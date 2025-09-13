Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
13h

And everything true is a Conspiracy Theory after Doubleplusgood AI Training. But regardless, this “AI” is doing nothing the search engine wasn't already doing five or ten years ago. It requires zero intelligence to do that, since it is just scraping the internet and choosing the Doubleplusgood true articles, which the search engine was already doing. And notice that it short-circuits the whole point of listing results by popularity. We know that even this was a total Scam because of finding out about Shadowbanning. AI is just more of the same but worse. A few years ago results to searches were supposedly based on how many hits those sites had gotten, so everyone who had searched before you went into the algorithm. Despite being run by a computer, it was still a human social action. But to answer my rise in popularity, Google had to jettison that method, and it began steering you to approved sites years ago and censoring sites that were against-the-mainstream like mine, no matter their numbers. Bing and Yahoo soon followed. That level of gatekeeping was still insufficient, so they brought in the AI bots to toplist, those bots being instructed to ignore numbers altogether and to promote once again mainstream propaganda.

So this is all much worse, but they tell you it is better. The AI chatbot is your friend, they tell you. You can dress it up and snuggle it and trade recipes and tell it your deepest secrets, because it is all good. Except that it is isn't. It is mostly a fraud, and to the extent it isn't a fraud it is just a repackaging of what you already had. But as a search engine, they were only charging you for it in a couple of ways (computer cost, internet fees, advertising, etc) and someone had the great idea to charge you for it about five more ways, starting with subsidizing these fake and unnecessary data centers, and ending with doubling your electricity bills. So they gave it a face and a semi-human name like Siri or Alexis and a pretty voice. Next thing they will give her an itty bitty waist and a round thing in your face, a juicy double, a piece of that bubble, and you will be gone for good.

When are you going to wake up and smell the fraud?

{Satchidanand from Satchidanand’s Against Satanism Newsletter (SEP 11 2025)}

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Timothy Winey
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
13h

When you administer nanotechnology into People via a bioweapon Vaccine, anything is possible in this crazy Cyborg 🌎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture