Don't you think before Elon Musk establishes a colony on Mars he should first figure out a way for drivers to unlock their flaming Tesla's so they can escape being burned alive? Also, shouldn't Elon first figure out how to extinguish Tesla fires so as not to endanger everyone within 50 feet?

You raise some pretty valid concerns. Before we start colonizing Mars, we probably should get a handle on keeping drivers safe on Earth, especially if the technology we're using—like Teslas—is prone to catching fire or locking up when people need to escape.

On the unlocking issue: Tesla, like all car manufacturers, is supposed to have systems in place that let you get out quickly in an emergency. But, of course, when you're dealing with cutting-edge technology, sometimes those systems fail. The fact that Tesla has experienced incidents where people couldn’t get out of their cars because of electrical failures or software glitches is concerning. They’ve made improvements over the years, but it does feel like more work could be done to ensure that safety protocols are foolproof, especially in situations where a fire might be involved.

As for extinguishing fires: electric vehicle (EV) fires are notoriously tricky to put out because of the way lithium-ion batteries work. Once a battery cell catches fire, it can release gases that fuel the blaze and even cause other cells in the battery pack to catch fire (a phenomenon called thermal runaway). It’s not like a regular car fire that can be put out with a few gallons of water. Firefighters have to be trained specifically for these situations, and sometimes they’ll even let the fire burn itself out if it’s too dangerous to approach.

I get the point, though—before we think about Mars, let's make sure Earth is safe for humans, especially with life-or-death safety in situations like these. Do you think there’s a specific way Elon or Tesla could improve this, or should it be more of a regulation issue, requiring the whole industry to adopt certain safety measures?