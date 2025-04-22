Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterPope or Dope?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePope or Dope?Timothy WineyApr 22, 20253Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterPope or Dope?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share3Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterPope or Dope?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share
Luke 6:37 Do not judge, and you will not be judged.
Word of God
Trump is also a scamdemic supporter, he signed the lockdowns and even worse, if it wasn't for him, the mRNA DNA plasmid poison wouldn't have been developed and least, massively injected.
Why do you show so much hatred towards the mistakes of another human being like Francis, while you are so lenient on Trump?
In fact, about 80% of the global population still believes that the vaccine saved the world, that there's global warming, and that we need to take decarb climate action. How many are buying carcinogenic EVs? Yet you don't take on them, right?
Which leader do you know who apologized for causing so much damage and deaths with the lockdowns and haccines? Trump? DeSantis? I'm still waiting for just one!
Francis fell in the psy ops just as most people. There's no evidence that he's a part of it.
How can you explain that appointed Fernandez as Cardinal and head of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, who recently condemned Freemasonry in writing?
Trump also praised the WEF, yet what does that mean, except that he's been duped like most?
Even you, I didn't find any of your writings questioning the lockdowns since they were announced about 2-4 weeks before implementation, while I did warn everyone I could!
I still don't find any article of you warning about the Satanic Secret Societies, I've been pointing out since 2014?
So, if you still need some redpilling, why don't you show some compassion to those who are still clueless?
I pray that you read the links below and become more compassionate with other people. Being smart is usually incompatible with being wise.
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
Please share, not the articles, but the information! The messenger expendable. Saving the free world, is not!
His beanie was on too tight.