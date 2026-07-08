nice, but traditionally, I prefere Fado which is much more authentic.
what do you think about this (great magic interpretation)
"the mirror ship"
Poem and voice by portuguese painter/poet Mario Cesariny.
One record project from Francisco Ribeiro, Gabriel Gomes and Rodrigo Leão (all of them exited Madredeus a couple of years earlier)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbT8l8YyORo&list=PLFDF584F9AE07EEE7&index=2
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nice, but traditionally, I prefere Fado which is much more authentic.
what do you think about this (great magic interpretation)
"the mirror ship"
Poem and voice by portuguese painter/poet Mario Cesariny.
One record project from Francisco Ribeiro, Gabriel Gomes and Rodrigo Leão (all of them exited Madredeus a couple of years earlier)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbT8l8YyORo&list=PLFDF584F9AE07EEE7&index=2