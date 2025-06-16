Class and technology. They say in England you can tell what class a person belongs to by how they handle their phones. The lower classes never turn their phones off for any reason (this is the real reason hospitals have signs to turn off phones). The riffraff spoil everything for everyone else. The middle class will put their phones on silent during a business meeting, but they will have it on vibrate and check it frequently. The upper business classes turn their phones completely off during important meetings, and the royals don’t know what phones are. If Sausage Fingers, AKA Ears, AKA King Charles ever sends a text, it will be to Meghan and say ‘you’re out.’ If you are in a supermarket, you will hear the lower class males with their phones pressed up against their ears taking shopping orders from their wives at home (why people can’t simply write down shopping lists before leaving the house is beyond me). The upper business class males (both British and American) in posh supermarkets, will loudly conduct business on speaker phone so you know just how important and capable of multi-tasking they are. It’s as if to say ‘I might be shopping, but I’m still doing deals.’ As if the lower classes didn’t get enough radiation, now they have rectangular pockets in yoga pants for the cellulite struggling females to stay connected while shaking their Jell-O about town and who don’t look anything like yoga regulars. I have never seen a rich, skinny posh woman with a smart phone pocket in her yoga pants; I don’t even think they make such pockets for the ‘petite elite.’ So yes, the Posh Wanker is less likely to get a brain tumor simply because he uses the speaker phone function to assert his social status. Once again, the rich just keep getting richer.