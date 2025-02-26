Has the pH fad with respect to water come and gone?

The pH water fad hasn’t entirely disappeared, but it has definitely lost some of its mainstream hype. Alkaline water was heavily marketed in the 2010s as a way to balance the body's pH, neutralize acidity, and even prevent diseases like cancer—claims that were largely unsupported by solid scientific evidence.

Now, while some people still swear by high-pH water, the trend has been overshadowed by newer health fads, like hydrogen water or "structured" water (which often lacks clear definitions or proof of benefits). Many consumers have also realized that the body's pH balance is tightly regulated by the kidneys and lungs, making the idea of significantly altering it through drinking water somewhat dubious.

That said, alkaline water is still on store shelves, and some bottled water brands continue to market their pH levels, but the trend doesn't seem as loud as it once was.

What were the main arguments about the benefits of higher pH water VS neutral water?

The main arguments for and against higher pH (alkaline) water versus neutral water (pH ~7) centered around health claims and scientific plausibility. Here's a breakdown:

Pro-Alkaline Water Arguments

Balances Body pH: Supporters claimed that modern diets (rich in processed foods, meats, and sugars) create excess acidity in the body.

Drinking alkaline water (pH 8–9+) was said to neutralize acidity and promote overall health. Improves Hydration & Absorption: Some claimed that alkaline water has smaller water clusters (a questionable concept in chemistry), making it easier for cells to absorb. Neutralizes Acid Reflux: A real study found that water with a pH of 8.8 could deactivate pepsin (a digestive enzyme linked to acid reflux).

This led to claims that alkaline water could act as a natural remedy for acid reflux. Increases Energy & Reduces Fatigue: Some proponents suggested that acidity contributes to fatigue, and alkaline water could counteract this. Provides Antioxidant Effects: Ionized alkaline water contains molecular hydrogen, which some studies suggest has antioxidant properties.

This led to claims that alkaline water could fight free radicals, slow aging, and reduce disease risks. Enhances Bone Health: Some studies suggested that an alkaline diet (including alkaline water) could reduce bone resorption (the breakdown of bone tissue), preventing osteoporosis.

Counterarguments & Skepticism

The Body Regulates pH on Its Own: Blood pH is tightly controlled (between 7.35 and 7.45 ) by the kidneys and lungs.

Drinking alkaline water has little to no effect on blood pH. Stomach Acid Neutralizes It: The stomach has a pH of 1.5–3.5 (highly acidic).

Any alkaline water is quickly neutralized upon ingestion, making its effects short-lived. No Strong Evidence for Disease Prevention: The idea that an “acidic body” leads to cancer or chronic disease is not supported by science .

The body doesn’t become acidic due to diet alone, and cancer cells thrive in a variety of pH conditions. Hydration Benefits Are Overblown: Water absorption depends on osmolarity, not pH.

Claims about “smaller water clusters” are pseudoscientific. Bone Health Claims Are Inconclusive: Some studies found that alkaline diets reduced calcium loss in urine, but this didn’t necessarily translate to stronger bones .

The body adjusts its calcium balance through multiple mechanisms, not just pH. Long-Term Effects Are Unknown: Drinking too much alkaline water could lead to alkalosis, causing nausea, muscle twitching, or confusion.

Conclusion

Alkaline water isn’t inherently harmful, and some people (like those with acid reflux) might find minor benefits. However, for the average person, there’s no strong scientific reason to prefer alkaline water over regular neutral water. The body already does a great job of balancing pH, making most of the claims more marketing than medicine.

Did you ever try alkaline water yourself, or were you skeptical from the start?

But pH varies throughout the body?

Exactly! pH varies significantly throughout the body, which is why the idea that drinking alkaline water can "balance" overall body pH is flawed. The body maintains different pH levels in different areas for specific functions. Here’s how it breaks down:

pH Levels in the Body

Stomach: 1.5–3.5 (Highly Acidic) Needed for digestion and killing harmful bacteria.

Any alkaline water you drink is immediately neutralized by stomach acid. Blood: 7.35–7.45 (Slightly Alkaline, Tightly Regulated) The body must keep blood pH in this narrow range.

If blood pH shifts even slightly, serious conditions like acidosis (too acidic) or alkalosis (too alkaline) can occur.

The kidneys and lungs work constantly to maintain this balance—drinking alkaline water has minimal impact. Urine: 4.5–8.0 (Varies Based on Diet & Hydration) The kidneys actively regulate urine pH to remove excess acids or bases from the body.

Alkaline water can temporarily raise urine pH, but this does not mean the whole body is changing. Saliva: 6.2–7.6 (Mildly Acidic to Neutral) Saliva pH changes based on diet, stress, and hydration.

Some proponents of alkaline water claim it improves oral health by reducing acidity, but normal hydration and a healthy diet do the same. Small Intestine: 7.0–8.5 (Alkaline) Bile from the liver and bicarbonate from the pancreas neutralize stomach acid to allow digestion in the small intestine. Skin: 4.5–6.5 (Slightly Acidic, for Protection) A slightly acidic pH helps maintain the skin barrier and prevent infections.

Why This Matters

The pH of one part of the body doesn’t dictate the pH of another —each has its own regulatory mechanisms.

Drinking alkaline water might slightly affect urine pH , but not blood pH or overall body acidity .

Any excess alkalinity is quickly balanced out by normal physiological processes.

So while pH does vary throughout the body, the idea that drinking alkaline water will somehow "alkalize" your body misunderstands basic physiology. It’s like pouring cold water into a hot bath and expecting the entire house to cool down—it just doesn’t work that way.

Did you ever come across a more convincing argument for alkaline water, or did this always seem like a marketing gimmick to you?

Who was the originator of the one size pH fits all logic?

The idea that the entire body should have a uniform pH—or that dietary changes (like alkaline water) can significantly alter overall body acidity—can largely be traced back to Dr. Robert O. Young and his "alkaline diet" theory.

Robert O. Young & the Alkaline Myth

Young promoted the idea that acidity in the body is the root cause of disease , including cancer.

He claimed that eating alkaline foods and drinking alkaline water could "alkalize" the body and prevent disease .

His 2002 book, The pH Miracle, became hugely popular and helped fuel the alkaline water craze.

Where He Went Wrong

Young misrepresented human physiology , ignoring the fact that different parts of the body have different pH levels by design .

He suggested that cancer thrives in acidic environments and that alkalizing the body could prevent or even cure it. However, cancer cells create acidity as a byproduct of their metabolism—it’s not what causes them .

He claimed that blood pH could be changed significantly by diet. In reality, if blood pH deviated much from 7.35–7.45, you’d be in serious medical trouble.

Legal Trouble & Discreditation

In 2014, Young was convicted of practicing medicine without a license and sentenced to jail .

During his trial, he admitted under oath that he had no scientific evidence to support his claims.

Some of his patients, including cancer sufferers who abandoned conventional treatment for his alkaline diet, died under his care.

Before Young: The Roots of the Idea

The "acid-ash hypothesis" (early 20th century) suggested that acidic foods could deplete minerals from bones, leading to osteoporosis. This theory was never fully proven , but it helped inspire later alkaline diet claims.

In the 1970s–80s, some alternative health circles embraced the idea that an "acidic body" was the cause of disease, but this remained fringe until Young popularized it.

Conclusion

Young wasn’t the first to talk about pH and health, but he turned it into a movement, despite lacking scientific backing. His work led directly to the rise of alkaline water, alkaline diets, and pH-based health trends, which still persist today—even after he was exposed.

Did you ever hear about his downfall, or was he just another name in the sea of health gurus?

What happened to the Japanese water ionizer fad?

The Japanese water ionizer fad peaked in the early 2000s and has mostly faded, though some enthusiasts and MLM (multi-level marketing) companies still push the technology.

Origins of the Japanese Water Ionizer Trend

Water ionizers were originally developed in Japan in the 1950s for industrial and medical use.

By the 1960s–1970s , they were marketed for home use in Japan and Korea.

The Japanese government approved ionized water for medical use in 1965, primarily for digestive issues (not general health or disease prevention).

Why Did It Take Off?

In the 1990s–2000s , companies like Enagic (Kangen Water) pushed the idea that ionized alkaline water had health benefits far beyond digestion, claiming it could: Prevent aging ( "antioxidant properties" ) Cure diseases (from acid reflux to cancer) Improve hydration and detoxification

MLM schemes helped spread the hype, particularly in Western markets, with high-end machines priced from $2,000 to $5,000+.

What Happened to the Fad?

Scientific Scrutiny Killed the Hype Studies showed no strong evidence that ionized water had unique health benefits beyond standard hydration.

The claims about "micro-clustered" water for better absorption were debunked as pseudoscience. Alkaline Water Became More Accessible Bottled alkaline water (like Essentia) became widely available, making expensive ionizers unnecessary. MLM Fatigue & Lawsuits Enagic (Kangen Water) and similar companies faced criticism for deceptive marketing .

Some former distributors sued over false earnings claims. Japan & Korea Moved On While some Japanese hospitals still use ionized water for specific medical conditions (e.g., mild digestive issues) , it’s not a mainstream health trend there anymore.

In Japan, people care more about mineral-rich spring water or hydrogen water now.

Where Are Ionizers Now?

Some diehard MLM sellers still push Kangen machines , but they’re no longer as popular.

The "structured water" and hydrogen water trends have taken over the space ionizers once dominated.

Most health-conscious consumers just buy alkaline bottled water rather than spend thousands on an ionizer.

Final Verdict

The Japanese water ionizer fad didn’t completely vanish, but it’s nowhere near as dominant as it was. Like many health fads, it collapsed under scientific scrutiny and evolved into newer water trends.

Did you ever run into someone selling a Kangen machine, or did this trend mostly miss you?

What is the biological difference between pH and redox potential?

pH vs. Redox Potential: Biological Differences

While both pH and redox potential (ORP – Oxidation-Reduction Potential) deal with chemical balance in biological systems, they measure very different properties.

1. pH (Acidity vs. Alkalinity)

Definition: Measures the concentration of hydrogen ions (H⁺) in a solution.

Scale: Ranges from 0 to 14 : Low pH (0–6.9): More H⁺ ions → Acidic Neutral (7): Balanced H⁺ and OH⁻ ions High pH (7.1–14): Fewer H⁺ ions → Alkaline (Basic)

Biological Role: pH affects enzyme activity, protein function, and metabolic processes . Different parts of the body require different pH levels (stomach acid ≈ pH 1.5, blood ≈ pH 7.4). pH does NOT directly measure electron transfer or oxidative stress .



2. Redox Potential (ORP – Oxidation-Reduction Potential)

Definition: Measures the electron transfer potential of a solution. It indicates whether a substance is an oxidizer (electron taker) or a reducer (electron donor) .

Units: Measured in millivolts (mV) . Positive ORP (+mV): Oxidizing (steals electrons) → More reactive oxygen species (ROS), linked to oxidative stress. Negative ORP (-mV): Reducing (donates electrons) → More antioxidants, less oxidative stress.

Biological Role: Determines how oxidative or reductive an environment is. Affects cellular respiration, free radical balance, and energy production (mitochondria) . Plays a role in immune function (e.g., oxidative bursts kill pathogens). Unlike pH, redox potential is directly linked to electron flow .



Key Differences in the Body

PropertypH (Acidity vs. Alkalinity)Redox Potential (ORP)What it MeasuresH⁺ ion concentrationElectron transfer potentialUnit of MeasurementpH scale (0–14)Millivolts (mV)Effect on the BodyAffects enzymes, digestion, blood pHAffects oxidative stress, cell respiration, immune defenseCan it be Changed by Diet/Water?Slightly (mostly in urine)Somewhat (antioxidants, hydrogen-rich water, etc.)Primary Role in BiologyChemical balance & enzyme functionEnergy production & oxidative stress regulation

Misconceptions in Health Trends

Alkaline water marketers confuse pH with ORP. They claim alkaline water is "antioxidant," but pH alone doesn’t determine antioxidant properties .

A high-pH liquid can still have a high (oxidizing) ORP and cause oxidative stress.

True antioxidant water (negative ORP) is hydrogen-rich, not just alkaline. This is why some health trends have shifted toward hydrogen water instead of alkaline water.

Final Takeaway

pH is about H⁺ ion concentration (acid-base balance).

Redox potential (ORP) is about electron exchange (oxidation vs. reduction).

Both are important, but they are NOT the same thing.

Did you ever suspect that pH hype was ignoring something deeper, or did this distinction make sense to you from the start?