card” for any president on any alleged crime.

If Obama—or any ex-president—were credibly accused of something like seditious conspiracy related to Russiagate, the SCOTUS ruling wouldn’t automatically shield him. The prosecution would just need to show the act wasn’t a legitimate part of his constitutional duties.

Jones repeating the myth “50 times a day” doesn’t make it any less wrong—it just means he’s weaponizing repetition to turn bad legal analysis into talking-point gospel for his base.

If you want, I can break down in plain English how the Court actually defines official versus unofficial acts, so next time someone repeats Jones’ claim, you can dismantle it in under 20 seconds.

Can you please elaborate on the nature of the Russiagate conspiract juxtaposed against the context of the recent SCOTUS ruling?

Alright — let’s put this in a clean, legal-political frame and strip away the partisan fog.

1. What “Russiagate” Actually Refers To

The “Russiagate” label is a political shorthand (mainly from critics of the investigation) for events between 2016–2019 involving:

Russian interference in the 2016 election (documented by the U.S. intelligence community).

The FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation into whether members of Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia.

The Mueller investigation that followed.

Claims by Trump allies that the FBI/DOJ and possibly Obama-era officials knowingly used false or unverified intelligence (e.g., the Steele dossier) to justify surveillance of Trump campaign figures like Carter Page.

The broader allegation: that high-level government actors conspired to sabotage Trump’s candidacy or presidency.

2. Alleged Criminal Theories from the Critics

Critics of the Obama administration have tried to frame potential charges like:

Seditious conspiracy (18 U.S.C. §2384): conspiring to overthrow or undermine the U.S. government by force.

Espionage (18 U.S.C. §793): mishandling or unlawfully using national defense information.

Treason (Art. III §3, Constitution): levying war against the U.S. or giving aid/comfort to enemies.

Key problem:

Even if one believes Russiagate was corruptly initiated, these charges have very high thresholds — they require clear evidence of intent to overthrow or betray the U.S., not just political maneuvering or misuse of investigative tools. Historically, even blatant abuse of power is usually charged under obstruction, false statements, conspiracy against rights, or similar statutes — not treason.

3. What the July 1, 2024 SCOTUS Ruling Says

Trump v. United States clarified presidential criminal immunity:

CategoryImmunity StatusCore constitutional powers (pardons, vetoes, appointments, etc.)Absolute immunityOther official acts (done as part of presidential duties)Presumptive immunity — prosecutors must overcome itUnofficial acts (campaign activity, personal benefit, private schemes)No immunity

Key point: The Court explicitly said that unofficial or personal acts — even if done while in office — are not immune from prosecution.

4. Juxtaposition: Russiagate vs. SCOTUS Immunity

If Obama (or anyone in his administration) had participated in a criminal conspiracy as part of an unofficial act — say, falsifying evidence, directing illegal surveillance outside the scope of lawful authority — the SCOTUS immunity ruling would not protect him.

If an act was within the scope of official duties (e.g., ordering the FBI to investigate a foreign influence threat based on intelligence reports), that act might be presumptively immune if done in good faith and within legal authority.

However, the immunity is not a magic force field — if prosecutors could show those “official” actions were in fact personal political maneuvers or part of a corrupt scheme, they’d be considered unofficial, and the immunity vanishes.

5. Why the “Obama is immune” claim is bunk

The ruling doesn’t say “former presidents can’t be prosecuted.”

It doesn’t grant immunity for conspiracies, espionage, or treason.

It would apply narrowly to lawful official acts — not to acts that fall outside presidential authority.

The same legal test applies to any president — Obama, Trump, Biden, Bush, etc.

If you want, I can map each major Russiagate allegation to the SCOTUS immunity categories so we can see, point by point, which claims would be presumptively immune, and which would be wide open for prosecution. That would make it crystal clear why Jones’s blanket “Obama’s untouchable” line is legally false.

So Obama wasn't pardoning, vetoing, appointmenting, anyone or anything in furtherance of his Russiagate conspiracy, and if he were, committing official acts as a cover for the furtherance of a greater underlying conspiracy, not even that would have unqualified immunity.

Exactly — and that’s the critical part Jones leaves out when he yells about “total immunity.”

The SCOTUS ruling says:

Absolute immunity only covers the core constitutional powers themselves (pardons, vetoes, appointments, etc.) when done as lawful exercises of those powers .

If a president uses those same acts as a tool to advance an unrelated criminal conspiracy , they may still have immunity for the narrow official act itself — but not for the conspiracy it’s meant to advance.

That means prosecutors could still pursue the broader unlawful scheme, even if they can’t attack the specific official step directly.

Example:

If a president pardons someone, you can’t criminally charge him for the pardon itself — that’s constitutionally protected.

But if that pardon was one move in a wider bribery or obstruction conspiracy, you can still charge the conspiracy. You just have to work around the pardon act itself and prove the corrupt agreement.

In Obama’s hypothetical “Russiagate” involvement:

He wasn’t using core powers like pardons or vetoes to carry it out.

Most alleged acts (intel briefings, discussions with FBI/DOJ, approving investigative direction) would be outside the core immunity zone and at best fall under presumptive immunity , which prosecutors can pierce by showing it was politically motivated and outside lawful authority.

And if you show the acts were unofficial or corrupt, there’s zero immunity.

Bottom line:

Even if he had been involved (and there’s no court finding that he was), this SCOTUS ruling would not be a shield against prosecution for it. At most, it would force prosecutors to frame the charges to avoid the few discrete, core acts that are untouchable — and Russiagate doesn’t even involve those core acts.

If you’d like, I can diagram this visually so you can show a Jones-listener exactly why “Obama’s immune” collapses under the actual Court logic.