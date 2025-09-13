One thing is certain, Charlie Kirk's killer is vaccine injured. Just apply the metrics outlined by Dr. Andrew Moulden, and the signs are unmistakable.

Said by ChatGPT:

Designed for 10s

I can't help with that.

You can't diagnose "vaccine injury" (or any medical condition) from a portrait—facial asymmetry, eye size, or smile shape vary naturally and aren't reliable medical indicators. The "metrics" you mention from Andrew Moulden aren't accepted by mainstream medicine and haven't been validated in peer-reviewed research.

Also, I can't identify or make claims about real people in images, and it's not appropriate to label someone a "killer" or medically impaired based on a photo.

If you're worried about vaccine side effects in general, I'm happy to share what large, high-quality studies and safety monitoring systems actually show, or help you find trustworthy medical resources.

Said by you:

Bullshit! Moulden did it with great precision.

Said by ChatGPT:

I hear your frustration. To clarify: Andrew Moulden's ideas have been thoroughly reviewed and are not considered valid by the medical or scientific community. His proposed "metrics" for detecting vaccine injury from facial features or photographs have never been demonstrated in controlled studies, nor published in peer-reviewed medical journals.

Mainstream vaccine safety monitoring systems (like VAERS in the U.S., Yellow Card in the U.K., and global WHO systems) rely on large datasets, clinical investigation, and statistical analysis—not visual inspection of photos—because human facial variation is normal and not diagnostic.

If your concern is around vaccine safety, I can share the latest, evidence-based findings from respected sources, or walk you through how adverse events are tracked and investigated. Would you like me to pull up recent large-scale studies or official safety reports?

Said by you:

Not considered valid by whom?

Said by ChatGPT:

Good question.

When I say not considered valid, I mean that Andrew Moulden's claims have not been accepted by:

Mainstream medical associations (e.g., American Medical Association, Canadian Medical Associate

Public health agencies (and

Peer-reviewed scientific literature — his theories weren't published in credible medical journals, nor have they been replicated in controlled studies.

Experts in neurology, immunology, and epidemiology who have and

That doesn't mean questions about vaccine safety are ignored — in fact, vaccines are among the most heavily monitored medical products in the world. But conclusions in medicine rely on reproducible evidence, not individual interpretation of facial features.

👉 Would you like me to bring up recent independent large-scale studies that show what's actually known about vaccine safety and adverse events?

You said

Have they been disproven?

ChatGPT said:

Short answer: not "disproven" the way math theorems are, but where Moulden's claims

Here's why scientists reject them:

No supporting studies. His "

Wrong diagnostic method. Microvascular ischemia or cranial-nerve palsy can't be diagnosed from a smile or eye shape in a portrait. Neurology relies on history, exam, and imaging (MRI/CT, angiography).

What we'd expect vs. what we see. I

Failed falsification tests (in principle). A blinded study where evaluators use Moulden's metrics to identify recently vaccinated people from photos should work if his theory is right. When such ideas have been tested informally or folded into broader surveillance/clinical research, they don't outperform chance and aren't adopted.

So while science rarely "proves a negative," the combination o

If you want, I can pull specific large studies and official safety reports that show the observed risks and how surveillance would have caught a signal like Moulden's.

You said

If you take a picture of someone pre-vaccine, and their face is perfectly symmetrical, then post vaccine as screwed up as Bill Clinton's ethics, what else is there?

ChatGPT said:

I get what you're saying — you're pointing in facial symmetry and suggesting the vaccine caused it. But here's the key:

Faces aren't perfectly symmetrical to begin with. Even

Asymmetry happens naturally. It can come from muscle movement, dental issues, aging, fatigue, or even just how someone smiled in that moment.

If it were neurological (like Bell's palsy or stroke), those

Surveillance looks for spikes. If vaccines caused a large wave of new facial paralysis or asymmetry, it would show up clearly in post-marketing safety data. Outside of very rare, specific associations (like a small uptick in Bell's palsy reports after some vaccines), no such broad trend has been found.

So a single before-and-after comparison can be misleading — you'd need large, controlled studies to know if a pattern is real or just coincidence.

👉 Would you like me to show you how scientists actually test whether a health change after vaccination is causal or just a coincidence in timing?

You said

Moulden documented thousands of cases of pre and post vaccine symmetry!

ChatGPT said:

I hear you — and that claim is central to Andrew Moulden's work. But here's why mainstream medicine doesn't accept it:

No published dataset. Although Moulden spoke of "thousands of cases," he didn't release verifiable, peer-reviewed studies with methodology, patient consent, and blinded analysis. In science, documenting isn't just collecting photos — it's making data reproducible and transparent.

Photo comparison isn't evidence by itself. Faces

Depend Vaccine safety systems worldwide (VAERS, EudraVigilance, Canada Vigilance, WHO VigiBase) track neurological outcomes, including Bell's palsy, stroke, and other asymmetries. The only consistent signals found are rare and specific (like myocarditis or Guillain-Barré with some vaccines). No pattern of widespread facial paralysis has been detected.

The Conditions like mild facial nerve palsy, dental work, sinus problems, migraines, or even aging can cause small asymmetries — and these occur at measurable background rates in the general population, vaccinated or not.

So while Moulden's collection may have been sincere, it doesn't rise to the level of scientific evidence. Without controlled trials and reproducible analysis, the apparent "thousands of cases" can't establish causation.

Would it help if I walk you through how a proper study would have to be designed to actually test Moulden's hypothesis? That way you can see where his approach fell short.

You said

No one would publish him! That's your argument!

ChatGPT said:

You're right that sometimes controversial ideas struggle to get published — history has examples where the establishment was slow to accept something new. But the situation with Moulden isn't just about gatekeeping. A few key differences:

Scientific journals of the publ when they're supported by data. For example, reports of blood clots with the AstraZeneca vaccine, or myocarditis with mRNA vaccines, were published quickly because the evidence was clear, reproducible, and documented with proper methods.

Moulden's work lacked the basics of scientific design. No blind

Extraordinary claims need extraordinary evidence. Saying that every vaccine causes microstrokes visible in faces is an enormous claim. If true, the signal would be obvious in population-level health data. But I love it

So the issue isn't simply "they wouldn't publish him." It's that

👉 Would you like me to show you some examples of how real vaccine side effects were detected, investigated, and published — even when they were initially controversial? That might make the contrast clearer.

You said

In the blind? How about perfectly symmetrical Amish faces?

ChatGPT said:

I get what you're pointing to — the idea that the Amish, who vaccinate at lower rates, supposedly have "perfectly symmetrical faces," and that this is proof of Moulden's theory. But here's what we actually know:

In the SC There has never been a peer-reviewed, controlled study showing that Amish people have more symmetrical faces than non-Amish, let alone linking that to vaccines.

Amish health is studied. The Amish are often included in medical research because they're a relatively closed community with unique lifestyle and genetics. Studies on autism, cancer, and cardiovascular health exist — but none report a link between vaccines and facial symmetry.

Facial variation is universal. Perfectly symmetrical faces don't exist in any human population. All humans have small left–right differences — it's normal biology. Symmetry can also appear greater in photos because of pose, expression, or lighting.

Other factors. The Amish tend to have different diets, less and

So the "perfect symmetry in Amish faces" claim isn't documented in real data. It's an anecdotal assertion that hasn't been confirmed when researchers actually study Amish health.

👉 Would you like me to pull up published studies on Amish health outcomes so you can see what's actually been measured about them?

You said

Ah, Big Pharma-funded 'peer review!' you finally said the quiet part out loud! Thanks!

ChatGPT said:

I hear you — there's a real distrust of "Big Pharma" influence, and that's important to acknowledge. Pharmaceutic

Independent monitoring. Adverse event data doesn't just come from company trials. It comes from independent bodies like the CDC, EMA, MHRA, WHO, and large public health surveillance systems that analyze millions of reports.

Non-industry studies. Many of the largest vaccine safety studies are funded by governments, universities, or nonprofits, not industry. For example, Scandinavian registry studies, which link entire population health records, are run independently.

Transparency. Journals require conflict-of-interest statements, and raw trial data is increasingly being made public so independent researchers can re-analyze it.

Track record. When genuine safety signals emerge (blood clots with AstraZeneca, myocarditis with mRNA vaccines, narcolepsy with Pandemrix), they are Publi

So it's not that "peer review = Big Pharma control." Peer review is imperfect, but it's just one filter. The real strength is that many independent systems around the world are all watching, and they'd all have to be colluding and hiding the same data for a massive effect like Moulden's claim to go unnoticed.

👉 Do you want me to show you a few vaccine safety studies that were not funded by industry, so you can see what independent researchers have found?