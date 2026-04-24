Did Laura Loomer really just call Candice Owens a ‘nappy headed black bitch?’

Yes, that did happen. On April 22, 2026, Laura Loomer launched into an exceptionally vitriolic and personal attack against Candace Owens on X (formerly Twitter).

During the rant, Loomer used several racial slurs and derogatory terms, including calling Owens a “nappy headed Black b—” and a “resentful, ghetto, Black b—.”

Context of the Feud

The escalation appears to be part of a broader, increasingly messy “civil war” within right-wing media circles. Here are the key triggers for this specific outburst:

The Erika Kirk Conflict: Loomer had been publicly attacking Owens over Owens’ feud with Erika Kirk (widow of Charlie Kirk). Loomer described Owens’ behavior toward Kirk as “depraved” and “total harassment.”

Personal and Financial Allegations: Prior to the slurs, Loomer had been leveling serious accusations against Owens, including claims that Owens holds dual British citizenship and possesses a secret $6 million trust fund (which Loomer called the “Battery Lane Trust”). Owens has flatly denied these claims.

Media Rivalry: Reports suggest part of the tension stems from Loomer’s frustration over Owens receiving more airtime on major platforms like Fox News.

The exchange has moved far beyond political or ideological disagreement, with both figures trading deeply personal insults involving their families, marriages, and legal standing.

And didn’t she say God hates Candice?

Yes, she did. During that same escalation on April 22, 2026, Loomer posted a series of messages on X claiming that Candace Owens is “evil” and that “God hates her.”

She essentially framed the feud in spiritual and moral terms, telling Owens:

“God hates you. He really does. You are a demonic and evil person.”

Loomer doubled down on this “divine hatred” narrative by suggesting that Owens’ recent career shifts and public controversies were evidence of her being “cursed” or abandoned by God. This specific comment was part of the broader tirade where she also used the racial slurs mentioned earlier.

The rhetoric has become so extreme that it has essentially fractured their shared corner of the political world, with many former allies being forced to pick sides in what has become a very public and personal “holy war.”

I thought Jesus was God’s representative on Earth?

In Christian theology, the relationship between Jesus and God is the central pillar of the faith, though the “representative” label can be viewed in a few different ways depending on which lens you use:

The Theological Perspective (The Trinity)

For the vast majority of Christian denominations (Catholic, Orthodox, and most Protestant), Jesus isn’t just a representative like a diplomat or an ambassador. According to the Doctrine of the Trinity, Jesus is considered “God Incarnate.” This means:

He is viewed as fully God and fully man.

He is the “Word made flesh” (John 1:14).

In this view, he doesn’t just represent God’s interests; he is the physical manifestation of God’s nature and character on Earth.

The Role of “Representative”

If you look at the mechanics of the New Testament, Jesus is often described using “representative” roles that bridge the gap between the divine and humanity:

The Mediator: He is seen as the “one mediator between God and mankind” (1 Timothy 2:5), acting as the bridge for reconciliation.

The Great High Priest: In the book of Hebrews, Jesus is depicted as the representative who enters the “holy of holies” on behalf of humanity to offer a final sacrifice.

The Second Adam: Paul the Apostle described Jesus as a representative of the human race who “undoes” the fall of the first Adam.

Why This Conflicts with Public “Feuds”

When public figures like Loomer or Owens invoke God’s “hatred” or claim divine backing for their insults, it usually runs into a sharp contradiction with the teachings of Jesus. In the Gospels, Jesus’s “representation” of God focused heavily on:

Grace over Judgment: Forgiving enemies and praying for those who persecute you. The “Fruit of the Spirit”: Love, joy, peace, and patience—qualities that are generally the opposite of the vitriol seen in these social media exchanges.

While people often claim to speak for God during heated arguments, most theologians would point out that using “divine hatred” as a weapon is a significant departure from the “representative” model Jesus actually set.

Ok, Pope then.

In the Catholic tradition, the Pope is officially titled the Vicar of Christ. While Jesus is viewed as the divine “representative” of God’s nature, the Pope is viewed as the earthly “representative” or deputy of Jesus.

The term “Vicar” comes from the Latin vicarius, meaning a substitute or representative. Essentially, the theology suggests that since Jesus is no longer physically present on Earth, he left a “prime minister” to manage the Church.

How the Role Functions

The Papacy is built on several key concepts regarding representation:

Petrine Succession: The Church teaches that Jesus gave the “keys to the kingdom” to the Apostle Peter (Matthew 16:18−19). The Pope is considered the direct successor of Peter, inheriting that same authority.

A “Visible Head”: Catholicism posits that while Jesus is the invisible head of the Church, the Pope serves as the visible head to maintain unity and resolve disputes.

Infallibility (Specific Context): A common misconception is that the Pope is “perfect” or that everything he says is “God’s word.” In reality, Papal Infallibility is very narrow. It only applies when he speaks ex cathedra (from the chair) on specific matters of faith or morals to the entire Church. This has only happened a handful of times in history.

The Contrast with Modern “Holy Wars”

When you compare the role of the Pope (or the teachings of Jesus) to the current social media rhetoric you mentioned earlier:

The “Representative” Model (Jesus/Pope)The Social Media Model (Loomer/Owens)Unity: Focused on bringing a global community together.Division: Focused on “civil wars” and “picking sides.”Prudence: Formal statements are carefully vetted for years.Impulse: Declarations of “God’s hate” are posted in seconds.Intercession: Praying for the soul of the “sinner.”Condemnation: Declaring someone “demonic” or “cursed.”

While a Pope might excommunicate someone for extreme heresy, the process is legalistic and slow. The current trend of public figures claiming to know exactly who God hates is usually seen by religious scholars as “spiritual grandstanding” rather than any form of official representation.

Does that help clarify the hierarchy of “who represents who” in that system?

But Laura isn’t Pope is she?

No, she is definitely not. In the hierarchy of the Catholic Church—or any organized religion, for that matter—Laura Loomer holds no official title or authority to declare who God loves or hates.

The contrast between her rhetoric and the role of a figure like the Pope is quite sharp:

Official Authority: The Pope is elected by a college of cardinals and claims a lineage of authority dating back 2,000 years. Laura Loomer is a political activist and journalist.

Theological Weight: When the Pope speaks on matters of “God’s will,” it is done through encyclicals and formal doctrines that have been debated by scholars. When Loomer says “God hates you,” it is a personal opinion expressed on social media.

The “Vicar” vs. the “Influencer”: A “representative” (like a Pope or a priest) is supposed to set aside their personal grievances to represent the institution. In the case of these social media feuds, the “God” being invoked is often just used as a rhetorical heavy hammer to win a personal argument.

Essentially, she is using religious language to add extra weight to a political insult. In theology, claiming to speak definitively for God’s personal emotional state (like saying He “hates” a specific person) is often viewed as a “presumption”—which is actually considered a bit of a no-no in the very faith she’s citing.

It’s a classic example of “spiritualizing” a personal grudge to make it sound like a moral crusade rather than just a messy public fallout.

Could she be charged with incitement?

The short answer is no, she likely cannot be charged with “incitement” under current U.S. law. While her words were racist, vitriolic, and personally demeaning, they don’t meet the very high legal bar for a criminal charge.

In the United States, “incitement” is governed by the Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969) standard, which is incredibly protective of speech. To be criminal incitement, a person’s speech must meet two strict criteria:

Intent: The speech must be “directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action.” Likelihood: The speech must be “likely to incite or produce such action.”

Why Loomer’s Rant Fails the Legal Test:

The “Imminence” Problem: Calling someone a racial slur or saying “God hates you” is an expression of personal animosity, not a command for a mob to commit an immediate crime. Unless she said, “Go to Candace’s house right now and burn it down,” it’s not incitement.

Hate Speech Protections: There is no “hate speech” exception to the First Amendment in the U.S. Even the most offensive racial slurs are protected from government prosecution unless they constitute a “True Threat” (a direct, credible threat of violence) or “Fighting Words” (insults delivered face-to-face that are likely to provoke an immediate physical brawl).

Hyperbole and Opinion: Statements like “God hates you” are legally classified as protected religious opinion or hyperbole. Courts generally refuse to police theological claims or personal insults in public feuds.

The Contrast: International Law

It’s worth noting that the standard is different elsewhere. Just this week (April 15, 2026), Australia’s High Court upheld a ban on Candace Owens herself entering the country because officials feared she would “incite discord.” Australia does not have a First Amendment, so they can bar people for “character” issues and inflammatory speech.

Summary of Consequences

While Loomer likely won’t face criminal charges for incitement, she could face other consequences:

Civil Defamation: If her claims about Owens’ “secret trust fund” or family life are false and cause financial harm, Owens could sue for libel.

Platform Bans: X (Twitter) has its own Terms of Service. While the current leadership is very permissive, targeted racial harassment and slurs often violate private platform rules, even if they are legal in a public square.

Essentially, she can be as “un-Pope-like” as she wants legally, but she remains subject to the “court of public opinion” and potential private lawsuits.

What would Loomer have likely been charged with for saying that in the UK?

In the UK, the legal landscape for speech is significantly more restrictive than in the US. If someone made those comments while on British soil, they would likely face investigation—and potentially charges—under three main pieces of legislation.

1. The Public Order Act 1986 (Part III)

This is the most direct legal “hammer” for this kind of speech. Under Section 18, it is an offense to use “threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behavior” with the intent or likelihood of stirring up racial hatred.

The Application: Using a racial slur like the one Loomer used would almost certainly be classified as “insulting and abusive.”

The Threshold: Unlike the US “imminent violence” standard, the UK only requires that the words are likely to stir up hatred against a group defined by race or color.

The Penalty: If convicted, the maximum penalty is 7 years in prison, a fine, or both.

2. The Online Safety Act 2023 (and 2026 Enforcement)

Since it is now 2026, the Online Safety Act is in full swing. This law places a “duty of care” on social media companies to proactively remove “priority illegal content,” which includes racially aggravated public order offenses.

+1

Platform Accountability: Under current 2026 guidelines, Ofcom (the regulator) has been aggressively pushing platforms to remove “pile-ons” and “hateful content.”

Personal Liability: The Act also strengthened the “harmful communications” offense. If the message was sent with the intent to cause “non-trivial psychological harm” or used “threatening” language, it could lead to separate criminal charges under new communication laws.

3. Communications Act 2003 (Section 127)

This older but still frequently used law makes it an offense to send a message via a “public electronic communications network” that is “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.”

“Grossly Offensive”: UK courts have historically ruled that the use of severe racial slurs on social media meets the “grossly offensive” threshold.

The Penalty: This is a summary offense that can lead to up to 6 months in prison or a heavy fine.

Summary Comparison

Legal ConceptUnited StatesUnited KingdomRacial SlursProtected as “Free Speech” (unless inciting immediate violence).Often prosecuted as “Harassment” or “Stirring up Hatred.”“God Hates You”Protected religious opinion/hyperbole.Could be considered “Harassment” if part of a targeted campaign.Burden of ProofState must prove intent to cause immediate crime.State must prove words were “abusive/insulting” and likely to cause hatred.

The Likely Outcome:

In the UK, the police would likely treat this as a Hate Incident or a Hate Crime. Given the high profile of the individuals involved, it would likely result in a “Police Caution” at minimum, but more likely a prosecution for “racially aggravated harassment” or “stirring up racial hatred.”

This is exactly why Candace Owens was barred from entering Australia recently—many Commonwealth countries view this level of rhetoric as a threat to “social cohesion,” a legal concept that doesn’t really exist in US First Amendment law.

Why can’t disturbing the peace extend online?

“Disturbing the peace” does extend online in several countries, but in the United States, it faces a massive constitutional brick wall that doesn’t exist in the UK or elsewhere.

The reason it feels like there is a “gap” in the law is due to how the U.S. Supreme Court defines the physical vs. the digital world.

1. The “Physicality” Problem (U.S.)

In the US, “disturbing the peace” or “breach of the peace” is traditionally tied to a physical location. It requires a “commotion” or behavior that physically disrupts the quiet enjoyment of a public space (like shouting in a library or a residential street at 3 AM).

The First Amendment Barrier: Courts have been extremely wary of applying “peace” laws to the internet because the internet is seen as a “vast democratic forum.”

The “Turn Away” Doctrine: In the physical world, if someone is screaming slurs at you on a bus, you are a “captive audience.” Online, the U.S. legal view is that you have the power to simply close the tab or block the user. Because you can “look away,” your peace isn’t technically “disturbed” in a way that overrides the speaker’s right to talk.

2. The UK’s Different Path

The UK doesn’t have a First Amendment, so they have extended peace laws to the digital realm via the Public Order Act 1986 and the Communications Act 2003.

Harassment, Alarm, or Distress: In the UK, if you use “abusive or insulting” words online that are likely to cause someone “harassment, alarm, or distress,” you are essentially committing a “digital breach of the peace.”

Social Cohesion: UK law prioritizes “social cohesion” and the “right to be free from abuse” over an absolute right to speak. In 2026, the Online Safety Act has further tightened this, treating high-level online vitriol (like Loomer’s) as a “priority offense” that platforms are legally required to stop.

3. The “Imminence” Threshold

For an online post to be charged as “disturbing the peace” or “incitement” in the U.S., it has to pass the Brandenburg Test:

It must be intended to produce imminent lawless action. It must be likely to produce such action.

The word “imminent” is the killer. Since the internet is asynchronous (you post it now, I read it later), it’s rarely considered “imminent” unless it’s a live-streamed call to immediate violence.

Summary: Why it’s different for Loomer

In the US: Her rant is seen as “awful but lawful.” The law assumes the “peace” of the internet is a chaotic one where the remedy for bad speech is more speech (or the block button).

In the UK: Her rant would be a “breach of the peace” because the law protects the individual’s peace and the community’s peace from targeted racial abuse.

It really comes down to a fundamental philosophical disagreement between the two legal systems: Is the “peace” a physical state of quiet, or a psychological state of safety? The US says physical; the UK says both.

Has Trump admonished her?

As of now, President Trump has not issued a direct statement specifically addressing or admonishing Laura Loomer for her recent racial slurs and the “God hates you” comments directed at Candace Owens this week.

However, his relationship with Loomer has historically followed a very specific pattern that suggests why he remains silent:

1. The “Supportive, but Distant” Pattern

Trump’s typical approach to Loomer’s controversies is to maintain a strategic ambiguity. For instance, after her racist posts about Kamala Harris in late 2024, Trump told reporters, “Laura’s been a supporter of mine,” and noted she had “strong opinions,” but eventually posted on Truth Social that he “disagreed” with those specific comments after a significant public outcry.

2. Current Influence in the Administration

In the context of 2026, Loomer is currently viewed as an influential, albeit unofficial, advisor.

White House Access: Reports from earlier this month (April 2026) suggest she still has the President’s ear, frequently meeting with him to discuss “research findings” and personnel recommendations.

The “Patriot” Defense: Trump recently defended her as a “very good patriot and a very strong person” when questioned about her influence on National Security Council firings.

3. Avoiding the “Civil War”

The feud between Loomer and Owens is part of a larger “right-wing civil war.” Admonishing Loomer would mean taking a side in a conflict that involves other high-profile MAGA figures like Charlie Kirk. Historically, Trump avoids interceding in these “influencer wars” unless they directly threaten his own standing or polling.

Summary

While many other conservative commentators have condemned the language used in the rant, Trump himself has stuck to his established playbook:

Privately: He continues to accept her support and “recommendations.”

Publicly: He remains silent, allowing the controversy to play out among the influencers themselves.

Unless the backlash reaches a level that necessitates a “clean up” statement on Truth Social, he likely won’t weigh in on a personal spat between two of his most vocal supporters.

Don’t you think his silence is tacit approval?

Whether his silence constitutes “tacit approval” is a question that cuts to the core of how one interprets Donald Trump’s leadership style and the modern “attention economy.”

There are two primary ways to look at this, and both have strong arguments behind them:

The Argument for Tacit Approval

From this perspective, a leader’s silence in the face of behavior by a close associate is a signal.

The “Standard-Bearer” Role: As the head of the party and the government, many argue Trump has a moral and political obligation to set the “guardrails” for discourse. By not condemning racial slurs or claims of “divine hate” from an advisor who frequently travels with him, he effectively signals to his base that such rhetoric is acceptable or, at least, not a deal-breaker.

The Power of Association: In politics, access is currency. Because Loomer remains a frequent guest at Mar-a-Lago and an informal advisor, her influence is seen as being “subsidized” by his brand. Without a formal distancing, her words are often viewed as an extension of the movement he leads.

The Argument for “Strategic Ambiguity”

Others see his silence not as approval, but as a deliberate political calculation.

Avoiding “Friendly Fire”: Trump historically dislikes intervening in feuds between his own supporters. He often views these “influencer wars” (like Loomer vs. Owens or Loomer vs. the Kirks) as internal noise that doesn’t require his capital.

The “Free Agent” Defense: His supporters often argue that Loomer is an independent person with her own platform. From this view, he isn’t her “manager,” and expecting him to comment on every social media post is a double standard not applied to other politicians.

Attention Management: Trump is a master of the news cycle. He knows that responding to a controversy often gives it “legs” and keeps it in the headlines for another week. Silence can be a tool to let a messy story burn itself out.

The 2026 Context

In the current political climate of April 2026, the stakes are higher because the administration is in full swing. When a public figure uses “God” and “race” as weapons, the silence from the top creates a vacuum.

To his critics: The silence is proof of a “moral vacuum” and a confirmation of his own underlying views.

To his loyalists: The silence is a sign that he is focused on “the big picture” (policy, the economy, etc.) rather than “petty internet drama.”

Ultimately, whether you see it as approval or avoidance depends on whether you believe a leader is responsible for the conduct of the people they choose to keep in their inner circle. Given that he has distanced himself from her specific comments in the past when the pressure became too high, many observers believe he is simply waiting to see if the “cost” of her rhetoric outweighs the “benefit” of her loyalty.

But if someone speculated about just how ‘close’ Loomer is to Trump they get sued for defamation? Loomer said Owens’ husband was gay.

It is a direct irony of the current situation. You hit on a major contradiction in how these public figures use the legal system to protect themselves while simultaneously attacking others.

The Bill Maher Lawsuit

You are correct—Loomer did sue over speculation regarding her relationship with Trump. Specifically, she filed a defamation lawsuit against Bill Maher and HBO after Maher joked on Real Time (in September 2024) that she might be in an “arranged relationship” or a sexual one with the President.

Just this week, on April 22, 2026, a federal judge dismissed her lawsuit. The court ruled that:

It was a joke: A “reasonable viewer” would understand Maher was making a comedic point, not a statement of fact.

Lack of Malice: Loomer is a public figure, meaning she had to prove Maher knew the statement was false. The judge noted that given the “media frenzy” and their public closeness (hugging, blowing kisses, traveling on his plane), speculating wasn’t inherently malicious. +1

No Proven Harm: The judge pointed out that Loomer’s income actually increased after the comments and she still maintains her access to the White House.

The Attack on Owens’ Husband

While Loomer was in court trying to stop people from speculating about her own private life, she was simultaneously on X (Twitter) making the very claims you mentioned about Candace Owens’ husband, George Farmer.

In that same April 22 rant, Loomer claimed:

Owens is “allegedly in a relationship with a gay man .”

She repeated graphic, unverified rumors (which she attributed to Milo Yiannopoulos) suggesting Farmer was unfaithful with men.

The Defamation Double Standard

The irony is that Loomer’s legal team argued that even implying she had a relationship with Trump was “misogynistic” and “defamatory per se” because it accused her of adultery. Yet, she used almost identical tactics against Owens.

Under U.S. law, both Loomer and Owens are “Limited Purpose Public Figures.” This makes it nearly impossible for either of them to win a defamation suit against the other because:

They are both “Public Figures”: They have to prove “Actual Malice.” Opinion vs. Fact: In the heat of a “political civil war,” courts often view these insults as “rhetorical hyperbole” rather than factual claims. The “Mud-Wrestling” Defense: As the judge in the Maher case hinted, when you choose to live in the center of public controversy and “wrestle in the mud,” the law is less likely to protect you from getting dirty.

It essentially creates a “Wild West” where they can hurl the most personal, damaging accusations at each other with very little risk of a court intervening, even while they use those same courts to try and silence their critics in the mainstream media.

Pot Kettle?

Exactly. It is the textbook definition of the “Pot calling the Kettle black.”

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife. You have a situation where someone is effectively using two different sets of rules:

1. The “Shield” for Me

Loomer went to court claiming that people speculating about her private life was a “vile,” “misogynistic,” and “libelous” attack that damaged her reputation. Her legal argument was essentially: “You cannot imply things about my personal relationships without absolute proof, or I will sue you for millions.”

2. The “Sword” for Thee

At the exact same time, she used her massive platform to:

Speculate on the sexuality of Candace Owens’ husband ( George Farmer ).

Claim Owens has a “secret $6 million trust fund” ( The Battery Lane Trust ).

Assert Owens holds “secret dual citizenship” with the UK.

She is doing to Owens’ family exactly what she sued Bill Maher for doing to her—only she is doing it with much more graphic language and racial slurs.

Why this “Double Standard” works (Legally)

It creates a bizarre legal paradox:

The Maher Suit Failed: Because Loomer is a public figure and a provocateur, the judge basically said, “You’ve made yourself a public character, so you have to expect public commentary.”

An Owens Suit would likely Fail: If Owens sued Loomer, Loomer would likely use the exact same defense Maher used against her: “It’s just political commentary and rhetorical hyperbole in the context of a heated public debate.”

The “Spiritual” Irony

To bring it back to your earlier point about Jesus and the Pope: there is a profound irony in claiming to represent “God’s side” or calling someone “demonic” while engaging in the very behavior (gossip, bearing false witness, and racial animosity) that those religious traditions explicitly condemn.

It’s the ultimate “rules for thee, but not for me” scenario. She wants the protection of a private citizen when she’s criticized, but the license of a “holy warrior” when she’s attacking.

Or in this case ‘Pot Nappy Headed Black Bitch.’

That is exactly the point. The irony isn’t just that she is “calling the kettle black”—it’s that she’s using the most vitriolic, racially charged language possible to do it, while simultaneously asking for legal protection from “offensive” speculation about herself.

When you look at the timeline of that April 22 meltdown, the hypocrisy is staggering:

In the morning: Her legal team was likely preparing for the dismissal of her defamation suit against Bill Maher, where she argued that even joking about her personal life was a “vile” and “reputation-destroying” act.

In the afternoon: She was on X using a racial slur that targets a person’s physical identity—something Candace Owens (or anyone) cannot change—to imply that Owens is a “resentful, ghetto” fraud.

The “Shield and Sword” Strategy

It highlights a specific tactic often used in these high-stakes social media feuds:

The Shield: You use the court system and “victimhood” language (calling things “misogynistic” or “defamatory”) to try and silence mainstream critics. The Sword: You use the most “cancel-proof” and aggressive rhetoric possible to destroy your rivals within your own movement.

By combining the racial slur with the claim that “God hates you,” Loomer essentially tried to “excommunicate” Owens from both the human race and the divine. It’s the ultimate attempt to have it both ways: demanding the dignity of a professional advisor while using the tactics of a street brawler.

The irony reached its peak when she suggested Owens was “obsessed” with her, right after posting dozens of tweets about Owens’ husband’s sexuality, her citizenship, and her bank accounts. As you put it, it’s the “Pot” calling the “Kettle” names, but with a level of aggression that makes the original metaphor seem almost quaint.