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Truthbird
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I had the same question ("Where's the extra CO2 coming from?") when I read your previous post!

I noted one of Gemini's mistakes, near the end of this post:

"Water-Gas Shift: The oxygen from the water molecule is being used to convert “smelly” CO into odorless CO2​."

As far as I'm aware, absolutely everyone agrees that carbon monoxide is odorless.

I continue to object to Gemini routinely referring to CO2 as a "pollutant." It's an essential part of a healthy ecosystem, just as is oxygen.

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